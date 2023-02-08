2 men charged in fatal drag racing death in August Chicago Tribune/TNS

Two men were charged in connection with the August death of a 40-year-old woman, killed when the men were drag racing on the Southwest Side, according to authorities.

Aaron Guerrero, 27, of the 3100 block of West 42nd Place, was charged Wednesday with reckless homicide with a motor vehicle and aggravated street racing, Chicago police said.

Later, charges were announced against Noe Garcia, 36, of the 7500 block of Lockwood Avenue in Burbank. Garcia was charged with aggravated street racing, police said.

Guerrero was arrested Tuesday after he was identified as a driver of a Corvette that was racing in the 3400 block of West 63rd Street and fatally struck a woman, identified as Shawman Meireis, who was in the crosswalk. Garcia also was arrested Tuesday.

In an earlier report, two Corvettes had been speeding south on the 6400 block of South Cicero Avenue near Midway Airport about 1:30 a.m., according to a police report. When one of the drivers changed lanes, the car hit another vehicle and Meireis, who had been in the crosswalk, according to authorities.

Meireis was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn where she was pronounced dead. She would have turned 41 that Monday, the police report showed.

The Chicago Police Department has aimed to crackdown on chaotic street drag races and drivers doing stunts in illegal shows on the streets.

Guerrero and Garcia appeared Wednesday at a bail hearing where Garcia was ordered held in lieu of $30,000 bail, and Guerrero was held on $100,000 bail.

Their next court date was scheduled for Feb. 27.