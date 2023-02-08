ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

What would a 5th year option for Jedrick Wills cost if picked up?

By Jacob Roach
 3 days ago
This offseason is an important one for Cleveland Browns left tackle Jedrick Wills and his future with the team. The team must decide if they are going to pick up his fifth-year option that comes with a decent-sized price tag. If the team picks it up it will cost them $14.175 million for the 2024 season with the team.

It has been an up-and-down few years for Wills but it is hard to deny the talent he has at the position. There are times that his play is borderline teaching tape but his consistency just isn’t there. At times he appears to have given up on plays and not played through the whistle every play.

The price tag is probably too high for a player you are still uncertain of three years into his career, especially with the money already invested in the line. But the flashes that Wills has shown with his clear talent may lead the team to still believe he can be a very good player and ultimately they will probably pick the option up.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

