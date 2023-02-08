Read full article on original website
Opelika-Auburn News
Tuskegee man charged with vehicle break-ins in Auburn
A Tuskegee man was recently arrested on warrants in connection to breaking and entering into a motor vehicle and theft of property fourth degree. The crime allegedly happened in Auburn on South College Street on Jan. 26. According to a press release put out by the Auburn Police, on Feb....
WTVM
Overnight shooting on Veterans Parkway leaves one person injured
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An overnight shooting in Columbus, has left one person injured. The victim has not yet been identified. The victim’s condition is also unknown at this time. Officials with the Columbus Police Department, say the shooting happened in the 6200 block of Veterans Parkway. The shooting...
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing juvenile last seen in Columbus
SUMTER COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) — The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) is looking for a missing juvenile and is asking for public assistance to locate the teen. According to the sheriff’s office, 14-year-old Canylian Raines was last seen driving a black Hyundai Eouus with the Georgia Tag number XCF711 in Columbus, Georgia, at 6:30 a.m., […]
Auburn Police arrest 56-year-old on theft, fraudulent use of credit card charges
AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) — On Thursday, Auburn Police Officers arrested 56-year-old Carl Theophilous Dumas from Auburn on warrants charging him with three counts of fraudulent use of a debit/credit card and theft of lost property. According to Auburn Police, Dumas’ arrest stems from a reported incident, which occurred on Feb. 4. Auburn Police Officers spoke […]
WTVM
Why some East Alabama hospital patients waiting 24 hours to be seen
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - A trip to the ER for some in Alabama is taking hours, sometimes lasting a full day. Part of the problem, according to one health official, is little to no bed space for patients. One woman says with no beds available, she had to sleep in...
WSFA
State superintendent addresses concerns after guns found at multiple schools
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - School safety is a priority for parents and educators. In the last week guns have been found on at least two school campuses in our area. One of those guns was discovered at an Autauga County School. Now, the system has taken steps to increase school safety.
WSFA
Power outage reported at Montgomery Regional Airport
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An investigation is underway to determine the cause of an “isolated power outage” at Montgomery Regional Airport, according to a spokesperson. TSA is open and operating a manual checkpoint screening and the airfield remains open and is operating normally, the spokesperson confirmed. The airport...
WTVM
Suspect unknown in armed robbery at a LaGrange Circle K
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Early on the morning of Saturday February 11, officers with the LaGrange Police Department responded to an armed robbery on Roanoke Road. Law Enforcement arrived to the 1800 block of Roanoke Road (Circle K), around 1:20am. According to authorities, an armed robbery had occurred. Officers met...
WSFA
1 woman dead after fatal stabbing near Blake Circle in Phenix City
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Phenix City Police Department is investigating a fatal stabbing. The incident occurred on February 10 near Blake Circle in Phenix City. According to Russell County Coroner Arthur Sumbry Jr., the victim has been identified as 74-year-old Beverly Huff Dunn, of Phenix City. Dunn was found with multiple stab wounds. Sumbry says this is the fourth homicide of the year.
Community shelter engineered to withstand EF-5 tornados opens in Beauregard
BEAUREGARD, Ala. (WRBL) – A community storm shelter is now open at Beauregard Volunteer Fire Station 4 off Hwy 51 in Lee County. The shelter arrives just in time for severe weather season in a community that knows all too well the devastation of tornadoes. Pastor Rusty Sowell with Providence Baptist Church says the community […]
UPDATE: Phenix City police arrest two suspects in fatal stabbing
UPDATE 2/10/23 10:37 a.m.: The Phenix City Police Department made two arrests in connection to last night’s fatal stabbing. 64-year-old Michael Huff and 68-year-old Rhonda Crute, both of Phenix City, face charges relating to Dunn’s death. Police say Huff is the brother of the victim, while Crute is Huff’s girlfriend. This investigation is ongoing. Anyone […]
ALEA: two-vehicle crash involving tractor-trailer causes road closure on Alabama 169
RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) — A two-vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer occurred at around 6:55 p.m. on Friday, causing a road closure. According to ALEA, Alabama 169 near Boswell Road in Russell County is blocked due to the overturning of the tractor-trailer and will be closed for an undetermined amount of time. ALEA’ s Highway […]
Driver reports being shot at during road rage incident in east Alabama
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) — Opelika police are investigating an alleged road rage incident where at least one gunshot was reportedly fired Wednesday night during rush hour traffic along I-85 between the Tiger Town and Sam’s Club exits. According to the OPD, a driver reported that at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, they were traveling southbound on I-85 […]
atlantanewsfirst.com
LaGrange woman arrested after breaking into home, attacking man with axe
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A LaGrange woman has been arrested after hacking down a man’s door and threatening to kill a man with an axe. Mercedes Vasquez reportedly used an axe to break down the door of a residence at 900 1/2 Hill St. Feb. 10. She then struck 66-year-old Anthony Young with the blunt end of the axe and threatened to kill him. She was only stopped by an officer who commanded Vasquez to drop the weapon. She was taken into custody without incident.
WSFA
Montgomery County traffic tickets can now be paid online
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery County District Court now allows traffic ticket recipients to go online to seek driving school, get time to pay a fine, offer proof of insurance or repair, or even request a new court date for a missed hearing or trial. “It is our goal...
WSFA
Prattville man charged with attempted murder
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have charged Divonte Stallworth, 29, of Prattville, with attempted murder. According to court documents, the shooting happened on Jan. 27th, around 12:40 p.m., near Marlow Drive. Stallworth reportedly shot the victim at least three times at close range. Stallworth was taken into custody on...
UPDATE: 15-year-old arrested in connection to hidden handgun at Russell County Middle School
UPDATE 2/9/23 12:40 p.m.: On Feb. 8, investigators with Russell County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 15-year-old male on one count of certain persons forbidden to possess a pistol. RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) — The Russell County Sheriff’s Office found a hidden handgun at Russell County Middle School, according to the Russell County School District (RCSD). […]
Opelika-Auburn News
What you missed this week in notable Opelika crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Opelika-Auburn News. (10) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
opelika-al.gov
ATTEMPT TO IDENTIFY PARTY CITY THEFT SUSPECT
The Opelika Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect involved in a Theft of Property, Third Degree, which occurred at Party City, located at 2534 Enterprise Drive. On 01/10/2023, at approximately 4:15 p.m., the suspect used cash to purchase gift cards and when the register was open and the employee was not looking, the suspect took money from the register. Surveillance video shows the suspect, a white female with dark hair, wearing black clothing and black shoes. If you have any information on this incident or the identity of the suspect, please contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at (334) 705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665. Tips can be submitted through our Opelika Police Mobile App. You may wish to remain anonymous.
WTVM
1 person dead in car crash on Macon Road in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A single-vehicle wreck has claimed the life of an Albany man. The crash occurred on Macon Road - in front of the Edgewood Motel - around 11:30 p.m. on February 8. According to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan, the victim has been identified as 24-year-old Jarius...
