Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Former College Football Star Tragically DiesOnlyHomersColumbus, OH
Women’s Lacrosse: Ohio State earns 18-6 win against Robert Morris in season openerThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Lacrosse: No. 11 Buckeyes take care of Cleveland State 19-12The LanternColumbus, OH
Wrestling: Injuries cost No. 5 Ohio State in 25-16 loss to No. 8 NebraskaThe LanternLincoln, NE
Related
Autoblog
J.D. Power rates Lexus, Kia most dependable — where does your car brand rank?
J.D. Power conducts various surveys each year to calculate scores for vehicle quality and reliability. The organization recently announced the results of its 2023 Vehicle Dependability Study, and among other things, respondents reported a staggering number of issues with their vehicles’ technology features. J.D. Power rates vehicles based on...
Autoblog
Ford cuts Rivian stake to about 1%
Ford has cut its stake in Rivian to 1.15%, as part of a plan to scale down its holdings in the electric-vehicle maker. Ford, which wrote down the value of its Rivian investment by $7.4 billion in 2022, had said last week that the monetization of its stake in Rivian was "nearly complete". Ford held an 11.4% stake in Rivian at the end of 2021.
Autoblog
Ford plans to build EV battery plant in Michigan with Chinese company
(Bloomberg) -- Ford Motor Co. and Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd. plan to build a battery plant in Michigan, according to people familiar with the matter, capping a monthslong search that became mired in geopolitical tensions between the United States and China. The multibillion-dollar facility, to be located about 100...
Autoblog
Software fixes on the way to prevent Hyundai and Kia thefts
Owners of certain models of Kia and Hyundai vehicles will be entitled to software upgrades designed to cut down on a rash of thefts nationwide officials say are exacerbated by some social media videos. The fixes, intended to be distributed at no cost, have been prompted by owners’ claims that...
Autoblog
2024 Subaru Crosstrek revealed in U.S. spec, loses manual transmission
We got a look at the 2024 Subaru Crosstrek back in September, but now the U.S.-spec version has been revealed, and it has some minor differences to the global model. Specifically, we get more powerful engine options, just like the U.S.-market Subaru Impreza with which it shares its metal bones.
Autoblog
2024 Toyota Grand Highlander is more than just a longer Highlander
From the teasers and the name, we were expecting the 2024 Toyota Grand Highlander to basically be a longer version of the regular Highlander we know and, well, don't love, but it's acceptable. But Toyota did a fair bit more than the bare minimum, bestowing the Grand Highlander with unique styling and the new Hybrid Max powertrain as an option. You may remember the powertrain from such Toyota products as the Toyota Crown and Lexus RX. And of course, it is indeed bigger than the regular SUV.
Top Speed
How The Electric Car Movement Will Kill Almost Everything We Love About Cars
There is no denying that the latest trends in the automotive industry are focused on minimizing production costs, maximizing profit, and sustainability. While the latter is worthy of an academic debate, one thing is certain, the car enthusiasts among us are in for sad times. By now, most manufacturers have worked out the kinks of electric vehicles and while many, rightfully, believe that the internal combustion engine still has untapped potential, it appears EVs will eventually become the “new normal”. Here’s how the EV movement will kill all we love about cars.
After Some Pricing Relief, Used Car Buyers Get Bad News
On the auto-company stock front, Morningstar offers interesting outlooks on GM and Tesla.
techxplore.com
New injector makes gas injection system for internal combustion engines more efficient
Zero-emission hydrogen engines, like all internal combustion engines, require a mixture formation system, i.e. a system for metering the fuel, in this case hydrogen gas. The most promising approach is a low-pressure direct injection system (LP-DI), meaning an injection directly into the combustion chamber. If injection is only allowed to...
electrek.co
John Deere launches first electric zero-turn mower that will make you actually want to cut the grass
John Deere is a company of many firsts, but the brand’s latest product, the Z370R Electric ZTrak Residential Zero Turn mower, may actually have you wanting to cut the grass. The fully electric zero-turn mower, an industry-first, upgrades the mowing experience while freeing you from gasoline. In 1837, John...
fordauthority.com
2023 Ford F-150 Order Banks Closing For Many Features
2023 Ford F-150 order banks have been open for a while now, though at least one particular variant – the brand new, budget off-road-focused Rattler – sold out rather quickly. Over the past few years, we’ve seen order banks for numerous popular models close in rapid fashion, largely due to supply chain issues, and now, that seems to be affecting the 2023 Ford F-150 as well. In fact, sources familiar with the matter have told Ford Authority that 2023 F-150 order banks are closing – at least for a handful of select features.
FCA Wants To Make The Turbocharger A Part Of The Cylinder Head
In new patent documents filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) discovered by CarBuzz, FCA has suggested that a turbocharger assembly should no longer be separate from that of the cylinder head to which it is connected. We're not going to get into the finer details of...
Autoblog
Tesla Semi skepticism lingers months after Musk’s first delivery
Elon Musk has long relished trolling those who’ve doubted him and Tesla. In 2018, he vowed to send “short shorts” to hedge fund manager David Einhorn, who’d been betting against Tesla’s stock. A couple years later, the company actually listed satin trunks as a gag gift for sale on its website.
The Third Generation Honda Ridgeline Could Finally Make It Popular
The Honda Ridgeline has been around for years. Is it time for Honda to introduce the third generation? The post The Third Generation Honda Ridgeline Could Finally Make It Popular appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Truth About Cars
J.D. Power Survey Suggests Public EV Charging Getting Worse
Over the last couple of years, there have been a series of questionnaires hoping to determine how satisfied people are with the United States EV charging infrastructure. Most have been pretty bleak, suggesting that just about everyone driving an electric car prefers to charge at home. But these surveys have also highlighted a problem with the general unreliability of public charging stations.
Autoblog
2023 Chicago Auto Show Live Updates: 2024 Subaru Crosstrek, Toyota Grand Highlander and more
The 2023 Chicago Auto Show begins on Thursday, February 9, and our reporters are already in the city, preparing to cover events as they unfold. We'll being seeing cars like the 2024 Subaru Crosstrek and Toyota Grand Highlander in person, interviewing automaker insiders and snapping photos of vehicles and all the other oddities that pop up at an event like this. And we'll be giving you live updates and color from the show floor along the way.
The Dirt on EVs: Why ‘Zero Emissions’ Is Misleading
Electric vehicles are at fault for over 20% more Particulate Emissions (PM) than their gas counterparts. Particulates, an often-overlooked pollutant, have been linked to impaired cognitive function and depression. Particulates also affect our environment by slowly acidifying lakes and streams. While greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions get all the press, particulate emissions are a noteworthy pollutant to consider.
US News and World Report
Gigapresses - the Giant Die Casts Reshaping Car Manufacturing
TRAVAGLIATO, Italy (Reuters) - By replacing around 60 welded components with a single module, gigantic aluminium die casting machines made by the likes of Tesla supplier IDRA Group are helping carmakers to simplify manufacturing and cut costs by up to 40% in some areas. Tesla has pioneered the use of...
Autoblog
2023 Toyota Sienna Platinum AWD Long-Term Update: An engine like a grumpy teenager
One of the core selling points of the 2023 Toyota Sienna is its hybrid powertrain. It boasts some amazing fuel economy numbers, with our all-wheel-drive tester being rated at 35 mpg combined (35 city / 36 highway). The only other all-wheel-drive option on the market is the Pacifica, and the best you can expect there is 25 mpg on the highway. On our first tank of fuel, we've come up a bit short at 29.1 mpg, but that's still darn good for a van. Plus, I was seeing between 32 and 34 mpg on highway stretches.
Comments / 0