AmeriCorps seeks to bolster presence in Toledo region

Toledo and northwest Ohio are experiencing a gap in AmeriCorps programming that comes at the risk of local communities missing out on federal funding allocations.

Mary Cannon, the director of AmeriCorps at ServeOhio, said she didn’t know why the AmeriCorps program wasn’t funding much in the Toledo area.

“I don't have a good answer,” she said. “We've had programming in that area. We've had grants in that area. We currently do not.”

But Mrs. Cannon did say that ServeOhio is looking for new partners in the region to expand the presence of Ohio AmeriCorps grants and funding.

The most immediate and least difficult onboarding initiative offered is through a webinar starting at noon Friday. It is available through serve.ohio.gov and it requires no RSVP.

ServeOhio works with nonprofit, government, and community organizations on behalf of AmeriCorps.

“The Ohio AmeriCorps application overview webinar is an opportunity for organizations that are in Ohio that would like to provide and receive an AmeriCorps and Ohio AmeriCorps grant,” Mrs. Cannon said.

These grants are available to all sorts of community-minded nonprofits and provide “a living allowance or a stipend” to AmeriCorps members working in coordination with established nonprofits.

“In essence, a nonprofit organization in a school, university, higher education, government, quasi-government, all of them could apply ... to place these AmeriCorps members,” said Toledo Lucas County Public Library leader Jason Kucsma, a commissioner on the Ohio Commission for Service and Volunteerism that oversees the state’s AmeriCorps program.

It’s a flexible program started in the Clinton administration to allow organizations that are not-for-profit to resource themselves with additional help through government-funded assistance.

Organizations can apply to have funding for part-time positions from 100 hours to 1,200 hours a year, Mrs. Cannon said.

Full-time positions require at least a 1,700-hour commitment, but there is still flexibility even within the number of AmeriCorps each organization can request.

“They [the non-profit] get to decide how big of a program they want to request,” Mrs. Cannon said. “They could request 10 AmeriCorps members, they could request 100.”

A nonprofit out of Newark in Licking County, Ohio Campus Compact, has used the AmeriCorps program for decades to service students in northwest Ohio communities on the campuses of Owens Community College, the University of Toledo, and the University of Findlay.

“We currently host an AmeriCorps program called Student Resource Centers, where we are placing AmeriCorps members on college and university campuses across the state with the focus of supporting students around nonacademic needs,” said Stephanie Dodd, the executive director for Ohio Campus Compact.

The AmeriCorps program has allowed Ohio Campus Compact to grow its nonprofit. Ms. Dodd said that she and others associated with AmeriCorps felt a certain amount of fulfillment in the growth of its members and their effects on the greater community.

“It really gives them [AmeriCorps members] the opportunity to more deeply get involved with their community, or with a community, to tackle an issue and to provide a direct service,” Ms. Dodd said.

Many of the AmeriCorps members Ms. Dodd has worked with over the years have gone on to work with institutions adjacent to their placements. “It's not uncommon for our campuses who participate to have such a positive experience with the AmeriCorps members that they end up creating a job for them, and they ended up going on to the campus as an employee,” she said.

“Right now, three of our site supervisors on three different campuses are actually former AmeriCorps VISTA members with our program,” Ms. Dodd said.

Multiple benefits are touted in working with AmeriCorps.

“They get increased capacity to meet their mission,” Mrs. Cannon said. “They can scale programs. They can reach new audiences. They can build partnerships. They get an entrance into a national network of AmeriCorps programming. They get an entrance into a statewide network of Ohio AmeriCorps programs.”

Others benefiting are the communities being served along AmeriCorps members who receive a living allowance.

“They get an educational award if they successfully complete their terms of service that they can use to go back to school or pay off existing eligible school loans,” Mrs. Cannon said.

Additionally, if the AmeriCorps members are full-time, they get health care, Mrs. Cannon said. Training and certifications also are available.

AmeriCorps’ benefits can be felt years after participating. Ms. Dodd said that former AmeriCorps member Tony Staubach, who worked with Ohio Campus Compact from 2007-2009, recently sent an email thanking them for his time with the program.

“He just received a 40 under 40 award,” Ms. Dodd said. She read a portion of his email that Mr. Staubach agreed to be printed in the Ohio Campus Compact newsletter.

The compact “provided me with the opportunity to connect with other civic-minded leaders who encouraged me to take chances,” Mr. Staubach wrote. “I would be afraid of failure if it weren't for my time as an AmeriCorps VISTA” through the compact.

The deadline for organizations to apply for AmeriCorps grants is 5 p.m. April 5.

Friday’s webinar is available from noon to 1:30 p.m.

“The webinar will go over the application requirements, go over the notice of funding opportunity, provide an overview and introduction to the funding priorities, the content necessary to put an application together, and then do kind of an open Q&A with individuals who are interested in applying,” Mrs. Cannon said.