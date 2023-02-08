Infant girl, 2 men killed in Fayetteville shooting

The infant shot inside a Fayetteville home Tuesday night died in the hospital Wednesday morning.

The Fayetteville Police Department said the child was a girl and also identified the two adults also killed in the shooting as Terrance Jaiquann Melvin, 26, and Johnathan Alexander McMillian, 33.

The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. on Bunce Road in the western part of Fayetteville near Raeford Road.

Bunce Road was closed in both directions as detectives investigated.

Fayetteville Police Chief Kem Braden said the department can't say much about the case because it is still under investigation, but he stressed that there is no ongoing threat to the public.

"This is not a random act of violence," Braden said. "These were two individuals that potentially knew each other. The situation escalated inside the home and there's no great concern for the active community within that Bunce Road area at this time."

So far, police have confirmed that the shooting began as an argument between Melvin and McMillian.

It's unclear what the link is between the child and the two men.

No arrests have been made, but Bradem said there were witnesses.