Newnan Times-Herald
Newnan author’s latest book promotes beauty despite adversity
Reminding someone of their beauty is the main theme in author Victoria James’ book, “A Love Letter to My Daughter.”. James’ earlier books were tailored to her son, but her latest book encourages her daughter to be unashamedly herself. “I basically wrote this book because my daughter,...
Newnan Times-Herald
‘All Kids Bike’ program debuts in three more elementary schools
Three more elementary schools in Newnan unveiled their “All Kids Bike” program this week. Thanks to a community partnership between Bike Coweta and Yamaha, more local students will participate in the bike-riding kindergarten program, which provides schools with all of the equipment and materials for teachers to teach the children how to ride.
Newnan Times-Herald
Undisputed 5K champion of the world
Several years ago, I was in the habit of participating in several 5K runs each year. I chose the word “participate” over “running” because anyone who ever saw me in the process of completing 5Ks would know that running was not the most accurate word to describe me.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Decatur woman appears on ‘Let’s Make A Deal’
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Karen Webb-Smith from Decatur appeared on today’s episode of “Let’s Make a Deal.”. Karen tells Atlanta News First that she won on the show. The episode aired at 10 a.m Feb.8. The show is based on deals offered to members of...
Newnan Times-Herald
Knyvet Robert Wilson
Knyvet Robert Wilson, 80, of Sharpsburg, Georgia, formerly of Kenner, Louisiana passed away on February 8, 2023. He was born October 20, 1942, in Asheville North Carolina to Ethel and Knyvet McDonald Wilson. They soon after moved to New Orleans, Louisiana where he grew up. Drafted into the army he was honorably discharged after completion of his tour of duty.
atlantatribune.com
HBCU Grads Celebrate Grand Opening of New Location at Prestigious Atlanta College
As featured on the New York Times, Good Morning America, USA Today and Forbes, the famed Black-owned gourmet pizza chain, Slim & Husky’s are celebrating their newest opening in Atlanta at the prestigious Morehouse College, which ranks #4 among HBCU’s in the U.S., this Monday, February 13th. Clint, Derrick, and EJ will also be hosting a Lunch & Learn Experience on campus with students from the School of Business this Friday, February 10th before their grand opening next week. We would love to arrange an interview with you and the remarkable friends/partners that dish out innovative pizza creations to underserved communities. The three best friends share the mission to empower communities while using pizza as their vehicle to engage, offering quality food, employment opportunities, and community events as the company expands across the nation. Slim & Husky’s was ranked #5 out of 101 in The Daily Meal’s 101 Best Pizzas in America.
Preserving the legacy of America's first Black radio station
Meet the man who is preserving the legacy of WERD, the first Black-owned radio station that was founded in 1949 by J.B. Blayton in Atlanta.
AccessAtlanta
10 of the most romantic restaurants in Atlanta
With Valentine’s Day right around the corner, you might want to start making dinner plans if you haven’t already. Taking your special someone out for a night of exquisite dining is a wonderful way to express your love. This city’s diversified and elevated cuisine has plenty to offer,...
Newnan Times-Herald
Jean Hall Masdon
Jean Hall Masdon, 81, of Newnan passed away Thursday, February 9, 2023 at Sacred Journey Hospice. She was born January 19, 1942 in Major, Georgia (Sharpsburg) to the late James Parker Hall & Emma Couch Hall. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jasper Masdon.
Newnan Times-Herald
Buford Dean Bolt
Buford Dean Bolt, age 74, of Carrollton, Georgia, went home to be with his Lord Wednesday, February 8, 2023. He was born November 18, 1948, in Malone, Alabama, to the late Stell Blake Bolt and Mildred Iren Wilson Bolt. Buford was an old soul, even as a child. He enjoyed...
Popular Georgia restaurant opens new Atlanta spot
A popular Georgia-based restaurant chain recently opened another new location in Atlanta, with a grand opening event scheduled for later this month. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, February 18, 2023, the popular local Georgia-based restaurant chain Urban Wings will be holding a grand opening event for its newest restaurant location in Atlanta, according to local sources.
atlantafi.com
Here Are The Best Live Music Venues In Atlanta
If you’ve ever just wanted a place to chill and listen to music, Atlanta, Georgia has quite a few options. While it’s not quite the live music mecca you’d experience in some other Southern cities like Nashville or New Orleans, Atlanta holds its own. This article will...
7 highly-rated places to live that are located inside the Perimeter in Atlanta
Atlanta is home to dozens of neighborhoods and is surrounded by just as many suburbs, all unique and worth visiting. The city is often discussed in terms of areas “inside the perimeter” (ITP) and “outside the perimeter” (OTP), referring to the highway that loops around the city. In this article, we’ve focused on some of […] The post 7 highly-rated places to live that are located inside the Perimeter in Atlanta appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
Newnan Times-Herald
Bell makes history as first Black plant manager in Bonnell history
Lewis Bell has made history as the first African American to hold the plant manager position in the history of Bonnell Aluminum, which has operated in Newnan for years. Bonnell Aluminum is a subsidiary of Tredegar Industries. The 500,000-square-foot plant covers 12 acres and includes casting, extrusion, painting, acid etch anodizing, buffing and fabrication. Bonnell is currently working on its new headquarters, which will be in downtown Newnan.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Hopdoddy Burger Bar offering free burgers on Valentine’s Day
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A new Hopdody Burger Bar location is opening in Cumming Feb. 14 and the chain is celebrating by giving away free burgers. The first 100 people in line at 11 a.m. at each Atlanta area location will receive a free burger. There are locations on Briarcliff Road and Cobb Parkway SE in Atlanta, Hammond Drive NE in Sandy Springs and Peachtree Parkway in Cumming.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Started by freed slaves, historic Black church in Norcross continues to prosper
NORCROSS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A historic Black church in Gwinnett County that struggled to stay afloat in its early years is thriving more than a century after it was first organized by freed slaves. Located twenty miles northeast of Atlanta, Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church in Norcross has a...
Black-owned Dope Coffee to open first brick-and-mortar location in south DeKalb
Another Black-owned coffee shop is headed to metro Atlanta. Locally-owned Dope Coffee is opening its first physical location later this month, a 6,000-square-foot facility including a cafe, community space and distribution center in Decatur. The company’s founders, Michael and Michelle Loyd, will host a grand opening celebration on Feb. 18, featuring live music, coffee roasting […] The post Black-owned Dope Coffee to open first brick-and-mortar location in south DeKalb appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
In the halls of Booker T. Washington high school, students are literally walking through history
“When I first came in to see it, I was speechless,” Ms. Wyn said.
Clayton News Daily
Two job fairs planned in Clayton County
JONESBORO — Clayton County schools is hosting a special education teacher and parapro job fair Feb. 15. The event will be held at Elite Scholars Academy, 7923 Fielder Road in Jonesboro, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. For more information, email Catherine Hale Henry at catherine.halehenry@clayton.k12.ga.us or visit www.clayton.k12.ga.us. Lovejoy Job Fair.
Newnan Times-Herald
East Coweta – A place for Grace
The 2023 Georgia High School Association soccer season kicked off across the county last week, and one of the best laced up her shoes for one final season. Over the past four years, Grace McGill has left footprints in the sand all over the East Coweta campus. But her most significant contribution may be the spirit and the light that she displayed throughout her career. In the end, the school has genuinely been the place for Grace.
