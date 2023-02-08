Read full article on original website
Portland weekend weather: Sun with highs in the 50s
It’s a good weekend to spend outside if you’re in the Portland area. Saturday will be mostly sunny with a high temperature of about 52 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Sunday morning could see some patchy fog before a partly sunny day with a high of 52 again.
Cooper Mountain Ale Works expands to Sherwood; OLCC in hot water: Oregon Brews and News
Cooper Mountain Ale Works is opening a downtown Sherwood location in the former home of Smockville Brewhouse, which closed in August. Cooper Mountain has been in business since 2017, when founder and brewer Chris Sjolin, who had been homebrewing since 2012, began selling to local taprooms from the brewhouse he built in his Beaverton garage. Cooper Mountain in 2020 took over Max’s Fanno Creek Brew Pub in Tigard and has been brewing and operating its pub there. Sjolin said with the addition of the Sherwood brewing system he will be shutting down the Beaverton brewing operation.
Tolls are coming to Portland-area freeways, and even tolling fans worry they’ll stack up
In less than two years, the Oregon Department of Transportation will introduce the first highway tolls in the state. It will begin with two bridge tolls on Interstate 205. But planned within the next few years are per-mile tolls on all lanes of Interstates 5 and 205 and, if a replacement project gets underway, a toll to cross the Interstate Bridge over the Columbia River.
Winterhawks stay tied for 1st, beat Americans 6-3
An impressive win by the Portland Winterhawks, 6-3 over the Tri-City Americans, who had gone 15 straight games without losing at home in regulation. In the 3-game-in-8-days miniseries between the two teams, Portland won two, after losing the first game at Kennewick last Friday. Marcus Nguyen led the way with...
Tigard man lands 1st spring chinook salmon of the year on what might be his last fishing trip
The first spring chinook salmon of the year, a 19-pounder, was landed Saturday in Multnomah Channel by Mike McMahon of Tigard on what might be his last fishing trip. McMahon, 81, stricken with terminal cancer and under hospice care, was fishing near the location he and his family spread his father’s ashes two decades ago.
Portland Timbers building confidence, basking in the sun at Coachella Valley Invitational
Beyond a fence and hidden by palm trees, the stage for the annual Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival sat empty Friday. The fields at Empire Polo Grounds — filled to the brim each year by glitter-splashed, sweaty concertgoers — were occupied by Major League Soccer teams, including the Portland Timbers.
Lake Oswego’s Mia Brahe-Pedersen sets national record for indoor 200-meter dash
Mia Brahe-Pedersen has already cemented herself in Oregon’s record books as the state’s best sprinter. On Friday, the Lake Oswego junior broke the national record in the indoor 200-meter sprint by finishing in 22.89 seconds at the Don Kirby Invitational in New Mexico. The previous record was 22.97...
Want to take your Valentine for a soak or sauna in Portland? Here are 5 options for all types of sweethearts
Valentine’s Day is around the corner and what better way to show someone you care than by taking them to a spa or a sauna? We recently visited nine such places in the Portland area, but if you’re looking for specific recommendations based on who your Valentine is, we’ve got those, too!
Nike wants to hire off-duty police as security to keep Portland stores open
Nike wants the city to detail off-duty police officers to provide security at the company’s Northeast Portland community store, which has been mostly closed to the public for months. In a letter delivered to Mayor Ted Wheeler’s office and other local officials Thursday, Nike said it would cover the...
Oklahoma City Thunder 138, Portland Trail Blazers 129: Live updates recap
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led all scores with 44 points. Damian Lillard had 33 for the Blazers. THIRD QUARTER: The Blazers took a 105-103 lead at the end of the third. Lillard had 31 points. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 34 for the Thunder. HALFTIME: The Thunder lead 72-68. Lillard scored 23 points with...
A man dies after afternoon shooting in Northeast Portland
Police found a man who died when they responded to a report of a shooting at Northeast First Avenue and Hancock Street in the Eliot neighborhood Saturday . Police were called at about 2 p.m. and the suspect had already left the scene when they arrived.
Another Portlander scores a win on ‘Jeopardy’
A Portland champ may have seen his winning streak end this week on “Jeopardy!,” but on the episode that aired Thursday, another player from the Rose City won, and will play again on Friday. In Thursday’s “Jeopardy!”, Mira Hayward, a writer from Portland, was introduced when she shared an anecdote about attending a taping of “Antiques Roadshow.”
A waiver, not a punch in the face, for Portland taxpayers: Steve Duin column
Back in the days when he was serving as a Portland city commissioner, Steve Novick often argued that Democratic elected officials should hold a press conference each fall as property tax bills arrived at our door. With cameras rolling, Democrats could detail, and celebrate, just how much of the taxes...
Seattle Thunderbirds at Portland Winterhawks: Preview, updates, chat, how to listen and watch
What: The Portland Winterhawks (36-10-2-2) take on the Seattle Thunderbirds (37-9-1-1) in Western Hockey League action. When: Saturday, February 11, 6pm PST. Where: Memorial Coliseum. Watch: TV locally on CW 32. You can stream the game via the CHL TV pay per view (US$6.10 for one game). Listen: Winterhawks and...
Troutdale’s Tippy Canoe space is back on market after Sugarpine owners back out
Shirley’s Tippy Canoe, a Troutdale restaurant destroyed in a “suspicious” fire in early 2020, is back on the market nearly two years after it was first bought by the owners of Sugarpine Drive-In, just down the Sandy River. When they purchased the property in 2021, Sugarpine owners...
Man dies after stabbing in Southeast Portland
Portland police responded to a call in the Lents neighborhood shortly after 7 p.m. Friday to find a man who had died with apparent stab wounds. When police responded to the 7600 block of Southeast 98th Avenue they found the man outside a home. The cause of death will be determined by the medical examiner.
Portland police remove boards covering downtown precinct windows and doors
Plywood boards covering the windows and glass doors of the Portland Police Bureau’s Central Precinct came down Wednesday, as city officials aim to shift public perception of downtown Portland. Workers installed the plywood coverings in June 2020 amid nightly racial justice protests that roiled the area for months and...
Watch: Miraculous buzzer-beater lifts Portland State men’s basketball past Northern Arizona
Down one point with just 0.4 seconds on the clock, the Portland State men’s basketball team needed a miracle against Northern Arizona on Saturday. Hunter Woods and Isaiah Johnson provided it. Woods heaved a baseball pass nearly the full length of the court, and Johnson tipped it in from...
Portland Trail Blazers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Game preview, time, TV channel, how to watch free live stream online, trade deadline links
The Portland Trail Blazers made a flurry of moves before Thursday’s trade deadline that potentially helped the defense but certainly didn’t make them contenders. The best the Blazers can likely do at this point is battle for a play-in spot while still hoping to maybe jump into the top six to earn an outright playoff berth.
Portland man charged after punching 2 officers in SW Portland building
A Multnomah County grand jury indicted Lonie Allen Hart-Ikari, 46, of Portland on charges that he assaulted two Portland Police officers earlier this month. Two police officers, Gail Alexander and Kerri Ottoman, responded Feb. 1 shortly after 9:30 a.m. to Hart-Ikari’s apartment building on Southwest 21st Avenue and Salmon Street for a report of a resident threatening other tenants, court records show.
