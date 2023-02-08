ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Podcast: Free agency wish list and more Browns draft talk

By Jacob Roach
 3 days ago
In this week’s show, we talk about our top five free-agent targets for the Cleveland Browns next month. Could the team target some former players for a potential reunion on the defensive side of the ball? The Browns might not have a ton of money to spend but there are more than enough cheaper players out there that would improve the roster.

Finally, the show moves to more draft talk as I talk more about Auburn edge rusher Derick Hall and why I think he would be a great fit. You can listen to the episode here or if you watch here to see the video version on YouTube.

