Muncie, IN

Current Publishing

Slapfish to celebrate Fishers opening

For Mark Weghorst, this Fishers location is a perfect spot for a third Slapfish. The modern seafood restaurant will have its grand opening Feb. 18 at 11547 Yard St., Suite 820. “It’s an exciting area to be with top restaurants in the area and IKEA and Top Golf are right...
FISHERS, IN
munciejournal.com

Woof Boom Radio Employment Opportunity: Full Time On-Air Position Opening

MUNCIE, IN—Woof Boom Radio LLC, headquartered in Muncie, Indiana has an immediate opening for a full time, on-air position. This position will be located inside our building(s), on the number one station in the market. You will host, interact with listeners as well as community members, and have Producer responsibilities on other Woof Boom Radio station(s).
MUNCIE, IN
Current Publishing

Letter: Stop strewing scrubs along 106th Street

Whoever is strewing light blue medline scrubs along 106th Stereet between Springmill and Towne roads is asked to stop. Since last December I have gathered no fewer than 12 XXL or XXXL tops and today one pair of pants. This is not only littering, using our common green spaces along...
CARMEL, IN
WRBI Radio

Local music shop closing next month after more than 50 years in business

— A local music store is closing after more than 50 years of selling instruments and other related items. Melody Mart has been a mainstay on the south side of the Greensburg Square since 1970. Owner Brad Douglas started a second division in 1990 called Designed Sound and Video which...
munciejournal.com

Community Members Invited to Volunteer in Muncie Community Schools

MUNCIE, IN—Cradle to Career Muncie and Muncie Community Schools are partnering to create new opportunities and promote existing avenues for community members to support MCS students and staff. Family and community engagement in our local schools is an essential strategy to support the development and achievement of learners. There is a role for everyone to play in the multitude of ways to invest time, treasure, and talent into MCS.
MUNCIE, IN
FOX59

5 Indiana locations among latest Bed Bath & Beyond closures

INDIANAPOLIS – As struggling Bed Bath & Beyond announces plans to close more stores, five Indiana locations are among the casualties. Stores in Bloomington, Ft. Wayne, Lafayette, Noblesville and Valparaiso are scheduled to shut their doors. Here are the addresses: The New Jersey-based retailer warned in January that it was considering its options, including filing […]
BLOOMINGTON, IN
ballstatedailynews.com

Ball State University's Robert Bell building is under extensive work after pipes burst

Three to four inches of water. Baseboards ruined. Ceiling tiles broken. Pipes burst. It was a heating system failure that caused Robert Bell to flood over winter break. The building uses a radiation-type heating system to keep it warm in the winter. This takes water that is heated through the pipes to then be radiated out into the room.
MUNCIE, IN
watchstadium.com

Referee Ted Valentine Not Allowed to Officiate 2023 NCAA Tournament

Veteran college basketball official Ted Valentine, who has worked 10 Final Fours and four national title games in his career, will not be allowed to officiate the NCAA Tournament for the second consecutive season due to an issue that occurred during the 2021 NCAA Tournament when the event was held in Indianapolis in a bubble, a source close to the situation told Stadium.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Arrest connection to missing Delaware Co. mom case

Arrest connection to missing Delaware Co. mom case. Arrest connection to missing Delaware Co. mom case. Researchers discover potential way to treat peanut …. A team of Indiana researchers may have found a way to prevent deadly allergic reactions to peanuts. Chris Hagan talks Super Bowl with Brian Urlacher. FOX59's...
DELAWARE COUNTY, IN
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Connersville, IN

One of the oldest cities in Indiana, Connersville prides itself as home to Fayette County's one and only high school, as well as campgrounds and beautiful parks. With only 13,481 population as of the 2010 census, the city is the largest and the county seat and is the only incorporated community in the county.
CONNERSVILLE, IN
WOWO News

Novae begins work on $30M manufacturing plant

MARKLE, Ind. (Inside Indiana Business) – A utility trailer manufacturer in northeast Indiana broke ground Thursday on a new manufacturing plant. Markle-based Novae LLC is investing more than $30 million to build a 150,000-square-foot facility and create up to 36 jobs by the end of 2024. “We now manufacture...
MARKLE, IN
wfft.com

Closure on 700 W in Jay County

JAY COUNTY, Ind. (WFFT) - A section of 700 W will be closed for the weekend. The area affected is the section between 700 S and 800 S.
casscountyonline.com

NIPSCO gas expansion project in Cass, Howard and Miami Counties

Last Updated on February 9, 2023 by Cass County Communication Network. Here is more info on a NIPSCO project underway as of February 2023:. The purpose of this project is to provide natural gas service to the StarPlus Energy, joint venture, battery plant in Kokomo. Installation: 18.5 miles of new 24″ natural gas steel pipeline & 1500′ of 16″ steel pipeline, a new station facility north of Walton to include new valve settings and safety components, a new customer facility station in Kokomo.
MIAMI COUNTY, IN
eyeofthetigernews.com

A Hot Collection on Wheels

Hot wheel collecting has recently taken some students’ interests in RHS. One senior, Weston Folgia, is passionate about this hobby, having a giant collection of his own that continues to grow. “Well I like cars like a lot. I have my own car and I saw that there was...

