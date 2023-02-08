ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

The Oregonian

Portland weekend weather: Sun with highs in the 50s

It’s a good weekend to spend outside if you’re in the Portland area. Saturday will be mostly sunny with a high temperature of about 52 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Sunday morning could see some patchy fog before a partly sunny day with a high of 52 again.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Cooper Mountain Ale Works expands to Sherwood; OLCC in hot water: Oregon Brews and News

Cooper Mountain Ale Works is opening a downtown Sherwood location in the former home of Smockville Brewhouse, which closed in August. Cooper Mountain has been in business since 2017, when founder and brewer Chris Sjolin, who had been homebrewing since 2012, began selling to local taprooms from the brewhouse he built in his Beaverton garage. Cooper Mountain in 2020 took over Max’s Fanno Creek Brew Pub in Tigard and has been brewing and operating its pub there. Sjolin said with the addition of the Sherwood brewing system he will be shutting down the Beaverton brewing operation.
SHERWOOD, OR
The Oregonian

Tolls are coming to Portland-area freeways, and even tolling fans worry they’ll stack up

In less than two years, the Oregon Department of Transportation will introduce the first highway tolls in the state. It will begin with two bridge tolls on Interstate 205. But planned within the next few years are per-mile tolls on all lanes of Interstates 5 and 205 and, if a replacement project gets underway, a toll to cross the Interstate Bridge over the Columbia River.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Winterhawks stay tied for 1st, beat Americans 6-3

An impressive win by the Portland Winterhawks, 6-3 over the Tri-City Americans, who had gone 15 straight games without losing at home in regulation. In the 3-game-in-8-days miniseries between the two teams, Portland won two, after losing the first game at Kennewick last Friday. Marcus Nguyen led the way with...
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Another Portlander scores a win on ‘Jeopardy’

A Portland champ may have seen his winning streak end this week on “Jeopardy!,” but on the episode that aired Thursday, another player from the Rose City won, and will play again on Friday. In Thursday’s “Jeopardy!”, Mira Hayward, a writer from Portland, was introduced when she shared an anecdote about attending a taping of “Antiques Roadshow.”
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Man dies after stabbing in Southeast Portland

Portland police responded to a call in the Lents neighborhood shortly after 7 p.m. Friday to find a man who had died with apparent stab wounds. When police responded to the 7600 block of Southeast 98th Avenue they found the man outside a home. The cause of death will be determined by the medical examiner.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Game preview, time, TV channel, how to watch free live stream online, trade deadline links

The Portland Trail Blazers made a flurry of moves before Thursday’s trade deadline that potentially helped the defense but certainly didn’t make them contenders. The best the Blazers can likely do at this point is battle for a play-in spot while still hoping to maybe jump into the top six to earn an outright playoff berth.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Portland man charged after punching 2 officers in SW Portland building

A Multnomah County grand jury indicted Lonie Allen Hart-Ikari, 46, of Portland on charges that he assaulted two Portland Police officers earlier this month. Two police officers, Gail Alexander and Kerri Ottoman, responded Feb. 1 shortly after 9:30 a.m. to Hart-Ikari’s apartment building on Southwest 21st Avenue and Salmon Street for a report of a resident threatening other tenants, court records show.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.

