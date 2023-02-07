Read full article on original website
Opinion: Sarah Huckabee Sanders May Be the New Governor of Arkansas, But She's Still Devoid of the Truth
Arkansas Governor and former Trump Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders delivered the Republican response to the State of the Union address, and it was exactly what you'd expect from Trump's former mouthpiece.
Romney Breaks With Top Republicans, Insists Chinese Balloon Crisis Was ‘Skillfully’ Handled
In a break from major Republican players, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) told CNN Thursday the U.S. made the right call in waiting to shoot down the Chinese surveillance balloon until it was over the Atlantic Ocean Saturday. “Was everything done 100 percent correctly? I can’t imagine that would be the case of almost anything we do. But I came away more confident,” Romney told CNN’s Chief Congressional Correspondent Manu Raju. “I believe that the administration, the president, our military and intelligence agencies, acted skillfully and with care. At the same time, their capabilities are extraordinarily impressive.” U.S. defense officials waited to shoot the balloon to prevent falling debris from hurting people on the ground, Biden told reporters last week. Meanwhile, Romney’s fellow Republicans are slamming Biden for not shooting down the balloon sooner, with Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) telling CNN the U.S. should have never let the surveillance mechanism even enter the country. Read it at @mkraju
Hunter Biden warns Steve Bannon, Rudy Giuliani, Roger Stone, and 11 others to preserve records for potential litigation following laptop scandal
Hunter Biden is also pushing for a criminal probe into the Trump loyalists involved in the pushing out of the laptop's contents.
The White House Quickly Backs Away, Saying Biden's 1975 Bill To End Social Security Is Not Something He's Proud Of.
President Biden has been clear in his commitment to preserving Social Security and Medicare. White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre clarified the distinction between their positions on Air Force One when reporters raised questions about them related to an outdated 1975 bill sponsored by then-Senator Joe Biden attempting to sunset entitlement programs, including SSI and Medicaid.
Top Biden Official Suddenly Resigns
A top aide to the President of the United States, Joe Biden, will suddenly resign from his job, President Biden announced late last week. Brian Deese is the top economic advisor to the President, serving in the role as Director of the National Economic Council at the White House. The 44-year-old Deese has served in the position since the beginning of the Biden administration, but he has been commuting from New England to Washington, D.C. since late last summer, so he has been planning the departure, according to reporting, including in the New York Times.
DeSantis Stuns the Nation as He Fires Back at Donald Trump Directly
Photo byPhoto 122725423 / Desantis © Joe Tabb | Dreamstime.com. DeSantis is slowly losing his cool with Donald Trump. It seems like the former US president sees Florida Governor as a direct threat to his upcoming campaign.
Kamala Harris tight-lipped about 'Smooch of the Union' between her husband and Jill Biden
Vice President Kamala Harris downplayed what looked like a kiss on the lips between her husband and first lady Jill Biden that has created a stir on social media.
Opinion: The strange objects in US airspace may be an even bigger problem than we thought
A recent report on UFOs by America's intelligence community is worth examining following the takedown by the US military of a Chinese spy balloon, and the downing of three unidentified flying objects in North American airspace, writes Peter Bergen.
Steve Bannon Issues Warning to Joe Biden
Hunter Biden has been the focus of the president's critics, including Republicans who are investigating the contents of his son's laptop.
Map of US claims to show areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war
A map claiming to show the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war that originally circulated in 2015 is making the rounds again, amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active nuclear plants. There...
Congresswoman Claims to Be Jewish, Revealed to Be Granddaughter of Nazi
In a prior interview with the Jewish Insider in November 2022, Florida Republican congressman Anna Paulina Luna was exposed by The Washington Post for misrepresenting about her Jewish origin.
Russia has prepared 1,800 tanks and 4,000 armoured vehicles 'for invasion in ten days'
A Ukrainian official, speaking to Foreign Policy, also estimated that Russia has 300 helicopters and 2,700 artillery systems ready for a new invasion.
Comparing the Military Strength of Russia and NATO
The Biden administration agreed to provide high-tech M1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine, just the latest high-cost contribution the United States has made to the beleaguered European nation’s war effort. But the United States is certainly not the only country providing substantial aid packages to Ukraine as it combats Russian forces. The United Kingdom, Germany, Poland, […]
Ukraine blitzes 31 ‘elite’ Russian tanks in fresh humiliation for Vladimir Putin
CARNAGE engulfing Russian troops on the Ukraine frontline emerged yesterday in harrowing pictures showing a column of 31 armoured vehicles being blitzed. Chaos is seen engulfing soldiers in Vladimir Putin’s “meat grinder” ranks near the eastern town of Vuhledar, with some crushed by their own tanks as they flee.
FBI raids former US vice-president’s home
Agents checked Mike Pence’s Indiana residence for classified documents. FBI agents searched the Carmel, Indiana home of former US Vice-President Mike Pence on Friday, reportedly in search of any more classified documents beyond the “small number” previously disclosed by his lawyers. The search comes a day after Pence was subpoenaed by the special counsel in an investigation of former President Donald Trump.
dallasexpress.com
U.S. Flexes Nuclear Muscles as Tensions Rise
A week after it was alleged China infringed on U.S. airspace with a spy balloon, the U.S. Air Force launched a missile test in California to demonstrate the country’s nuclear readiness. The Air Force launched an unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) test late Thursday from Vandenberg Space...
