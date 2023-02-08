John G. Belemjian, age 90, of Ocala, FL passed away peacefully on February 1, 2023. He was born on February 21, 1932, in Troy, NY to Jacob and Mary Ishkanian (Prince) Belemjian. He graduated from Troy High School and attended Albany College of Pharmacy graduating in 1954 earning a Bachelor of Science in Pharmacy degree. After graduation he married Carol Hanley in 1956 and moved to Glens Falls, NY to begin his pharmacy career. In 1964 they moved to Granville, NY with their 4 sons where he co-owned and operated independent pharmacies in Granville, NY and Salem, NY. He was a valued and respected member of the community and an active member of many community organizations and his church. He continued and completed his pharmacy career in Atlanta, GA working for Treasury Drug and Winn-Dixie Pharmacy.

OCALA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO