Slapfish to celebrate Fishers opening
For Mark Weghorst, this Fishers location is a perfect spot for a third Slapfish. The modern seafood restaurant will have its grand opening Feb. 18 at 11547 Yard St., Suite 820. “It’s an exciting area to be with top restaurants in the area and IKEA and Top Golf are right...
This Restaurant Slices Up The Best Pizza In Indiana
Reader's Digest lists the best pizza in every state
Indy bar chosen as one of the top 50 speakeasies in the US and Canada
INDIANAPOLIS — It’s an Indianapolis drinking spot that you may have walked past without realizing — but that’s sort of the point. Wiseguy Lounge in downtown Indianapolis was named by Yelp as one of the “Top 50 Speakeasies in the US and Canada.” For those not in the know, a speakeasy is a Prohibition-era term […]
munciejournal.com
Woof Boom Radio Employment Opportunity: Full Time On-Air Position Opening
MUNCIE, IN—Woof Boom Radio LLC, headquartered in Muncie, Indiana has an immediate opening for a full time, on-air position. This position will be located inside our building(s), on the number one station in the market. You will host, interact with listeners as well as community members, and have Producer responsibilities on other Woof Boom Radio station(s).
Photographer Shares Haunting Photos of Abandoned 110-Year-Old Indiana Schoolhouse
The Oak Grove School in Jay County, Indiana was built in 1913. Over 100 years later the school is still standing (at least partially) and is now abandoned. It is an often photographed building, but I can't say that I've ever seen it quite like this. Jason Kindred is a...
Current Publishing
Letter: Stop strewing scrubs along 106th Street
Whoever is strewing light blue medline scrubs along 106th Stereet between Springmill and Towne roads is asked to stop. Since last December I have gathered no fewer than 12 XXL or XXXL tops and today one pair of pants. This is not only littering, using our common green spaces along...
munciejournal.com
Ball State University Hosts Delaware County Schools for Annual ‘Peer Tutoring Day’
MUNCIE, IN – On February 3rd, Ball State University hosted more than 85 middle and high school students from Delaware County for the second annual Peer Tutoring Day. The event is held each year to celebrate, train, and encourage local students who have volunteered to be peer writing tutors in their schools.
WRBI Radio
Local music shop closing next month after more than 50 years in business
— A local music store is closing after more than 50 years of selling instruments and other related items. Melody Mart has been a mainstay on the south side of the Greensburg Square since 1970. Owner Brad Douglas started a second division in 1990 called Designed Sound and Video which...
munciejournal.com
Community Members Invited to Volunteer in Muncie Community Schools
MUNCIE, IN—Cradle to Career Muncie and Muncie Community Schools are partnering to create new opportunities and promote existing avenues for community members to support MCS students and staff. Family and community engagement in our local schools is an essential strategy to support the development and achievement of learners. There is a role for everyone to play in the multitude of ways to invest time, treasure, and talent into MCS.
5 Indiana locations among latest Bed Bath & Beyond closures
INDIANAPOLIS – As struggling Bed Bath & Beyond announces plans to close more stores, five Indiana locations are among the casualties. Stores in Bloomington, Ft. Wayne, Lafayette, Noblesville and Valparaiso are scheduled to shut their doors. Here are the addresses: The New Jersey-based retailer warned in January that it was considering its options, including filing […]
ballstatedailynews.com
Ball State University's Robert Bell building is under extensive work after pipes burst
Three to four inches of water. Baseboards ruined. Ceiling tiles broken. Pipes burst. It was a heating system failure that caused Robert Bell to flood over winter break. The building uses a radiation-type heating system to keep it warm in the winter. This takes water that is heated through the pipes to then be radiated out into the room.
watchstadium.com
Referee Ted Valentine Not Allowed to Officiate 2023 NCAA Tournament
Veteran college basketball official Ted Valentine, who has worked 10 Final Fours and four national title games in his career, will not be allowed to officiate the NCAA Tournament for the second consecutive season due to an issue that occurred during the 2021 NCAA Tournament when the event was held in Indianapolis in a bubble, a source close to the situation told Stadium.
Fox 59
Arrest connection to missing Delaware Co. mom case
Arrest connection to missing Delaware Co. mom case. Arrest connection to missing Delaware Co. mom case. Researchers discover potential way to treat peanut …. A team of Indiana researchers may have found a way to prevent deadly allergic reactions to peanuts. Chris Hagan talks Super Bowl with Brian Urlacher. FOX59's...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Connersville, IN
One of the oldest cities in Indiana, Connersville prides itself as home to Fayette County's one and only high school, as well as campgrounds and beautiful parks. With only 13,481 population as of the 2010 census, the city is the largest and the county seat and is the only incorporated community in the county.
WOWO News
Novae begins work on $30M manufacturing plant
MARKLE, Ind. (Inside Indiana Business) – A utility trailer manufacturer in northeast Indiana broke ground Thursday on a new manufacturing plant. Markle-based Novae LLC is investing more than $30 million to build a 150,000-square-foot facility and create up to 36 jobs by the end of 2024. “We now manufacture...
Indiana witness describes silver 'spaceship' emitting high-pitched sound
An Indiana witness at Indianapolis reported hearing a high-pitched sound while out on a walk and then saw a silver, spacecraft-looking object at 6:19 p.m. on March 2, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Tiki Bob’s closes as owner refuses to be ‘scapegoat’ for downtown crime
INDIANAPOLIS — Facing a challenged liquor license renewal hearing next month and under pressure from IMPD, alcohol beverage licensing authorities and unruly patrons, the owner of Tiki Bob’s has closed his troubled downtown bar. Jason Stellema, who did not return a phone call for comment today, posted a social media message Monday night that read […]
wfft.com
Closure on 700 W in Jay County
JAY COUNTY, Ind. (WFFT) - A section of 700 W will be closed for the weekend. The area affected is the section between 700 S and 800 S.
casscountyonline.com
NIPSCO gas expansion project in Cass, Howard and Miami Counties
Last Updated on February 9, 2023 by Cass County Communication Network. Here is more info on a NIPSCO project underway as of February 2023:. The purpose of this project is to provide natural gas service to the StarPlus Energy, joint venture, battery plant in Kokomo. Installation: 18.5 miles of new 24″ natural gas steel pipeline & 1500′ of 16″ steel pipeline, a new station facility north of Walton to include new valve settings and safety components, a new customer facility station in Kokomo.
eyeofthetigernews.com
A Hot Collection on Wheels
Hot wheel collecting has recently taken some students’ interests in RHS. One senior, Weston Folgia, is passionate about this hobby, having a giant collection of his own that continues to grow. “Well I like cars like a lot. I have my own car and I saw that there was...
