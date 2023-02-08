Read full article on original website
This City in Oregon Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensPortland, OR
Friday in Portland: Local family looking for answers after son experienced 'unimaginable act of hate' at Portland schoolEmily ScarviePortland, OR
An Oregon Couple Always Dreamed of Having a Big Family and Adopted Embryos Frozen 30 Years AgoGochi EzPortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: Salem PD requiring body cameras, but Portland officers still camera freeEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: President Biden shouts out Portland during State of the Union speech and more top storiesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
A waiver, not a punch in the face, for Portland taxpayers: Steve Duin column
Back in the days when he was serving as a Portland city commissioner, Steve Novick often argued that Democratic elected officials should hold a press conference each fall as property tax bills arrived at our door. With cameras rolling, Democrats could detail, and celebrate, just how much of the taxes...
WWEEK
Is the Water Bureau Just Guessing at My Bill?
I haven’t seen anyone reading my water meter reader in ages. Indeed, it’s so overgrown it’s hard to believe anyone could read it. Is the Water Bureau just guessing at my bill? And if they’re charging me for something they don’t know for sure that I used, isn’t that just stealing? —Recently Mugged Liberal.
Readers respond: No consequences for Hardesty smear
Arbitrator Timothy Williams just vindicated Portland Police Association’s self-serving behavior with his ruling reinstating Officer Brian Hunzeker. Hunzeker was terminated for leaking information regarding a hit-and-run accident that wrongly implicated Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty (“Portland police officer who leaked traffic complaint targeting ex-Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty reinstated,” Feb. 3).
kpic
'TriMet Barber,' known for attacking women riding public transit, released after 17 months
PORTLAND, Ore. — Jared Walter, the convicted sex offender infamous in Portland for assaulting women on public transit, was released from state prison on Friday. Walter's most recent conviction stemmed from a 2021 incident where he was charged with taking pictures of a woman inside a bar bathroom. PREVIOUSLY...
psuvanguard.com
Anti-camping laws sweep housing crisis under the rug
Walking down virtually any street in the Portland metro area, one is likely to pass by several campsites belonging to members of the houseless community. Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, houselessness in Portland has reached a boiling point, forcing community members and legislators alike to desperately scramble for solutions.
kptv.com
Report: Downtown Portland Clean & Safe finds troubling trend of needles on streets
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A report from Downton Portland’s Clean & Safe program shows an alarming increase in the number of hypodermic needles found in parts of Old Town and Downtown. Downtown Portland confirmed Friday with FOX 12 that in 2022, cleaning crews in the Clean & Safe District...
City commissioner, DA discuss return of Portland municipal court after 52 years
Portland City Councilman and Commissioner of Public Safety Rene Gonzalez said that he will spend the next three months considering ways to reestablish a municipal court in Portland in hopes of prosecuting more misdemeanor crimes, which he said are going mostly unprosecuted by the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office.
People experiencing homelessness in Portland ready for change as city moves forward with large-scale camping sites
PORTLAND, Ore. — A homeless woman crawls out from underneath a pile of tarps and cardboard boxes. It’s what’s left of her shelter after her trailer was ruined in a fire earlier this week. "I lost everything. I’m literally living under a cardboard box," said Rose who’s...
Tolls are coming to Portland-area freeways, and even tolling fans worry they’ll stack up
In less than two years, the Oregon Department of Transportation will introduce the first highway tolls in the state. It will begin with two bridge tolls on Interstate 205. But planned within the next few years are per-mile tolls on all lanes of Interstates 5 and 205 and, if a replacement project gets underway, a toll to cross the Interstate Bridge over the Columbia River.
Portland review of Downtown Clean & Safe, other ‘enhanced’ business districts grinds to a halt
A review of three Portland business districts that the city agreed to conduct has ground to a halt and is unlikely to promptly resume, according to city government watchdogs and other officials. As a result, Portland officials are at risk of failing to deliver on a series of recommendations outlined...
Cooper Mountain Ale Works expands to Sherwood; OLCC in hot water: Oregon Brews and News
Cooper Mountain Ale Works is opening a downtown Sherwood location in the former home of Smockville Brewhouse, which closed in August. Cooper Mountain has been in business since 2017, when founder and brewer Chris Sjolin, who had been homebrewing since 2012, began selling to local taprooms from the brewhouse he built in his Beaverton garage. Cooper Mountain in 2020 took over Max’s Fanno Creek Brew Pub in Tigard and has been brewing and operating its pub there. Sjolin said with the addition of the Sherwood brewing system he will be shutting down the Beaverton brewing operation.
Can Downtown Portland be saved? 4 Portland developers have plans
In conversations with these developers and with Mayor Ted Wheeler, one thing is clear: The time to act is now -- and there are things that are moving forward.
Channel 6000
Portland officials sending letters to taxpayers who failed to pay Metro tax in 2021
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Thousands of high-earning taxpayers in the Portland area are poised to receive notices after failing to pay for a 2021 Metro tax funding homeless services. In December 2022, Oregon Department of Revenue released a list of taxpayers who had not paid their Metro Supportive Housing...
Chronicle
Oregon ‘Anarchists’ Release Belmont Goats in Protest of Homeless Sweeps
Portland’s famed Belmont Goats were temporarily set free early Tuesday morning in what appeared to be an act of protest against a planned sweep of a nearby homeless encampment. Robin Casey, co-owner of the Belmont Goats, said she discovered Tuesday morning that the goats’ fence had been cut and...
WWEEK
When the Portland Police Union Fights Disciplinary Action Against a Cop, It Rarely Loses
In 2021, Officer Brian Hunzeker admitted to leaking a confidential report mistakenly tying the Portland Police Bureau’s most vociferous critic, then-City Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty, to a hit-and-run accident. After public outcry, Mayor Ted Wheeler fired Hunzeker—over the objections of his own disciplinary committee and chief of police.
City Observatory
Driving between Vancouver and Wilsonville at 5PM? ODOT plans to charge you $15
Under ODOT’s toll plans, A driving from Wilsonville to Vancouver will cost you as much as $15, each-way, at the peak hour. Drive from Vancouver to a job in Wilsonville? Get ready to shell out as much as $30 per day. Tolls don’t need to be nearly this high...
This City in Oregon Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Oregon was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
OPINION: Gunfire in rural unincorporated Washington County
Miki Barnes: "Local residents should have the right to live in a safe environment free from the noise and risk of random recreational gunfire."
kptv.com
1 dead, 6 treated for overdose in McMinnville
Art museum unveils new exhibit curated by 5th grader and PSU professor. “Welcome to My Happy Place” was curated by Rose, one of the school’s 5th-grade students and Dr. Kiara Hill. Second grader who loves school buses gets boost from Salem-Keizer bus depot. Updated: 8 hours ago. |
