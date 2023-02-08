ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Standish, MI

CBS Detroit

Authorities release cause of death in Detroit rappers investigation

Michigan authorities on Tuesday revealed the cause of death of three Detroit rappers who went missing after a canceled performance and were later found dead in nearby city."Members of the homicide task force are continuing to make progress on the investigation of the homicide of three men in Highland Park. It has been determined that the cause of death for each of the men was multiple gunshot wounds," read an update from Michigan State Police via Twitter.MSP also said that "The investigation also has revealed that this was not a random incident. The investigation is continuing and detectives are making progress...
DETROIT, MI
People

Mich. Woman Allegedly Killed College Student in Hit-and-Run, Then Fled to Thailand to Avoid Prosecution

Benjamin Kable, a 22-year-old student at Michigan State University, was home for the holiday break when he was struck and killed by a vehicle allegedly driven by 57-year-old Tubtim “Sue” Howson on New Year's Day A Michigan woman suspected in a hit-and-run crash that killed a college student on New Year's Day is now accused of fleeing the country to avoid prosecution. Tubtim "Sue" Howson, 57, allegedly failed to stop at the scene of the crash that claimed the life of 22-year-old Benjamin Kable on Jan. 1, according...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
WHIO Dayton

Three missing Detroit rappers died of multiple gunshot wounds, police say

The Michigan State Police says it continues to investigate the deaths of three Michigan rappers after confirming Tuesday each died of multiple gunshot wounds. Police have determined that their deaths were not a random incident and believe they have determined a motive, though it has not yet been released. The rappers -- 38-year-old Armani Kelly, 31-year-old Dante Wicker and 31-year-old Montoya Givens -- were last seen on Jan. 21. Their remains were found last week in the basement of an abandoned apartment complex in Highland Park, Michigan.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Man killed walking on 8 Mile in Farmington Hills

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Farmington Hills Police Department said a 61-year-old man died Monday night after he was hit by a car while walking on 8 Mile near Inkster Road. Around 6:45 p.m., police said they received several 911 calls about a man who was hit by...
FARMINGTON HILLS, MI
fox2detroit.com

Man struck in both legs after alleged freeway shooting on I-96

DETROIT (FOX 2) - State police are investigating a shooting that happened on the freeway early Thursday morning after a man came into Henry Ford Hospital with a gunshot wound. The 28-year-old had been struck in both legs, police said. Police said the man was driving on I-96 when he...
DETROIT, MI
97.9 WGRD

Gas Station Clerk Faces Charges of Attempted Murder Of A Customer

Can you imagine popping into a gas station late at night for a snack only to get shot by the gas station clerk? That is what happened to one Michigan man. Being a traveling musician for many years I always saw a late-night gas station or convenience store as a welcomed oasis. Many times it was for something to eat, drink, use the restroom or simply to get an energy drink to extend the drive. One thing that never happened to me was getting shot at by the store clerk.
LIVONIA, MI
CBS Detroit

Bed Bath & Beyond closing 7 more stores in Michigan

(CBS DETROIT) - Bed Bath & Beyond is closing more stores across the United States, seven of which are in Michigan.According to the company, the following stores are closing:Flint (G-3605 Miller Road)Holland (3050 Beeline Road Suite 30)Okemos (1982 West Grand River Ave.)Portage (5930 S. Westnedge Ave.)Saginaw (4420 Bay Road)Troy (650 John R. Road)Westland (35615 Warren Road)MORE: 3 key mistakes that doomed Bed Bath & BeyondThe company previously closed 10 other stores in the state last month:Farmington Hills (31075 Orchard Lake Road)Northville (Northville Retail Center, 17223 Haggerty Road)Auburn Hills (4780 Baldwin Road)Ann Arbor (3645 Washtenaw Ave.)Muskegon (5540 Harvey St.)Brighton (8467 W. Grand River)Lansing (5845 W. Saginaw Highway)Walker (Green Ridge Square, 3410 Alpine Avenue NW)Chesterfield (50551 Waterside Drive)White Lake Township (9050 Highland Rd.)More than 400 stores have closed in the last year.
MICHIGAN STATE

