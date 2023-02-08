Read full article on original website
Randolph Girls Basketball Wins again on Night Honoring “Women in Sports”
RANDOLPH, NJ- The Randolph Lady Rams basketball team kept their magical 2022-23 season going strong when they defeated Mendham 56-28 on Tuesday Feb. 7, moving their record to 19-1. The girls hope the win helps keep their momentum positive as they gear up for a County Tournament Semifinals matchup ( Friday Feb 10 ) with powerhouse Morris Catholic, a team who is ranked among the top in the country. ( game and ceremony photos in link at bottom of page )
tapinto.net
WHRHS Girls Basketball: Watchung Hills Falls to Montville, 58-53
WARREN, NJ — Juliana O’Dowd paced Montville with 16 points while Jackie Cinella and Grace Kowalski added 13 points apiece as Montville (19-3) topped Watchung Hills in Warren on Wednesday, 58-53. Seniors Morgan Groff and Gianna Lobozzo led the Warriors (16-5) with 14 points each. Junior Sofia Squizziato pitched in 11 points and 6 rebounds for Watchung Hills.
tapinto.net
HS Basketball: Paramus Falls to Hackensack in Final Seconds
PARAMUS, NJ — The Spartans (10-11) were defeated by the Hackensack Comets (10-13) 53-51 on Tuesday, February 7. Junior Mateen Aminyar led the way with 21 points in the loss. Senior Firaol Tulu added 13 points as the Spartans’ second-leading scorer. Sign Up for FREE Paramus Newsletter. Get...
tapinto.net
Gov. Livingston Wrestling Wins First Sectional Title Since 1981
CALDWELL, NJ - In 1981, the last time the Governor Livingston Highlander Wrestling team won the State Sectionals, current GL coach Rick Ortega was 6 years old. None of his assistant coaches had even been born. The #1 song on the Billboard Charts in February of 1981 was “Celebration” by Kool & The Gang. 42 years later, that would have been an appropriate anthem for the bus ride home as the Highlanders knocked off top seeded Caldwell 42-30 to win the North 2 Sectional Championship.
tapinto.net
Wrestling: Hunterdon Central Edged Out in Sectional Final, 34-33
FLEMINGTON, NJ -- Howell barely got past the Hunterdon Central wrestling team to win the NJSIAA Central Jersey, Group 5 tournament, 34-33, Wednesday night. Howell is 22-6. Hunterdon Central is 17-4. 190 DJ Henry (H) — Pin 3:04 Patrick Kaczmarek (HC) 215 Bennett Cayero (HC) — Sudden Victory 6-4...
tapinto.net
Nacinovich 3 Goals, 3 Assists for Chatham Girls Ice Hockey in 1st Period of 7-1 Win vs. Madison in Cohen Cup Quarterfinals
MORRIS TOWNSHIP, NJ -- Freshman Sarah Nacinovich collected three goals and three assists - all in the first period - to fuel Chatham's 7-1 girls ice hockey win vs. Madison in the quarterfinal round of the Cohen Cup played Wednesday at Mennen Sports Arena. Freshman Alex Donoghue scored twice and...
tapinto.net
Hazlet Swim & Tennis Club Member Applications are now available
HAZLET, NJ: Lately a winter day may feel like spring..and before you know it summer will be here! Don't miss out on the membership applications for the Hazlet Swim & Tennis Club, now available! Early Bird discount rates are now through April 30, 2023. You can register and pay online,...
tapinto.net
CHS Computer Science Student Qureshi Receives National Honorable Mention in 2023 National Aspirations in Computing Awards
MORRIS TOWNSHIP, NJ -- Chatham High computer science student Manaal Qureshi has received recognition from the National Center for Women & Information Technology (NCWIT). “Congratulations to Manaal for receiving this recognition," Doug Walker, CHS principal, said. "It is not only a recognition of her achievement in the study of computer science, but also a reflection of her tenacity in pursuing this area of interest.”
tapinto.net
Livingston School Counselors Provide Annual Report on Recent Graduates
LIVINGSTON, NJ — Livingston Public Schools (LPS) Director of School Counseling Sinéad Crews and Livingston High School (LHS) College Counselor Nicole Rothman recently presented their annual report on recent LHS graduates focusing on the data of the Class of 2022 post-secondary admissions, feedback from the 2022 graduates and parents as well as future goals to enhance post-secondary planning and support from the counseling department.
tapinto.net
Newton Area Campus News- February 2023
NEWTON, NJ – Newton area alumni have earned accolades and degrees from their colleges. Jillian Scarpanito was initiated into the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi at the Massachusetts College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences. Isabelle Salitsky was named to the Fall 2022 Dean’s List at Berry College in...
tapinto.net
Spend an Incredible Summer at YMCA’s Camp Michikamau
HARRIMAN, NY — Get back to the basics this summer with the Greater Bergen County YMCA’s full outdoor sleepaway camping experience with plenty of swimming. At Camp Michikamau, offered at Harriman State Park, kids get to be kids while making childhood memories that last a lifetime. “Camp Michikamau...
tapinto.net
Spring into Fitness and Fun at the Fanwood-Scotch Plains YMCA
The Fanwood-Scotch Plains YMCA is the place to be this spring! The Y is offering programs for youth, teens and adults, including a number of new classes and returning favorites. The Y is currently undergoing an exciting building expansion project and programs and services will continue throughout construction. The Y’s...
tapinto.net
Thursday, Feb. 9: Road Closures in Plainfield
PLAINFIELD, NJ — The Plainfield Police Department advises residents on the following road closures around town for Thursday, Feb. 9. It is suggested residents plan alternate routes, and expect delays in these areas. The closure at the 100 block of East Front Street most likely includes fire department investigations...
tapinto.net
Newark Students Learn Lessons from a ‘Beauty with Brains’
NEWARK, NJ — Ashley Cariño isn’t another pretty face. This reigning Miss Universe Puerto Rico has street smarts and classroom smarts. On Tuesday, 28-year-old Cariño passed along her education views and values to students at Newark’s Science Park High School, on Norfolk Street. Sign Up...
tapinto.net
Phillipsburg Education Board hears High School Report from Acting Principal
PHILLIPSBURG, N.J.---The Phillipsburg Board of Education Monday evening agreed to a request from Interim Principal Kyle Rovi and Assistant Principal Edison Torres to approve having nationally recognized speaker Jeremy Anderson address the student body this February which is recognized as black history month. Anderson is a motivational speaker, educational consultant,...
tapinto.net
Man Enough to be a Girl Scout: Commissioner Director Tom Arnone to be Honored at April 19, Girl Scouts of The Jersey Shore Gala.
Gala Honoress 2023: Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone, Paige Baran, Denise Wegeman, Shawanda Beale, Manpreet Kohli, Lauren Holman. MONMOUTH COUNTY- Girl Scouts of the Jersey Shore will celebrate community leaders who inspire, at the Women of Distinction & Community Partners Gala on Wednesday, April 19, from 6 to 10 p.m., at Eagle Oaks Golf and Country Club in Farmingdale. Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone will receive recognition as “Man Enough to be a Girl Scout”. This award honors a man who is committed to helping and encouraging girls and young women as they pursue their passion. This honoree advocates, educates, and inspires girls to be courageous and confident.
tapinto.net
Don’t break up Yorktown, Somers & Eastern Putnam in Assembly District 94
Recently, I provided testimony at a hearing held by the New York State Independent Redistricting Commission (NYIRC) regarding the potential redrawing of the lines for State Assembly. During my testimony, I encouraged the Commission to preserve the core of the existing Assembly District 94 and to revise its initial draft...
tapinto.net
Valentine's Day Vendor Sale at Rahway's Roosevelt Elementary School on Feb. 11
RAHWAY, NJ — Rahway's Roosevelt Elementary School 6th graders are hosting an upcoming Valentine's Day Shop vendor event on Saturday, February 11, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Roosevelt School is located at 811 St. Georges Ave. The 6th grade class will be hosting 35 local vendors who will be...
tapinto.net
Bloomfield Township Seeks Nominations for 2023 Women to Watch Recognition Awards
BLOOMFIELD, NJ – The Township of Bloomfield Women’s History Month Committee is seeking nominations for the 2023 Bloomfield Women to Watch recognition awards. This annual event recognizes and celebrates women who have made significant contributions to the community and have demonstrated leadership, innovation, and impact in their personal and professional lives.
tapinto.net
Traffic Diverted after Pedestrian Struck on Route 22 in Mountainside, Expect Heavy Delays
MOUNTAINSIDE, NJ - A pedestrian was struck early morning on US-22 in Mountainside. Expect heavy delays in the area of US-22 and New Providence Road eastbound. Traffic is being diverted to Mountain Avenue for investigation. TAPinto will update when more information becomes available.
