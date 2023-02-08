Read full article on original website
Related
The Windows Club
Fix Titanfall 2 No Servers Found error
This post features solutions to fix Titanfall 2 No Servers Found error. Titanfall is a first-person shooter video game developed by Respawn Entertainment and published by Electronic Arts. The game’s story revolves around Jack Cooper, a rifleman who is given a Titan, i.e., a giant robot, to help save from trouble. But recently, users have been complaining about no server-found error in the game. Fortunately, you can follow some simple methods to fix it.
The Windows Club
How to fit a large Picture into a PowerPoint slide
There may come a time when you feel the need to fit large pictures into a Microsoft PowerPoint slide. This can be a problem because, from the naked eye, a large photo just doesn’t work within a slide, but that is not exactly the case with the right information at your fingertips. The idea behind this article is to explain how to fit a large image in PowerPoint via several different methods that are known to work.
The Windows Club
Another account from your organization is already signed in on this computer
This post will show you how to fix Microsoft 365 Apps activation error – Sorry, another account from your organization is already signed in on this computer. Microsoft 365 is a subscription-based service that allows users to access various productivity and collaboration tools. Some of these include Word, Excel, OneDrive, etc. But lately, some users have been complaining about errors while trying to activate Microsoft 365. Fortunately, this post features solutions to fix the error.
The Windows Club
How to use OneDrive app for Android
Microsoft OneDrive is one of the best cloud storage platforms available right now for Windows, Android, and iOS devices. Despite OneDrive being a cloud storage solution, there are other things you can do with it, especially on the Android operating system. We are going to discuss some of these things you can do using the OneDrive app for Android because there is a high chance you may have no idea they even exist in the first place.
The Windows Club
How to remove apps from the Microsoft Store Library
Microsoft Store is a built-in online platform for Windows users to download and install a variety of apps, games, movies, and books on their PC. With the help of this service, installing apps on your computer is risk-free and safer than installing them from untrusted sources. Additionally, Microsoft Store has a lot of features but also some downsides. The lack of an option to remove or uninstall apps from the Microsoft Store Library section is one complaint many users have made about Microsoft Store.
The Windows Club
Where are Yammer files stored?
If you were looking for your old Yammer files, then you may not find them in their intended location anymore. Yammer, the unique social networking service for Enterprises has changed its default storage place for Yammer files. Formerly, all your Yammer files were stored in Yammer cloud storage, however now it has changed to SharePoint. As part of the Microsoft 365 connected group, you will still be able to access your Yammer files within Yammer but the location would be SharePoint.
The Windows Club
ChatGPT Desktop App for Windows 11/10
ChatGPT is emerging to be one of the significant inventions in the field of natural language processing. It is a conversational AI model developed by OpenAI based on GPT (Generative Pre-trained Transformer) architecture. Using it, you can generate human-like responses based on your inputs. It can be used for various purposes including content creation, generating programming codes and scripts, language translation, question-answering systems, chatbots, and much more.
The Windows Club
How to remove Spaces between Characters and Numbers in Excel?
In this post, we will show you how to remove spaces between characters and numbers in Excel. Whether you want to remove leading or trailing spaces or trim extra spaces between words and numbers in Microsoft Excel, this post will help you get rid of all unnecessary spaces that stick with your data while importing or copying-pasting it from external applications.
The Windows Club
How to scan documents directly to OneDrive
If your job involves keeping a record of documents, then a large part of this work involves scanning documents and saving their soft copies in the form of PDFs. This task becomes tedious when the volume of documents is huge and you are scanning from a bulky scanning machine. You can avoid all this and save your time and energy by scanning and saving with OneDrive document scanning. Read more to know how to scan directly to OneDrive.
The Windows Club
How to use and print Google Slides with Speaker Notes
Google Slides is a competing platform for Microsoft PowerPoint, but it lacks many of the features we have come to love from the latter. Still, that doesn’t mean it’s impossible to bring some spice to your Google Slides presentation. One of the things we can do is add Notes to a Google Slides presentation. This is a useful feature to have if you’re the type of person who likes to have notes to aid in presenting. Not to mention, these notes must not be visible to the audience or else they won’t have that professional feel anymore.
The Windows Club
This build of Vanguard is out of compliance error when launching Valorant
This post features solutions to fix “This build of Vanguard is out of compliance” while trying to launch Valorant. Valorant is a free-to-play first-person shooting developed and published by Riot Games, especially for Windows. Its storyline revolves around agents from the world tasked to defend their territories from enemies. But recently, many users have complained about some errors while playing Valorant. Fortunately, you can follow some simple methods to eliminate this issue. The complete error message reads:
The Windows Club
Fix Error Code 0x8007001F on Windows 11
When installing certain games through Microsoft Store on Windows, if you are receiving 0x8007001f, then this post will help you resolve the problem. The same can happen when installing games through Xbox App or Windows Update as well. Fix Error Code 0x8007001F on Windows 11. Here is the list of...
The Windows Club
How to install Plug-ins in Photoshop
Photoshop has many built-in features and tools to make your artwork easier and more attractive. It also allows users to enhance their experience with Plug-ins. Note that Photoshop may refer to plug-ins as extensions. Learning how to install plugins in Photoshop is worth learning to do. How to install Plug-ins...
The Windows Club
There is a problem with Adobe Acrobat/Reader
Are you encountering the “There is a problem with Adobe Acrobat/Reader” error on your Windows PC? Some Acrobat Reader users have reported experiencing this error message while opening a PDF document in the app or a web browser. The full error message is as follows:. There is a...
The Windows Club
How to add Hyperlinks to Excel sheet
Users who want to add a hyperlink to their Microsoft Excel spreadsheet can do so with relative ease. There are more than one ways to add a hyperlink to a spreadsheet, and we are going to explain how to do it in this post. How to add Hyperlinks to Excel...
The Windows Club
VAN 1067 error code in Valorant [Fixed]
This post features solutions to fix VAN 1067 error code in Valorant. Valorant is a team-based first-person tactical shooting game set in the future. The storyline revolves around multiple agents from around the world who have been tasked to defend their homes against mysterious enemies from another world. The game is developed by Riot Games with the same features and elements as other popular games Counter-Strike and Overwatch. But recently, users have been complaining about the VAN 1067 Error Code on Valorant. This error usually occurs while trying to start up the game. The complete error message reads:
The Windows Club
Your GPU memory is full in DaVinci Resolve [Fixed]
You may get the Your GPU memory is full error notification when working with high-resolution content in DaVinci Resolve on your Windows 11 or Windows 10 computer. This post offers the most practical fixes affected PC users can apply to resolve the issue. The error means that all the VRAM...
The Windows Club
Best Torrent Streaming apps to watch Torrents without downloading them
Downloading videos from torrent websites is a fun pastime, however, not everyone has the space on their computer to keep these files. Furthermore, downloading large media files can take hours, especially if the seed number is low. So, the best thing to do, from our point of view, is to stream the videos instead, and thankfully, there are several torrent platforms that offer such a service.
The Windows Club
How to link your Social Accounts to Xbox
One of the ways to get the best out of your Xbox experience is to link your social accounts like Facebook, Reddit, Steam, Twitter, Discord, Twitch, EA, etc., with your Xbox account. This is a feature Microsoft has long offered, but certainly, not every user knows of it or who might have an idea lack the knowledge of how to get it done.
Comments / 0