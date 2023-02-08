There is no denying that the latest trends in the automotive industry are focused on minimizing production costs, maximizing profit, and sustainability. While the latter is worthy of an academic debate, one thing is certain, the car enthusiasts among us are in for sad times. By now, most manufacturers have worked out the kinks of electric vehicles and while many, rightfully, believe that the internal combustion engine still has untapped potential, it appears EVs will eventually become the “new normal”. Here’s how the EV movement will kill all we love about cars.

4 DAYS AGO