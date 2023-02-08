ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

We need more time – Leeds chairman says hunt for new manager still ongoing

By Mark Walker
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WMlzV_0kgQz9Yy00

Leeds chairman Andrea Radrizzani says the club needs more time in their hunt for a new manager.

The Yorkshire club sacked Jesse Marsch on Monday and Radrizzani has since been replying to messages posted to him on Twitter by Leeds fans asking whether they were closing in on a replacement.

The Italian had hinted on Tuesday night that an announcement by Leeds was imminent, saying: “We are on it. Hopefully white smoke by tonight or (tomorrow) morning.”

But when quizzed by fans again at lunchtime on Wednesday, Radrizzani replied: “Not yet… need more time. Let’s support the lads now. Keep you posted – Andrea Radrizzani.”

Rayo Vallecano head coach Andoni Iraola and Feyenoord’s Arne Slot emerged as favourites for the job after another reported target, Carlos Corberan, signed a new contract with West Brom on Tuesday night.

Slot has guided Feyenoord to the top of the Eredivisie, but there have been reports that he was not on Leeds’ initial shortlist.

Iraola, 40, has steered Vallecano to fifth place in LaLiga following a 12th-placed finish last season, a year after winning promotion, and they also reached the Copa Del Rey semi-finals.

It has been reported that Leeds director of football Victor Orta flew to Madrid on Tuesday for talks with Iraola, whose contract expires in June, and his club, who will demand sizeable compensation.

Celtic boss Ange Postecoglu also features high on the bookmakers’ list alongside the likes of Mauricio Pochettino, Ralph Hasenhuttl and Bodo/Glimt’s Kjetil Knutsen.

Leeds play Manchester United twice in the space of five days, with the first of those Premier League fixtures at Old Trafford on Wednesday night.

The Whites hope to announce a new head coach in time for Sunday’s return fixture against United at Elland Road on Sunday,

Leeds’ Under-21s boss Michael Skubala will take temporary charge for Wednesday night’s game as his side bid for their first league win since November 5.

Sunday’s 1-0 defeat at Nottingham Forest left them in 17th place, above the bottom three on goal difference, and Marsch was axed after 11 months in the job having won only four of his 20 league games in charge this season.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Leeds speculation is ‘just noise’ for focused Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou

Ange Postecoglou insisted that he has not paid any attention to the “noise” of Leeds speculation after watching Celtic beat St Mirren 5-1 in the fifth round of the Scottish Cup at Parkhead.The Hoops boss is rumoured to on the radar of the Elland Road club who last week parted company with Jesse Marsch amid a Premier League relegation battle.Celtic eventually overcame a spirited Saints side with goals from Daizen Maeda, a Reo Hatate double – one from the penalty spot after Buddies defender Richard Taylor was sent off for handball – a first Hoops goal for Oh Hyeon-gyu and a...
The Independent

Willian is really something, says Fulham boss Marco Silva

Marco Silva spoke of his privilege in getting to work with Willian every day after the winger’s goal helped Fulham win for the first time in four Premier League games.The 34-year-old’s brilliant first-half drive set the hosts on their way to a 2-0 victory over Nottingham Forest at Craven Cottage, capping a brilliant individual display as Silva’s team ended their winless streak and climbed to seventh.Fulham had not scored in the league since beating Chelsea at home nearly a month ago, but the barren streak was ended emphatically when Willian pounced on a weak header from Forest’s Renan Lodi, cut...
The Independent

Arsenal tighten up in the title race as Brentford take a point

Ivan Toney scored a deserved equaliser as Brentford left Arsenal with a draw that could blow the Premier League title race wide open.Leandro Trossard’s first goal for Arsenal had given them the lead in a game where they toiled for large periods, with Toney nodding in a leveller to earn the Bees a 1-1 draw and extend their unbeaten league run to 10 games.Arsenal had lost at struggling Everton last week and could only follow that up with a share of the spoils here, leaving them six points clear of Manchester City.The points are shared at Emirates Stadium. pic.twitter.com/sbvjTkdr6h— Arsenal...
The Independent

Brentford equaliser angers Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta

Mikel Arteta accused officials of “changing the rules” as he claimed Brentford’s equaliser at Arsenal should have been ruled out for offside.Arsenal had to settle for a share of the spoils after Ivan Toney’s header cancelled out a first Gunners goal for Leandro Trossard as Brentford left the Emirates Stadium with a thoroughly deserved 1-1 draw.Arteta’s side had lost at struggling Everton last week and this result leaves them six points clear of Manchester City.However, their main title rivals host Aston Villa on Sunday before travelling to the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday night for a game which could prove pivotal.Arteta,...
The Independent

Something has to change – Cristian Stellini questions Tottenham’s mentality

Tottenham assistant Cristian Stellini questioned Spurs’ mentality after they were thumped at Leicester.Nampalys Mendy, James Maddison, Kelechi Iheanacho and Harvey Barnes piled the pressure on manager Antonio Conte as the Foxes ran riot in a 4-1 win.Rodrigo Bentancur had given the visitors an early lead but defeat left Spurs continuing to play catch up in the race for the Champions League.Conte was back in the dugout after gallbladder surgery but Stellini admitted the players dropped their standards.He said: “To be consistent is a long process, it’s a mental process, you have to be better mentally and better with the approach. After...
The Independent

Nathan Jones has ‘no idea’ if Wolves defeat will be his last as Southampton boss

Nathan Jones said he has “no idea” if he will be spared the Southampton axe following his side’s crushing 2-1 defeat against 10-man Wolves at St Mary’s.Southampton remain rooted to the foot of the Premier League after Wolves came from a goal down, and a man down, to leave Jones scrambling for his future.Furious Saints fans chanted “get out of our club”, and “you don’t know what you’re doing”, while a young supporter was escorted out of the stadium as he attempted to present Jones with a giant P45 following debutant Joao Gomes’ 87th-minute winner for the visitors.As the full-time...
The Independent

Jealousy is behind rivals’ suspicion of Manchester City – Pep Guardiola

Pep Guardiola has accused rival clubs of jealousy in pushing for Manchester City to be punished for breaching financial regulations.The City manager claimed on Friday that the other 19 Premier League clubs had been the driving force behind the 115 charges they were hit with this week for breaking the competition’s Financial Fair Play rules.He feels this way because three years ago nine clubs wrote to the Court of Arbitration for Sport requesting City’s two-year European ban for contravening UEFA’s FFP regulations not be stayed during their appeal process.What these nine teams have done, I don't forget it. They want...
The Independent

Pep Guardiola accuses other clubs of jealousy towards Man City

Pep Guardiola has insisted that no-one can take away the trophies that Manchester City won as he claimed the Premier League’s case against the champions is built on the jealousy of rival clubs.City were hit with over 100 charges of financial rules on Monday and potential punishments could involve them being stripped of their titles.But Guardiola is adamant no-one can take away their memories or their achievements. City have won six Premier Leagues, four of them under Guardiola, and the charges relate to events between 2009 and 2018.Guardiola, who has vowed not to let the club down and said...
The Independent

Eddie Howe left with mixed emotions after Newcastle’s draw at Bournemouth

An emotional Eddie Howe was left with mixed emotions after watching Newcastle battle back to earn a 1-1 draw at old club Bournemouth in a match where they lost three players to injury.Marcos Senesi poked the struggling Cherries ahead on the half-hour mark but Miguel Almiron’s 10th goal of the campaign got the fourth-placed Magpies back on level terms.There would be no further goals on the south coast and instead Newcastle left with Joe Willock, Almiron and Allan Saint-Maximin carrying fitness concerns that will leave all three sweating given the Carabao Cup final takes place in a fortnight.📺 Eddie Howe...
The Independent

PSG lose again but Bayern Munich fare better in warm-up for European showdown

Paris St Germain’s indifferent form continued with a 3-1 defeat by Monaco in Ligue 1.PSG, who will take on Bayern Munich in the first leg of their Champions League clash on Tuesday, have now lost four of their last 10 games in all competitions.They were without injured duo Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi, and went behind in just the fourth minute to Aleksandr Golovin.Wissam Ben Yedder then netted twice either side of a goal from Warren Zaire-Emery to make it back-to-back losses for PSG following their French Cup loss to Marseille in midweek.Marseille took advantage, closing the gap to five...
The Independent

Pressure increases on Nathan Jones as Southampton lose at home to 10-man Wolves

Southampton were dealt a major blow in their fight for Premier League survival following a 2-1 defeat to 10-man Wolves at St Mary’s Stadium.The home side had an extra player for two-thirds of Saturday’s fixture after Mario Lemina’s controversial dismissal with only 27 minutes on the clock.But after Carlos Alcaraz opened the scoring moments before Lemina’s sending-off, Jan Bednarek comically bundled into his own net with debutant Joao Gomes scoring the winner in the closing stages.Nathan Jones will face further scrutiny over his position as a chorus of boos rang around St Mary’s at the final whistle with supporters aiming...
The Independent

Football must do more to combat gambling issues, says Brian McDermott

Ivan Toney’s alleged breaches of betting rules provide high-profile evidence that more needs to be done to combat gambling issues in football, according to former Reading boss Brian McDermott.Brentford striker Toney, 26, was charged by the Football Association for 262 alleged breaches at the end of last year.The Bees hitman has yet to respond to the charges and would be likely to face a lengthy ban if the allegations were proven.This week marked the launch of the Gambling Harm Prevention in Sport Review White Paper at Wembley, presented by EPIC Risk Management and UCFB’s Global Institute of Sport (GIS).One of...
The Independent

James Maddison stars as stylish Leicester thrash Tottenham

Leicester routed Tottenham to increase the pressure on Spurs boss Antonio Conte.Nampalys Mendy’s first goal in over six years inspired the Foxes to a 4-1 comeback win at the King Power Stadium.James Maddison, Kelechi Iheanacho and Harvey Barnes also netted as the hosts scored four for the second straight game.Rodrigo Bentancur had briefly given Spurs the lead but they crumbled during an error-strewn performance.Conte returned to the dugout after gallbladder surgery but his side failed to build on their impressive victory over Manchester City.Defeat left them a point adrift of the top four having played two games more as their...
The Independent

Scotland v Wales match ball handed over after Doddie Weir 555-mile charity ride

It was all cheers and smiles when a star-studded team of cyclists delivered the match ball ahead of the Scotland v Wales Six Nations game after a gruelling 555-mile charity ride in memory of the late rugby legend Doddie Weir.The 200-strong peloton, led by former rugby captain Rob Wainwright, started its epic trip from the Principality Stadium in Cardiff on Thursday morning and arrived at BT Murrayfield Stadium at about 4pm on Saturday.As a nod to Weir’s esteemed rugby career, today’s match ball was strapped to the back of Wainwright’s bike throughout the 48-hour ride across Wales, England and Scotland.The...
The Independent

Miguel Almiron strike earns Newcastle a point in draw at Bournemouth

Miguel Almiron’s 10th goal of the season and a late goaline clearance by Kieran Trippier ensured Newcastle boss Eddie Howe claimed a point on his Bournemouth return but only after a potentially costly 1-1 draw.Marcos Senesi poked the struggling Cherries ahead and while Almiron levelled by half-time, the Magpies could not arrest their stuttering form and slumped to a fifth draw from their last six Premier League fixtures.It may have been worse had Trippier not denied Dominic Solanke’s goalbound flick on the verge of full-time and that ensured the visitors extended their unbeaten top-flight run to 17 matches but injuries...
The Independent

Roberto De Zerbi defends Robert Sanchez after error in Brighton draw with Palace

Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi was quick to exonerate goalkeeper Robert Sanchez after his error helped Crystal Palace earn a 1-1 draw.The visitors, who dominated with 75 per cent possession at Selhurst Park, broke the deadlock in the 63rd minute through Solly March.Six minutes later Sanchez failed to hold onto Michael Olise’s free-kick and James Tomkins took full advantage to head home.“Robert is a fantastic goalkeeper,” insisted De Zerbi. “He can make mistakes for sure, it’s not a problem. I make more mistakes than him, for this it is not a problem for me.”FT: It ends level. 🤝[1-1] 📲 https://t.co/S3j1TIedJv...
The Independent

James Tomkins pounces on keeper error to earn Crystal Palace draw with Brighton

James Tomkins took advantage of a mistake by Brighton goalkeeper Robert Sanchez to earn Crystal Palace a 1-1 draw against Brighton at Selhurst Park.Sanchez was unable to hold a Michael Olise free-kick and Tomkins pounced to nod home to level in the 69th minute.Brighton had taken the lead six minutes earlier when Solly March connected with Pervis Estupinan’s cross at the far post on an afternoon largely dominated by the visitors.The Seagulls also had a first-half goal disallowed by VAR.Estupinan thought he had broken the deadlock when he curled into the top corner after 32 minutes but was ruled out...
The Independent

AFC Bournemouth vs Newcastle United LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction

Miguel Almiron’s 10th goal of the season and a late goal-line clearance by Kieran Trippier ensured Newcastle boss Eddie Howe claimed a point on his Bournemouth return but only after a potentially costly 1-1 draw.Marcos Senesi poked the struggling Cherries ahead and while Almiron levelled by half-time, the Magpies could not arrest their stuttering form and slumped to a fifth draw from their last six Premier League fixtures.It may have been worse had Trippier not denied Dominic Solanke’s goalbound flick on the verge of full-time and that ensured the visitors extended their unbeaten top-flight run to 17 matches but injuries to Joe Willock, Almiron and Allan Saint-Maximin will be a major concern to Howe with the Carabao Cup final only two weeks away.Relive all the action from today's game in the live blog below:
The Independent

Celtic ease into last eight of Scottish Cup with win against 10-man St Mirren

Celtic stormed into the Scottish Cup quarter-finals with a 5-1 win over St Mirren after a late flurry of goals at Parkhead.Tireless forward Daizen Maeda opened the scoring from close range in the 16th minute but the visitors, the only domestic side to beat Celtic this season, showed some spirit and ambition.However, substitute Reo Hatate netted from the penalty spot in the 76th minute after Buddies defender Richard Taylor was sent off by referee Steven McLean for conceding the VAR-confirmed spot-kick with a hand to prevent a certain goal.Fellow sub Oh Hyeon-gyu slammed in his first Celtic goal in the...
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
337K+
Post
545M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy