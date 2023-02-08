Read full article on original website
Related
fox10phoenix.com
Idaho murders: Prosecutor says victim's family 'potential witnesses' as defense opposes gag order appeal
MOSCOW, Idaho - A court disclosed new court filings in the University of Idaho student slayings case Friday, revealing opposition to an appeal of the judge's gag order. Judge Megan Marshall imposed the order on Jan. 3, limiting what prosecutors, the defense and other authorities can tell the media. Then she expanded it to apply to attorneys for witnesses, the victims and their families.
fox10phoenix.com
Harding High School student fatally stabbed by another student: St. Paul police
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - St. Paul police say a 15-year-old student was fatally stabbed by another student at Harding High School on Friday. Authorities said the school followed its safety procedures and went into lockdown at approximately 11:45 a.m. Friday. Police were called to the school, and when they arrived, they found school staff members providing aid to a 15-year-old boy who had "apparent stab wounds," Sgt. Mike Ernster of the St. Paul Police Department said during a news conference on Friday.
fox10phoenix.com
Northern Arizona student threatened classmates with 'kill list', police say
COTTONWOOD, Ariz. - A 13-year-old student in northern Arizona was arrested after he reportedly told other students that they were on his "kill list," police said. Teachers at Mountain View Preparatory School in Cottonwood said that the boy was threatening students, and one teacher overheard students asking him if they too were on his "list."
fox10phoenix.com
Idaho murders: Bryan Kohberger prosecutor files new documents in secretive proceedings
MOSCOW, Idaho - The Idaho prosecutor handling the murder case against student stabbings suspect Bryan Kohberger filed new documents Wednesday in the Latah County Magistrate court. Court information in the case, which has been removed from Idaho's online portal for unspecified security concerns, is updated daily in a PDF document...
fox10phoenix.com
No kids allowed: New Jersey Italian restaurant bans children under 10
NEW JERSEY - No kids allowed. Call the babysitter. Nettie’s House of Spaghetti, a restaurant located in Tinton Falls, New Jersey, is banning children under 10 from dining in their establishment. The restaurant made the announcement in a Facebook post, saying the new rule will go into effect March...
fox10phoenix.com
Mom calls 911 after toddler gets head stuck in angel food cake pan
LEWISTOWN, Pa. - A Pennsylvania mom and her 2-year-old daughter have some local firemen to thank after the toddler somehow got her head stuck in an angel food cake pan. Erin Meixel told FOX TV Stations she was working from home and in the same room with her daughter Quinnley on Feb. 6 when she heard her say, "Mommy, stuck! Mommy, stuck!"
Comments / 0