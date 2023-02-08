Read full article on original website
Related
Cellphone and tech clues that your partner is cheating on you
People underestimate intuition. If your gut tells you something is off, don’t ignore it. Stalkerware is surprisingly easy to plant on someone’s phone, and trackers follow you online and offline. Tracking software is frightening. It’s designed to report exactly where you are and what you’re doing on your phone. Tap or click for signs tracking software on your phone and what you can do about it. Before we get to the digital cheating crumbs, my best advice is to have an honest conversation with your partner. Couples therapy is an excellent place to dive into deeper issues. It’s also a good idea to consult...
The Verge
Reddit thinks AI chatbots will ‘complement’ human connection, not replace it
Reddit doesn’t seem to be too worried about the AI-powered conversational chatbots like the ones Google and Microsoft revealed this week, based on a statement the company shared with The Verge. Shifting from traditional search to ChatGPT-like bots could erase the strategy of appending “reddit” to your searches to find human-sourced information instead of SEO-optimized garbage.
Google is in a weird place right now
Google's Bard feels like a knee-jerk reaction to Microsoft Bing's integration with ChatGPT. Plus, Twitter's massive outage.
The Verge
1Password is trying for zero passwords
1Password is announcing today that, one day soon, it will support the option to create and unlock 1Password accounts using biometric-based passkey technology, ditching the feature that is the name of its entire product. “For passkeys to be the way forward, it’s not enough for them to replace some of...
CNET
The Documentary Series on Netflix Everyone Needs to Watch
At CNET we've been endlessly recommending our favourite shows. Our favorite show on Netflix, for example, or the best sci-fi series on Prime Video. Most of the time it's easy to pick our favorites. But when it was suggested I choose the "best documentary on Netflix," I began sweating. Immediately....
‘Crazy’: The Facebook groups exposing cheaters
Australians are torn over a social media tactic growing in popularity that’s used to expose unfaithful partners, with some labeling the trend “crazy.” Several new Facebook groups with the question “do we have the same boyfriend/girlfriend” in their title have emerged within the last week, with the purpose of helping couples identify if their partner is cheating. Concerned members usually post photos of their partners to determine whether others know about them or to see if they are dating someone else. Other posts include screenshots of dating app profiles and social media, DMs from the person in question and queries such as “is...
Engadget
The Morning After: Netflix’s password-sharing crackdown begins
Netflix is rolling out changes to account sharing in Canada, New Zealand, Portugal and Spain after trialing the change in Latin America. If you live in one of these countries, you must set a primary location for where you use it. Then, if you have friends or family who want to share your account, you'll have to subscribe to either the Standard or Premium tier and pay a fee ($8 in Canada and New Zealand, €4 in Portugal and €6 in Spain) for up to two extra users outside of your home.
Phys.org
Relationships matter more than emotion when it comes to 'likes' on Instagram
The emotional buzz of receiving a like to an Instagram post can leave people more disposed to return a like in the future, but it's the status of the relationship that is the overriding factor in determining the tap of approval, according to a study from the University of Bath.
The Verge
Apple sure has a lot of patents about adding a camera to the Apple Watch
While gadget patents don’t guarantee anything, they can offer a glimpse into areas a company is exploring. Earlier this week, Apple was granted a patent (US-11571048-B1) for an Apple Watch strap release mechanism that could potentially be used with a built-in camera. That, on its own, is a neat idea, but it’s also the third camera-related Apple Watch patent we’ve seen in recent years. The patent application was originally filed in 2019, so Apple engineers have clearly had wearable cameras on the brain for some time.
Polygon
Netflix’s password sharing policy is complicated — and gets expensive fast
Welp, the inevitable demise of password sharing on Netflix seems to be on the horizon. On Wednesday, the company posted more details about how its new system will work, and revealed plans to roll it out around the world. Customers in the United States won’t be impacted by the changes...
The Verge
Fitbit might be working on blood pressure tech, but its future is murky
Fitbit recently filed a patent application (pdf) for a force-sensitive display that would enable blood pressure readings on wearables. But even if patents did guarantee success — which they don’t — the past few months make it hard to be confident in the future of Fitbit smartwatches.
The Verge
Epic’s new clips app helps you easily share moments from Fortnite and Rocket League
Epic Games has just released Postparty, a new iOS and Android app to help you share clips from your Fortnite games on PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and PC. You can already capture gameplay on your own on those platforms, but Postparty is designed to make it easier to save, edit, and share your clips. Postparty also works with Rocket League, though only on PlayStation and Xbox for now.
The Verge
Amazon is offering a free Echo Show 5 Kids when you buy an Echo Show 8
It seems like whenever there’s a holiday approaching, discounts on Amazon’s popular smart displays pop up everywhere we look. Most of them are decent, but today’s bundle deal on the second-gen Echo Show 8 is great. Not only is the latest Echo Show 8 selling for $74.99 on Amazon — $50 off and its second-best price ever — but it comes with a free Echo Show 5 Kids. Given the latter smart display normally retails for $94.99, the current discount equates to a savings of $149.99.
The Verge
Uber’s driver app is getting Apple CarPlay support
Uber’s driver app is getting Apple CarPlay support, which will enable drivers with iPhones to accept trip requests and navigate via their car’s infotainment screen. The feature is just now rolling out to Uber drivers and will be available to all drivers in the US by the end of the month.
The Verge
Cloudflare wants to help you set up your own Mastodon server in ‘minutes’
Wildebeest is a new project from Cloudflare that’s designed to make it easier for individuals to set up and run their own Mastodon-compatible servers. It highlights one of the key strengths of Mastodon over centralized competitors like Twitter, which is that anyone can host an instance of the microblogging service that’s connected it to the wider network (aka Fediverse).
The Verge
Realme’s latest co-branded phone is a Coca-Cola-ified 10 Pro
Realme knows how to lean hard into a co-branded, special edition phone, and it looks like that’s what’s happening in its latest collaboration: the Realme 10 Pro 5G Coca-Cola Edition. It’s launching in India today, and it’s exactly what it sounds like: a midrange phone with flashy Coke branding.
The Verge
Thursday’s top tech news: A prime Nintendo showing
Yesterday’s Nintendo Direct showcase was a doozy. As well as new trailers for upcoming games like Pikmin 4 and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, the company revealed the long-rumored Metroid Prime remaster, and casually announced it would be available later that same day. Alongside it, Nintendo also surprise-released an initial crop of Game Boy and Game Boy Advance games for its Switch online service. What delightful surprises.
The Verge
Google is working on making Chrome’s picture-in-picture more useful
The latest Chrome beta, version 111, includes a trial for a feature that could make the browser’s picture-in-picture feature significantly more useful. Instead of being only for playing videos, Google’s looking into letting it display basically any web content in a floating window that stays on top of all your other windows.
The Verge
Elon Musk’s reach on Twitter is dropping — he just fired a top engineer over it
For weeks now, Elon Musk has been preoccupied with worries about how many people are seeing his tweets. Last week, the Twitter CEO took his Twitter account private for a day to test whether that might boost the size of his audience. The move came after several prominent right-wing accounts that Musk interacts with complained that recent changes to Twitter had reduced their reach.
The Verge
The AirPods Pro and entry-level Kindle highlight this weekend’s best deals
Welcome to the weekend, dear readers! Microsoft’s forthcoming, ChatGPT-powered browser and Nintendo’s latest Direct event may have dominated the news cycle as of late, but there were a number of headline-grabbing discounts peppered throughout the week. And while we typically reserve our weekend roundups for new deals, we figured we’d take the opportunity to run through some of the highlights you may have missed — you know, with V-Day coming up and all.
Comments / 0