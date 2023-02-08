The Opelika Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect involved in a Theft of Property, Third Degree, which occurred at Party City, located at 2534 Enterprise Drive. On 01/10/2023, at approximately 4:15 p.m., the suspect used cash to purchase gift cards and when the register was open and the employee was not looking, the suspect took money from the register. Surveillance video shows the suspect, a white female with dark hair, wearing black clothing and black shoes. If you have any information on this incident or the identity of the suspect, please contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at (334) 705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665. Tips can be submitted through our Opelika Police Mobile App. You may wish to remain anonymous.

OPELIKA, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO