HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - 50 cities across the state of Kentucky currently impose a restaurant tax. Hazard, which has a population of more than 5,000 people per the U.S. Census Bureau, is not one of them. That is despite having a larger population than some cities that do like Jackson (2,208) and Pineville (1,662).

PERRY COUNTY, KY ・ 3 DAYS AGO