ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

IRS urges millions of taxpayers to delay filing

By ADRIANA MORGA Associated Press
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11EW0c_0kgQzkwU00

NEW YORK (AP) — The Internal Revenue Service is recommending that taxpayers hold off on filing their tax returns for 2022 if they received a special tax refund or payment from their state last year.

Last year, 19 states offered diverse programs that offered inflation relief payments or refunds for taxpayers. The IRS issued the guidance Friday due to the agency’s uncertainty about the taxability of the payments.

“We are working with state tax officials as quickly as possible to provide additional information and clarity for taxpayers,” the IRS said in its statement .

For residents from states such as California and Illinois, the agency is recommending that they hold off on filing their tax returns until they receive further instruction from the IRS.

If you received a state tax refund last year, here is what you need to know.

I GOT A TAX REFUND FROM MY STATE. WHAT DOES THE IRS STATEMENT MEAN FOR ME?

If you got a tax refund from your state in 2022, the IRS is recommending you hold off on filing your tax return until the agency gives further instructions. Certain states that provided these refunds have determined that these payments are not taxable for most people. What needs to be determined is if these refunds are taxable on the federal level, said Tom O’Saben, director of tax content and government relations at the National Association of Tax Professionals .

In some states, people would get taxed if they received a tax refund in 2022 only if they itemize their deductions, said Keith Hall, president and CEO of the National Association for the Self-Employed . An example of a state that is taking this route is Virginia , which has stated that taxpayers that filed a standard deduction will not be taxed for their tax rebate. However, not all states have issued guidance on tax rebates.

WHY SHOULD I WAIT TO FILE MY RETURN?

Following the IRS recommendations is key if taxpayers want to avoid having to amend a previously filed tax return, said Hall.

“I think the IRS is trying to help people save another filing, if they had to do an amended return,” he said.

I RECEIVED A REFUND AND ALREADY FILED MY TAXES. WHAT SHOULD I DO?

The IRS is recommending that you don’t file an amended return yet. If you believe you need to file an amended return, the IRS advises you to wait until further instructions are given.

WHICH STATES OFFERED SPECIAL TAX REFUNDS IN 2022?

Special tax refunds were offered by 19 states in 2022. The list includes Alaska, California, Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oregon, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia.

WHAT IF I’M NOT SURE IF THIS APPLIES TO ME?

If you are not sure if you need to wait to file your taxes, Hall recommends you consult with a tax professional about your specific situation.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.

Comments / 0

Related
msn.com

Taxes: Here are the federal tax brackets for 2023 vs. 2022

The income thresholds for the seven federal tax brackets increased by a bigger-than-normal amount for the 2023 tax year to reflect runaway inflation seen last year. “They are just the usual changes due to inflation," Jon Whiten, from the Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy told Yahoo Finance. "More dramatic this year since inflation was also dramatic.”
CNBC

Don't risk a tax audit. Here are four reasons the IRS may flag your return

While the odds of an audit have been low, the IRS may flag your return for several reasons, tax experts say. Some of the common audit red flags are excessive deductions or credits, unreported income, rounded numbers and more. However, the best protection is thorough records, including receipts and documentation.
Fatherly

IRS Warns Tax Filers To Wait To File Your Tax Returns For 2023. Here's Why

It’s everyone’s favorite time of year: tax season. Although the deadline to file 2022 taxes feels far away, April 18 will be here before we realize it, so it’s not too early to begin thinking about getting your tax forms in order and figuring out your new tax bracket. But the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) warns you may want to wait to file. Here’s why.
COLORADO STATE
CNET

Nearly 90% of Americans Take This Tax Deduction. Should You?

This story is part of Taxes 2023, CNET's coverage of the best tax software, tax tips and everything else you need to file your return and track your refund. Taking the standard deduction on your taxes is quick and easy. It may also lead to a smaller refund. Deductions are...
moneytalksnews.com

5 Reasons to File a Tax Return Even if You Don’t Owe Taxes

Believe it or not, many people don’t have enough income after tax deductions to owe federal income taxes. The Tax Cuts and Job Act of 2017 roughly doubled the standard deduction amounts, not to mention that those amounts increase regularly to account for inflation, and taxpayers who make less than their standard deduction typically don’t owe taxes.
moneytalksnews.com

11 Things You Should Know About Your 2023 Tax Refund

The tax-filing season officially is underway: The IRS now is accepting tax returns for 2022, so the countdown has begun to Tax Day, which this year falls on April 18. If you hope to get a tax refund this year — especially if you want it to be big or arrive quickly — here is everything you should know. We’ve also got a tip for what you can do right now to ensure that the refund you receive is the right size for you.
Cheddar News

IRS Suggests Delaying Filing 2022 Taxes If You Received Inflation Relief Funds

"It's tax season and while some Americans are looking to get a jump on filing months ahead of the April 18 deadline, the IRS is suggesting that some people hold off.The IRS is weighing whether to consider state tax rebates as taxable income. The funds in question were provided by 19 states to offer taxpayers inflation relief. Some states have already made the decision that the inflation relief refunds are not taxable. The IRS is now considering how to handle them on the federal level."There are a variety of state programs that distributed these payments in 2022 and the rules surrounding them are complex," the agency said in a statement.The issue is also cause for concern for tax pros who are seeking guidance on how to accurately help Americans file their returns. Some are considering processing returns and making amendments once a decision has been made.The affected states include Alaska, California, Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oregon, Rhode Island, south Carolina and Virginia.The IRS said it expects to make a decision on the matter in the coming days."
COLORADO STATE
WPRI 12 News

WPRI 12 News

25K+
Followers
15K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WPRI 12 News on WPRI.com is news, weather and sports coverage you can count on for Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

 https://wpri.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy