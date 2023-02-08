Morristown's Imani Glover Found

Imani Glover Photo Credit: Newark PD

The Morris County Prosecutor's Office has confirmed Wednesday morning, Feb. 8 that Imani Glover has been found safe.

The prosecutor's office in a news release said only that the 25-year-old woman had been "located."

Glover, who frequents Newark, had been missing since Sunday, Jan. 8. She had last been seen Jan. 4 inside Jimmy Jazz Shoe Store, located at 239 West 125th Street, in New York City.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

to follow Daily Voice Morris and receive free news updates.