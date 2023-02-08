ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘We have freedom, give us wings to protect it’: Zelensky gifts Ukrainian pilot’s helmet during UK visit

By Joe Middleton
 3 days ago

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky gifted the UK a flight helmet worn by Ukrainian fighter pilots as he thanked MPs “in advance” for future jets they could provide in the war against Russia.

In a surprise visit today, Mr Zelensky addressed Parliament and made a plea to MPs to provide “wings for freedom” by supplying his air force with advanced jets.

The Ukranian president presented a helmet adorned with the words “We have freedom, give us wings to protect it” to Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle.

He thanked Britain “in advance” for fighter jets and urged Western allies to further ramp up sanctions on Russia.

Earlier, prime minister Rishi Sunak announced plans to train Ukrainian pilots, paving the way for them eventually being able to fly sophisticated Nato-standard jets, but that is seen as a long-term ambition.

Mr Zelensky said he wanted a coalition of nations to supply planes. He said: “I appeal to you and the world with simple and yet most important words: combat aircraft for Ukraine, wings for freedom.”

He added: “Thank you for your attention, thank you for your support. And leaving British Parliament two years ago I thanked you for delicious English tea.

“And I will be leaving the Parliament today thanking all of you in advance for powerful English planes.”

In other parts of his speech to MPs Mr Zelensky hailed the “strong British character” during his improptu trip and took time to thank former prime minister Boris Johnson for the support he showed as Russia launched its invasion.

He said: “London has stood with Kyiv since day one, from the first seconds and minutes of the full-scale war, Great Britain you extended your helping hand when the world had not yet come to understand how to react.

“Boris: you got others united when it seemed absolutely impossible. Thank you.”

The Ukrainian president told MPs that “freedom will win” and that Russia will lose, and that Mr Putin’s forces losing could deter aggressors around the world.

Mr Zelensky is set to meet King Charles III later this afternoon.

Shadow foreign secretary David Lammy said Mr Zelensky is the “embodiment of the Ukrainian people’s bravery” following his address to Parliament.

“Inspirational address from Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Parliament. He is the embodiment of the Ukrainian people’s bravery, dignity and courage,” he tweeted.

“The whole House and the whole UK stands united against (Vladimir) Putin’s bloody and illegal war. Ukraine must win.”

