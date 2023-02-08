Read full article on original website
Newnan Times-Herald
Knyvet Robert Wilson
Knyvet Robert Wilson, 80, of Sharpsburg, Georgia, formerly of Kenner, Louisiana passed away on February 8, 2023. He was born October 20, 1942, in Asheville North Carolina to Ethel and Knyvet McDonald Wilson. They soon after moved to New Orleans, Louisiana where he grew up. Drafted into the army he was honorably discharged after completion of his tour of duty.
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia joins in 'Night To Shine' as it's celebrated around the world
COBB COUNTY, Ga - Churches around the world hosted proms for teens and young adults with special needs Friday night. Honored guests walked the red carpet as paparazzi snapped their photos. At Northstar Church in Kennesaw, more than 150 guests showed up in suits and long prom dresses. There were...
Newnan Times-Herald
Buford Dean Bolt
Buford Dean Bolt, age 74, of Carrollton, Georgia, went home to be with his Lord Wednesday, February 8, 2023. He was born November 18, 1948, in Malone, Alabama, to the late Stell Blake Bolt and Mildred Iren Wilson Bolt. Buford was an old soul, even as a child. He enjoyed...
Newnan Times-Herald
Jean Hall Masdon
Jean Hall Masdon, 81, of Newnan passed away Thursday, February 9, 2023 at Sacred Journey Hospice. She was born January 19, 1942 in Major, Georgia (Sharpsburg) to the late James Parker Hall & Emma Couch Hall. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jasper Masdon.
Newnan Times-Herald
Gerald Thorp Leonard
Gerald Thorp Leonard, 87, of Louisburg and formerly of Newnan, Georgia, died Tuesday morning at this home. Gerald was a son of the late R. Gorman and Clarice Dickerson Leonard. He was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Patricia C. Leonard, his sister, Patsy L. Nobles. Gerald...
$250,000 in funding approved for Fulton County Reparations Task Force
The Fulton County Board of Commissioners approved $250,000 in funding for the county’s Reparations Task Force, the first of its kind in the county.
atlantanewsfirst.com
51% of Georgia residents want to make ‘Georgian’ an official dialect
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - As America becomes more diverse, regional accents and dialects are dying out but not everyone wants that to happen. According to a new study, 51% of Georgia residents do not want phrases such as “Bless your heart,” “Thank you kindly” and “I haven’t seen you in a brick” to disappear from the local lexicon. In fact, they are in favor of making “Georgian” an official dialect.
Newnan Times-Herald
Bell makes history as first Black plant manager in Bonnell history
Lewis Bell has made history as the first African American to hold the plant manager position in the history of Bonnell Aluminum, which has operated in Newnan for years. Bonnell Aluminum is a subsidiary of Tredegar Industries. The 500,000-square-foot plant covers 12 acres and includes casting, extrusion, painting, acid etch anodizing, buffing and fabrication. Bonnell is currently working on its new headquarters, which will be in downtown Newnan.
In Fast-Growing Georgia, These Areas Are Leading the Housing Price Surge
Georgia residents are more than familiar with population growth. It's been happening around them for decades, after all. The nation's 12th-fastest growing state in 2022, Georgia has seen a nearly 14% population increase since 2010. While the state's housing costs are still quite affordable compared to some other regions, there's no question that the influx of new residents has also spurred on pricing surges for both homebuyers and renters alike.
capitalbnews.org
Tenants Denied Rent Relief Express Outrage Over City’s $10M in Unused Funds
Cherie Miller was angry Monday morning when she heard that city leaders had announced plans to send $10 million in unused COVID-19 rent relief funds back to the federal government. The 55-year-old grandmother is in the process of being evicted from the Capitol Gateway Apartments near Downtown, where she’s been...
Georgia joins trend of GOP-controlled states pushing legislation restricting gender-affirming care
The Georgia Legislature has joined the surge of GOP-controlled states to seek to restrict doctors’ ability to provide gender-affirming care to transgender minors, even with parental permission. A bill filed Thursday by Gwinnett Republican Sen. Clint Dixon would restrict health care providers from prescribing puberty blocking drugs or sex hormones or performing surgery or procedures […] The post Georgia joins trend of GOP-controlled states pushing legislation restricting gender-affirming care appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
Newnan Times-Herald
East Coweta – A place for Grace
The 2023 Georgia High School Association soccer season kicked off across the county last week, and one of the best laced up her shoes for one final season. Over the past four years, Grace McGill has left footprints in the sand all over the East Coweta campus. But her most significant contribution may be the spirit and the light that she displayed throughout her career. In the end, the school has genuinely been the place for Grace.
atlantanewsfirst.com
New Georgia bill aims to reduce wait times for ambulances
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - There is no time to wait when someone’s health is in jeopardy, but currently in Georgia some ambulances are not allowed to drive you to the hospital. New legislation hopes to fix this. College Park Fire Chief Wade Elmore says lives are being...
wtoc.com
Call for changes to Georgia’s foster care system
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Often, foster children with behavior or mental health conditions in Georgia end up living in hotels instead of group homes. Experts say not only is this an unfit environment for children but it’s costing the state millions of dollars. Savannah advocates say placing foster children...
blueridgemountainstravelguide.com
10 Fun Places for Gem Mining in Georgia
Disclaimer: This post may contain affiliate links. All hosted affiliate links follow our editorial & privacy policies. North Georgia has an awful lot to offer visitors, from fantastic state parks and historic sites to an excellent array of hiking trails, waterfalls, lakes, and rivers. But did you know that the...
'We want everyone to be safe': Senate bill would require boat owners to take online training
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — One Central Georgia senator is trying to pass a bill that won't rock the boat but will try to help folks be safer as they operate one. Senate Bill 41 is one of the first that Senator Rick Williams is trying to pass. 13WMAZ's Jessica Cha...
Raffensperger touts bill targeting financial exploitation of Georgia seniors
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger urged the General Assembly Monday to pass legislation aimed at preventing the financial exploitation of Georgia seniors. Senate Bill 84, sponsored by Senate Finance Committee Chairman Chuck Hufstetler, R-Rome, would authorize financial advisors to delay transactions involving their elderly or disabled clients if they suspect fraud. Financial exploitation of […] The post Raffensperger touts bill targeting financial exploitation of Georgia seniors appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
Storage facility accidentally auctions off everything metro Atlanta woman owns
The most they would offer her to make up for it was $5K, she says.
wabe.org
Transgender activist Ashley Diamond discusses healing after dropping her second lawsuit against the Georgia Department of Corrections
Ashley Diamond, a transgender civil rights activist who has challenged the Georgia Department of Corrections twice over its transgender policies, says she’s been going through a lot emotionally and physically—which led her to decide not to move forward with a second lawsuit against the prison system. “To not...
