The U.S. Navy has begun recovering the pieces of the Chinese spy balloon that was shot down off the coast of South Carolina. In a press release, Navy officials said "the recovery effort began about 10 a.m" on Tuesday morning, after rough seas had stopped them from beginning the operation the night before. Officials said five Navy ships were dispatched to the area to cover 10 square miles of the Atlantic coast. The Navy was able to use advanced reconnaissance drones to surveil the ocean floor, and was able to easily locate the debris. According to The Associated Press, after collecting "all of the balloon's...

SOUTH CAROLINA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO