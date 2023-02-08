ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newnan, GA

Newnan Times-Herald

Knyvet Robert Wilson

Knyvet Robert Wilson, 80, of Sharpsburg, Georgia, formerly of Kenner, Louisiana passed away on February 8, 2023. He was born October 20, 1942, in Asheville North Carolina to Ethel and Knyvet McDonald Wilson. They soon after moved to New Orleans, Louisiana where he grew up. Drafted into the army he was honorably discharged after completion of his tour of duty.
SHARPSBURG, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia joins in 'Night To Shine' as it's celebrated around the world

COBB COUNTY, Ga - Churches around the world hosted proms for teens and young adults with special needs Friday night. Honored guests walked the red carpet as paparazzi snapped their photos. At Northstar Church in Kennesaw, more than 150 guests showed up in suits and long prom dresses. There were...
KENNESAW, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Buford Dean Bolt

Buford Dean Bolt, age 74, of Carrollton, Georgia, went home to be with his Lord Wednesday, February 8, 2023. He was born November 18, 1948, in Malone, Alabama, to the late Stell Blake Bolt and Mildred Iren Wilson Bolt. Buford was an old soul, even as a child. He enjoyed...
CARROLLTON, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Jean Hall Masdon

Jean Hall Masdon, 81, of Newnan passed away Thursday, February 9, 2023 at Sacred Journey Hospice. She was born January 19, 1942 in Major, Georgia (Sharpsburg) to the late James Parker Hall & Emma Couch Hall. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jasper Masdon.
NEWNAN, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Gerald Thorp Leonard

Gerald Thorp Leonard, 87, of Louisburg and formerly of Newnan, Georgia, died Tuesday morning at this home. Gerald was a son of the late R. Gorman and Clarice Dickerson Leonard. He was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Patricia C. Leonard, his sister, Patsy L. Nobles. Gerald...
LOUISBURG, NC
atlantanewsfirst.com

51% of Georgia residents want to make ‘Georgian’ an official dialect

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - As America becomes more diverse, regional accents and dialects are dying out but not everyone wants that to happen. According to a new study, 51% of Georgia residents do not want phrases such as “Bless your heart,” “Thank you kindly” and “I haven’t seen you in a brick” to disappear from the local lexicon. In fact, they are in favor of making “Georgian” an official dialect.
GEORGIA STATE
Newnan Times-Herald

Bell makes history as first Black plant manager in Bonnell history

Lewis Bell has made history as the first African American to hold the plant manager position in the history of Bonnell Aluminum, which has operated in Newnan for years. Bonnell Aluminum is a subsidiary of Tredegar Industries. The 500,000-square-foot plant covers 12 acres and includes casting, extrusion, painting, acid etch anodizing, buffing and fabrication. Bonnell is currently working on its new headquarters, which will be in downtown Newnan.
NEWNAN, GA
PSki17

In Fast-Growing Georgia, These Areas Are Leading the Housing Price Surge

Georgia residents are more than familiar with population growth. It's been happening around them for decades, after all. The nation's 12th-fastest growing state in 2022, Georgia has seen a nearly 14% population increase since 2010. While the state's housing costs are still quite affordable compared to some other regions, there's no question that the influx of new residents has also spurred on pricing surges for both homebuyers and renters alike.
GEORGIA STATE
capitalbnews.org

Tenants Denied Rent Relief Express Outrage Over City’s $10M in Unused Funds

Cherie Miller was angry Monday morning when she heard that city leaders had announced plans to send $10 million in unused COVID-19 rent relief funds back to the federal government. The 55-year-old grandmother is in the process of being evicted from the Capitol Gateway Apartments near Downtown, where she’s been...
ATLANTA, GA
Georgia Recorder

Georgia joins trend of GOP-controlled states pushing legislation restricting gender-affirming care

The Georgia Legislature has joined the surge of GOP-controlled states to seek to restrict doctors’ ability to provide gender-affirming care to transgender minors, even with parental permission. A bill filed Thursday by Gwinnett Republican Sen. Clint Dixon would restrict health care providers from prescribing puberty blocking drugs or sex hormones or performing surgery or procedures […] The post Georgia joins trend of GOP-controlled states pushing legislation restricting gender-affirming care appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
GEORGIA STATE
Newnan Times-Herald

East Coweta – A place for Grace

The 2023 Georgia High School Association soccer season kicked off across the county last week, and one of the best laced up her shoes for one final season. Over the past four years, Grace McGill has left footprints in the sand all over the East Coweta campus. But her most significant contribution may be the spirit and the light that she displayed throughout her career. In the end, the school has genuinely been the place for Grace.
SHARPSBURG, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

New Georgia bill aims to reduce wait times for ambulances

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - There is no time to wait when someone’s health is in jeopardy, but currently in Georgia some ambulances are not allowed to drive you to the hospital. New legislation hopes to fix this. College Park Fire Chief Wade Elmore says lives are being...
ATLANTA, GA
wtoc.com

Call for changes to Georgia’s foster care system

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Often, foster children with behavior or mental health conditions in Georgia end up living in hotels instead of group homes. Experts say not only is this an unfit environment for children but it’s costing the state millions of dollars. Savannah advocates say placing foster children...
GEORGIA STATE
blueridgemountainstravelguide.com

10 Fun Places for Gem Mining in Georgia

Disclaimer: This post may contain affiliate links. All hosted affiliate links follow our editorial & privacy policies. North Georgia has an awful lot to offer visitors, from fantastic state parks and historic sites to an excellent array of hiking trails, waterfalls, lakes, and rivers. But did you know that the...
GEORGIA STATE
Rough Draft Atlanta

Raffensperger touts bill targeting financial exploitation of Georgia seniors

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger urged the General Assembly Monday to pass legislation aimed at preventing the financial exploitation of Georgia seniors. Senate Bill 84, sponsored by Senate Finance Committee Chairman Chuck Hufstetler, R-Rome, would authorize financial advisors to delay transactions involving their elderly or disabled clients if they suspect fraud. Financial exploitation of […] The post Raffensperger touts bill targeting financial exploitation of Georgia seniors appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
GEORGIA STATE

