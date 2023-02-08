Read full article on original website
Madison County fire crews respond to 2 overnight fires
The first was an abandoned house in Richmond, the second, a home in Berea. Madison County fire crews respond to 2 overnight …. The first was an abandoned house in Richmond, the second, a home in Berea. February 9: Rising rent, a coffee perk, and why the …. Here are...
wymt.com
Laurel County ambulance service finds creative way to honor founder
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County has been serving the area since 1977, and first responders found a way to honor the man who started it all. “Well, I like it. I was surprised. It just, it ain’t got my smile on there,” Ambulance Inc. Founder Bill Smith said laughingly.
Woman found in road, shot in the head in Knott County
A woman was hospitalized Wednesday after a fight led to her being shot.
lanereport.com
Skip Cottrell’s Tire acquired by the Tire Discounters family
— Tire Discounters, the country’s largest 100% family-owned and operated tire and service provider, is joining forces with the tire and automotive service provider Skip Cottrell’s Tire in West Somerset, Kentucky. Adding Skip Cottrell’s Tire will take the total number of Tire Discounters stores in the Lexington market to 16, adding to the Tire Discounters’ existing network of more than 190 locations.
Authorities search for missing 22-year-old Somerset woman
The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office is asking for help locating a missing woman.
WTVQ
Monticello home a ‘total loss’ after fire
MONTICELLO, Ky. (WTVQ) — A Monticello home is a total loss after a fire on Wednesday. According to the Monticello Fire Department, a structure fire on West 90 behind Kennett’s Antiques destroyed the home around 7:20 a.m. Susie Volunteer Fire Department assisted the MFD. There were no injuries...
wymt.com
Four from Ky. clinic indicted on federal fraud charges
WINCHESTER, Ky. (WKYT) - Four people have been federally indicted on more than a dozen counts of healthcare fraud-related charges. The alleged Medicare and Medicaid-related crimes happened over the course of more than three years. According to their website, Kentucky Addiction Center has four locations across the bluegrass: in Paducah,...
wymt.com
Perry County Fiscal Court sues Kentucky state government over ability to impose restaurant tax
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - 50 cities across the state of Kentucky currently impose a restaurant tax. Hazard, which has a population of more than 5,000 people per the U.S. Census Bureau, is not one of them. That is despite having a larger population than some cities that do like Jackson (2,208) and Pineville (1,662).
Why deer are overpopulating Lincoln County, what residents want
Lincoln County residents are saying too many car accidents are occurring, because there are too many dear. Here's how they see fit to curb deer overpopulation.
WTVQ
Lexington man dies after being hit on US-127 in Lincoln Co.
LINCOLN COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) — A Lexington man died Monday night after being hit while walking on US-127 in Lincoln County. According to Kentucky State Police, 25-year-old Jordan Wilkinson was walking on the US-127 roadway when he was hit by a 67-year-old man driving a car. Wilkinson was taken...
clayconews.com
Traffic Safety Checkpoints identified for Laurel County, Kentucky
LONDON, KY February 7, 2023) - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: the Laurel County Sheriff's office will be conducting traffic safety checkpoints in Laurel County. These traffic safety checkpoints will be conducted in an attempt to make Laurel County roads safer for families to travel. According to Sheriff Root,...
wymt.com
Owsley County school bus involved in accident
OWSLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A school bus in one Eastern Kentucky county was involved in an accident Monday afternoon. Officials with the Owsley County school district posted on Facebook that one bus in the district was driving on Roan Fork Road when it was involved in an accident with another vehicle.
z93country.com
Another Busy Day for Firefighters on Tuesday
Susie firefighters responded to a garage fire with vehicles inside Tuesday night. The fire spread to a nearby structure and started a small woods fire. The Monticello Fire Department sent a brush unit to assist.
wymt.com
Knox County man arrested for possession of meth
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office arrested Alonzo Colson Brown, 43, of Barbourville Sunday afternoon. Deputies arrested Brown in business parking lot off the West Cumberland Gap Parkway, about 11 miles south of London after hearing about a complaint of a man who had been asked by business staff to leave and refused to do so.
wymt.com
State Board of Education removes Breathitt County from state assistance
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - At a Wednesday evening meeting, members of the Kentucky Board of Education voted to approve the exit of Breathitt County Schools from state assistance. Breathitt County Schools had been under state management since December 2012 and was moved to state assistance in December 2019. Board members...
wymt.com
‘People are going to suffer’: Leaders call on Frankfort to act on EKY housing needs
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Executive Director of the Housing Development Alliance in Hazard, Scott McReynolds said community leaders hope to receive federal funding. It would come from the Community Development Block Grant for Disaster Recovery, but it could take anywhere between 12 to 18 months before that money is available.
wymt.com
Two convicted in Cumberland murder case, police say
CUMBERLAND, Ky. (WYMT) - We have an update to a story we have been following since 2020. On Tuesday, Cumberland Police said in a Facebook post that two people were convicted for the murder of Wilmer Perez. In April 2020, Perez went missing after he left work at Sazon Mexican...
wymt.com
Here is why one EKY city/county is not seeing $41 million in grants at once
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The City of Hazard and the Perry County Fiscal Court were approved for 28 grants worth more than $41 million. ”It’s unreal, I mean, it’s the first time ever in the history of time we’ve had that many awards in the queue waiting,” said Hazard Mayor Happy Mobelini.
wymt.com
Whitley County man arrested, charged with multiple charges
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Corbin Police Deputy Jarrett Carr arrested Daniel Chandler, 42 of Rockholds, during a traffic stop on Tidal Wave Road in Whitley County overnight. In a Facebook post, officials with the Whitley County Sheriff Department said Carr organized an investigation and seized suspected meth, drug paraphernalia and suboxone.
wymt.com
Man seriously injured after crashing into gas station in Harlan County
HARLAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Firefighters in one county were busy on Monday night following an incident at a gas station. Officials with the Harlan Fire Department tell WYMT they responded to the Harlan BP just after 9 p.m. When crews arrived, they found a Jeep had crashed into several gas...
