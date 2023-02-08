Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Make Your Own Homemade Valentines at Oxford ExchangeModern GlobeOxford, FL
4 Amazing Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
4 Amazing Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Micanopy Commissioner Under-fire for Anti-LGBTQ Comments Claims he is Discriminated Against Because He is Fat.Matthew C. WoodruffMicanopy, FL
The 15 year old that was killed over a Facebook FeudJade Talks CrimeSummerfield, FL
Related
ocala-news.com
Ethel Howard Osborne
Ethel Howard Osborne passed away at age 94 on February 6, 2023 in Ocala, Florida. She was born on July 16, 1928 in Thousandsticks, Kentucky to Monroe and Opha Howard. Graduating from Leslie County High School in 1949, she attended Andrew Jackson University in Nashville, Tennessee where she received her Bachelor of Secretarial Science degree. Marrying Arley Osborne on September 19, 1953 in Dayton, Ohio, she had two children (Ricky and Randy).
ocala-news.com
John G. Belemjian
John G. Belemjian, age 90, of Ocala, FL passed away peacefully on February 1, 2023. He was born on February 21, 1932, in Troy, NY to Jacob and Mary Ishkanian (Prince) Belemjian. He graduated from Troy High School and attended Albany College of Pharmacy graduating in 1954 earning a Bachelor of Science in Pharmacy degree. After graduation he married Carol Hanley in 1956 and moved to Glens Falls, NY to begin his pharmacy career. In 1964 they moved to Granville, NY with their 4 sons where he co-owned and operated independent pharmacies in Granville, NY and Salem, NY. He was a valued and respected member of the community and an active member of many community organizations and his church. He continued and completed his pharmacy career in Atlanta, GA working for Treasury Drug and Winn-Dixie Pharmacy.
ocala-news.com
James Maynard
On the morning of Thursday, February 2, 2023, Jesus opened the door and James (Jim) Maynard walked off this earth and into the arms of Jesus in Heaven. Jim was born January 25, 1954 in Chicago, Illinois to Raymond and Charlotte (Christian) Maynard. He moved to the Ocala area in...
ocala-news.com
Mary Nellie Hilovsky
Mary Nellie Hilovsky, 90, passed away on February 3, 2023 in Ocala, Florida. She was born November 9, 1932 to Carl Kisiel and Caroline Ozog in Brackenridge, PA. She lived in Lower Burrell, PA until 1996 when she and her husband relocated to Ocala, Florida. She enjoyed 62 years of marriage with Hank.
ocala-news.com
Morris (Mori) H. Fierce
Ocala, Florida – Morris (Mori) H. Fierce, age 75, passed away Saturday, February 4, 2023, in Ocala, FL. He was born September 23, 1947 to Iva Maxine Shelton and Dencil Autrey Layman, in Linton, Indiana and later adopted by Lloyd Leroy Fierce at age 2. He is survived by...
ocala-news.com
Cynthia Denise Thomas
November 6, 1964 – January 30, 2023 (age 58) Cynthia Denise Thomas was born on November 6, 1964, to Willie A. Thomas and Annie B. Autry in Ocala, Florida. She was educated in the Public Schools of Marion County attended Vanguard High School. On Monday January 30, 2023, Cynthia...
ocala-news.com
Elizabeth Jane Macey
On Tuesday evening, January 24th, 2023 Elizabeth “Betty” Jane (Runge) Macey passed away. She was born on February 16, 1928 in McKeesport, PA. She was an excellent seamstress. She could sew anything, but don’t ever ask her to fix a zipper. Her days were spent watching Tennis, Girls Softball and her absolute favorite, Major League Baseball. She enjoyed going shopping and spending time with her great and great-great grandchildren. Her favorite saying was “Everything Happens for a Reason”.
ocala-news.com
Eddie Rudy Thurman Sr.
Mr. Eddie Rudy” Rudy Hoop” Thurman Sr. birthed to Mittie Roberts and Edward” Ed” Thurman on November 28th, 1955, in Orange Springs, FL. He was united in holy matrimony to Mrs. Cheryl D. Thurman on May 11th, 1979. Mr. Eddie worked as a warehouse worker at the Orange Shop of Citra, Fl.
ocala-news.com
Beautiful Evening Sky Over Ocala
This beautiful evening sky over Ocala was photographed as the sun set and night began. Check out the amazing shades of blue, along with the stars and the moon! Thanks to Isaac Perez for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
ocala-news.com
Fort King to host ‘Lunch with the Archaeologist’ next week
An archaeologist will visit the Fort King National Historic Landmark next week to lead a discussion on artifacts and local history. Fort King will host its “Lunch with the Archaeologist” event on Thursday, February 16, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. During the event, Gary Ellis (Director Emeritus from the Gulf Archaeology Research Institute) will talk about several topics including the fort and the various artifacts that have been found on-site.
ocala-news.com
More residents discuss quality of dental care in Ocala/Marion County
In response to recent letters that voiced concerns on the quality of dental care in Ocala/Marion County, more residents wrote in to share their thoughts and concerns regarding this topic. “I also have an issue with dental services in the area. I went to a well-known chain here in Ocala....
ocala-news.com
Rainbow Over Rainbow Square Shopping Center In Dunnellon
Check out this beautiful rainbow photographed on Saturday over the parking lot of Publix at Rainbow Square Shopping Center in Dunnellon. What a fitting scene to have over a shopping center with that name! Thanks to Jeff Branning for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
ocala-news.com
Belleview seeks business vendors for this month’s Friday Foodie Fest
The Friday Foodie Fest will return to Belleview later this month, and the city is currently looking for local business vendors that would like to participate in the event. On Friday, February 24, the event will be held from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Lake Lillian Park (SE Robinson Road in Belleview). The City of Belleview will also host additional Foodie Fests on the fourth Friday of each month through September.
ocala-news.com
Ocala accepting applications for 2023 Citizens Academy program
The City of Ocala is currently accepting applications for its 2023 Citizens Academy program. Citizens Academy is a free 11-week program that touches upon nearly every facet of city government. Sessions will be held on Thursdays, beginning on March 30 through June 8, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at various locations throughout the city.
ocala-news.com
Ocala woman accused of ‘waving gun around’ and threatening neighbor
A 39-year-old Ocala woman was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after she was accused of waving a gun around and threatening one of her neighbors. On Thursday, an MCSO deputy responded to a residence on NW 65th Street in reference to an individual who was waving a gun around. The deputy noted in the MCSO report that a concerned citizen had contacted the sheriff’s office to advise that a woman, identified as Calechia Nesha Williams, was walking up and down the road with a firearm.
ocala-news.com
Man convicted of 21 felonies arrested for ‘cold-blooded’ murder inside Dunnellon residence
A convicted felon from Ocala was arrested and charged with the murder of a 41-year-old man who was found deceased inside a Dunnellon residence in November. On November 28, 2022, Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a residence on Walnut Street in Dunnellon at the request of the local police department to assist with a homicide investigation.
ocala-news.com
Ocala’s Cattle Drive and Cowboy Round-Up canceled due to weather
The City of Ocala’s Cattle Drive and Cowboy Round-Up scheduled for Saturday, February 11 has been canceled due to expected inclement weather. The event’s organizers are operating out of an abundance of caution for the safety of livestock and participants. The event will not be rescheduled this year.
ocala-news.com
Suspect arrested in Gainesville shooting that left two dead, one injured
A 28-year-old man was arrested and charged with first degree murder in connection with a shooting that killed two people and wounded a third person in a Gainesville neighborhood. On Thursday, February 2, shortly before 1:45 a.m., the Alachua County Combined Communication Center received several 911 calls reporting gunshots in...
ocala-news.com
Tuscawilla Park playground temporarily closed for maintenance
The City of Ocala has announced that the playground at Tuscawilla Park will be temporarily closed on Friday, February 10, from 8 a.m. to noon. According to the city, the closure is due to scheduled maintenance. To view a list of other city parks that can be utilized during this period, visit the City of Ocala Recreation and Parks website.
ocala-news.com
Ocala woman arrested twice in one week for possessing fentanyl
A 45-year-old Ocala woman was arrested twice in one week for possession of fentanyl and drug paraphernalia. On Thursday, January 26, a Unified Drug Enforcement Strike Team agent executed a search warrant at a residence located in the 6800 block of SW 85th Street in Ocala. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team proceeded to enter the residence and also detained several individuals who were outside the property.
Comments / 0