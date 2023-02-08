ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

In Kenya, an electric transport plan for clean air, climate

NAIROBI, Kenya -- On the packed streets of Nairobi, Cyrus Kariuki is one of a growing number of bikers zooming through traffic on an electric motorbike, reaping the benefits of cheaper transport, cleaner air and limiting planet-warming emissions in the process. “Each month one doesn’t have to be burdened by...
The Associated Press

FPT Software and Anaplan Asia Pacific Partner to Enhance Enterprise Performance across Southeast Asia

HANOI, Vietnam--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 7, 2023-- FPT Software, Vietnam’s leading technology and IT services provider recently entered a strategic partnership with business planning and decision-making platform Anaplan Asia Pacific. As Anaplan Asia Pacific’s regional integration partner, FPT Software sets to deliver cloud-based Enterprises Performance Management to businesses across Southeast Asia. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230207005861/en/ The alliance expands Anaplan’s reach to new customer segments in FPT Software’s world-leading digital transformation portfolio throughout the Southeast Asia region. Businesses customers will be able to boost their performance with enterprise-wide planning, data collection and data analysis. Furthermore, through leveraging both sides’ capabilities, the partnership also focuses on promoting continuous collaboration among finance and operations departments.
ZDNet

First look: Jackery Explorer 1500 Pro Portable Power Station

I've had some great adventures with my old Jackery Explorer 1000. I took it with me to Scotland on a two-month long adventure, and it performed great there. It has also performed spectacularly ever since. This is why I was enthusiastic to test out Jackery's new portable power station --...

Comments / 0

Community Policy