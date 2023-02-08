ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Shelly Nailon
3d ago

WOW the comments are so sad. Judgement from everyone. I've seen worse criminals get by with much worse then these people. there not Monsters. I personally think there awesome people and they received very harsh sentences

Sherri Kilby
3d ago

I back Savanah 100 percent. Bobby Bones is just a fly by night radio voice that'll say anything about anybody in hopes ppl will listen.

Laurie Harshaw
3d ago

Savannah is in her 20’s, time to grow up and play with the big boys. I know she did not ask for this, her parents put her in this situation. People are going to comment on this. Her parents did this to themselves and to their daughter. I am sure everyone in prison are innocent, or they say they are. If you associate yourselves with bad people, you are just as guilty as they are. It will all come out in the end, you can’t hide forever, big brother is always watching.

