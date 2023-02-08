ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is the Water Bureau Just Guessing at My Bill?

I haven’t seen anyone reading my water meter reader in ages. Indeed, it’s so overgrown it’s hard to believe anyone could read it. Is the Water Bureau just guessing at my bill? And if they’re charging me for something they don’t know for sure that I used, isn’t that just stealing? —Recently Mugged Liberal.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Readers respond: No consequences for Hardesty smear

Arbitrator Timothy Williams just vindicated Portland Police Association’s self-serving behavior with his ruling reinstating Officer Brian Hunzeker. Hunzeker was terminated for leaking information regarding a hit-and-run accident that wrongly implicated Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty (“Portland police officer who leaked traffic complaint targeting ex-Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty reinstated,” Feb. 3).
PORTLAND, OR
psuvanguard.com

Anti-camping laws sweep housing crisis under the rug

Walking down virtually any street in the Portland metro area, one is likely to pass by several campsites belonging to members of the houseless community. Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, houselessness in Portland has reached a boiling point, forcing community members and legislators alike to desperately scramble for solutions.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Tolls are coming to Portland-area freeways, and even tolling fans worry they’ll stack up

In less than two years, the Oregon Department of Transportation will introduce the first highway tolls in the state. It will begin with two bridge tolls on Interstate 205. But planned within the next few years are per-mile tolls on all lanes of Interstates 5 and 205 and, if a replacement project gets underway, a toll to cross the Interstate Bridge over the Columbia River.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Cooper Mountain Ale Works expands to Sherwood; OLCC in hot water: Oregon Brews and News

Cooper Mountain Ale Works is opening a downtown Sherwood location in the former home of Smockville Brewhouse, which closed in August. Cooper Mountain has been in business since 2017, when founder and brewer Chris Sjolin, who had been homebrewing since 2012, began selling to local taprooms from the brewhouse he built in his Beaverton garage. Cooper Mountain in 2020 took over Max’s Fanno Creek Brew Pub in Tigard and has been brewing and operating its pub there. Sjolin said with the addition of the Sherwood brewing system he will be shutting down the Beaverton brewing operation.
SHERWOOD, OR
kptv.com

1 dead, 6 treated for overdose in McMinnville

1 dead, 6 treated for overdose in McMinnville
MCMINNVILLE, OR
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

