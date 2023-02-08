Read full article on original website
14-year-old girl missing over a year found in closet of Michigan home
Authorities are pursuing parental kidnapping charges against the girl’s biological mother, who previously lost custody of her daughter, Watson said.
Serial crime ring suspects worked out of Family Dollar store next to police mini-station
WARREN, Mich. (FOX 2) - Police announced on Wednesday that a serial break-in ring are responsible for at least 30 to 40 crimes in Wayne, Macomb, and Oakland counties were arrested after a chase and standoff in Detroit. And investigators say that more arrests will be on the way -...
Authorities release cause of death in Detroit rappers investigation
Michigan authorities on Tuesday revealed the cause of death of three Detroit rappers who went missing after a canceled performance and were later found dead in nearby city."Members of the homicide task force are continuing to make progress on the investigation of the homicide of three men in Highland Park. It has been determined that the cause of death for each of the men was multiple gunshot wounds," read an update from Michigan State Police via Twitter.MSP also said that "The investigation also has revealed that this was not a random incident. The investigation is continuing and detectives are making progress...
Oakland County man electrocuted in plumbing accident
An Oakland County man has died after an electrical accident in an apartment in Detroit. Fire crews say a man was working in the Russell Woods Apartments on Webb and LaSalle Tuesday Night.
Mich. Woman Allegedly Killed College Student in Hit-and-Run, Then Fled to Thailand to Avoid Prosecution
Benjamin Kable, a 22-year-old student at Michigan State University, was home for the holiday break when he was struck and killed by a vehicle allegedly driven by 57-year-old Tubtim “Sue” Howson on New Year's Day A Michigan woman suspected in a hit-and-run crash that killed a college student on New Year's Day is now accused of fleeing the country to avoid prosecution. Tubtim "Sue" Howson, 57, allegedly failed to stop at the scene of the crash that claimed the life of 22-year-old Benjamin Kable on Jan. 1, according...
Three missing Detroit rappers died of multiple gunshot wounds, police say
The Michigan State Police says it continues to investigate the deaths of three Michigan rappers after confirming Tuesday each died of multiple gunshot wounds. Police have determined that their deaths were not a random incident and believe they have determined a motive, though it has not yet been released. The rappers -- 38-year-old Armani Kelly, 31-year-old Dante Wicker and 31-year-old Montoya Givens -- were last seen on Jan. 21. Their remains were found last week in the basement of an abandoned apartment complex in Highland Park, Michigan.
Reward upped to $10,000 in case of man found fatally shot in west side Detroit driveway
Crime Stoppers of Michigan announced Thursday it is offering up to $10,000 for the tip that leads to an arrest in the slaying of 37-year-old Michael Mendenhall, after his family added to the reward fund.
Man killed walking on 8 Mile in Farmington Hills
FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Farmington Hills Police Department said a 61-year-old man died Monday night after he was hit by a car while walking on 8 Mile near Inkster Road. Around 6:45 p.m., police said they received several 911 calls about a man who was hit by...
5 people linked to 25 break-ins around Metro Detroit arrested after police standoff
DETROIT – Five people who are believed to be linked to at least 25 break-ins around Macomb, Oakland, and Wayne counties were arrested Wednesday after a standoff with police, officials said. Warren police officers were monitoring a group of people around 2 a.m. Wednesday (Feb. 8) as they broke...
Man on bike steals tow truck before crashing it into Detroit auto parts store
A suspect riding a bike wound up behind bars on Wednesday night after he allegedly stole tow truck in Detroit and crashed into the side of a building.
Man in critical condition after trying to rob CPL holder at gunpoint in Detroit
DETROIT – A man is in the hospital in critical condition after he tried to rob a CPL holder at gunpoint in Detroit, police said. The attempted robbery happened at 9:54 p.m. Wednesday (Feb. 8) in the 14600 block of Gratiot Avenue. Officials said an armed man tried to...
Relative arrested after deadly fire • Teen basketball player dies after cardiac arrest • USFL Schedule
TUESDAY NEWS HIT - A family member is in police custody in connection with a deadly house fire that left a 6-year-old dead over the weekend. Detroit police arrested a relative of the deceased over alleged child abandonment following the fatal fire. The boy had been left alone in the...
Man struck in both legs after alleged freeway shooting on I-96
DETROIT (FOX 2) - State police are investigating a shooting that happened on the freeway early Thursday morning after a man came into Henry Ford Hospital with a gunshot wound. The 28-year-old had been struck in both legs, police said. Police said the man was driving on I-96 when he...
Gas Station Clerk Faces Charges of Attempted Murder Of A Customer
Can you imagine popping into a gas station late at night for a snack only to get shot by the gas station clerk? That is what happened to one Michigan man. Being a traveling musician for many years I always saw a late-night gas station or convenience store as a welcomed oasis. Many times it was for something to eat, drink, use the restroom or simply to get an energy drink to extend the drive. One thing that never happened to me was getting shot at by the store clerk.
Bed Bath & Beyond closing 7 more stores in Michigan
(CBS DETROIT) - Bed Bath & Beyond is closing more stores across the United States, seven of which are in Michigan.According to the company, the following stores are closing:Flint (G-3605 Miller Road)Holland (3050 Beeline Road Suite 30)Okemos (1982 West Grand River Ave.)Portage (5930 S. Westnedge Ave.)Saginaw (4420 Bay Road)Troy (650 John R. Road)Westland (35615 Warren Road)MORE: 3 key mistakes that doomed Bed Bath & BeyondThe company previously closed 10 other stores in the state last month:Farmington Hills (31075 Orchard Lake Road)Northville (Northville Retail Center, 17223 Haggerty Road)Auburn Hills (4780 Baldwin Road)Ann Arbor (3645 Washtenaw Ave.)Muskegon (5540 Harvey St.)Brighton (8467 W. Grand River)Lansing (5845 W. Saginaw Highway)Walker (Green Ridge Square, 3410 Alpine Avenue NW)Chesterfield (50551 Waterside Drive)White Lake Township (9050 Highland Rd.)More than 400 stores have closed in the last year.
70th family relocated as part of Detroit home swap program
Mayor Mike Duggan, along with city housing officials, congratulated a family of eight as they took the keys to their newly renovated two-story home in Southwest Detroit.
Dearborn man, woman suspected of using lock picking tools to steal from storage units in multiple Metro Detroit communities
A man and woman from Dearborn are facing a long list of charges for allegedly breaking into storage units across several Metro Detroit communities.
Metro Detroit Walmart stores evacuated due to bomb scares; Police believe they may be linked to nationwide threats
Police are investigating a series of bomb threats made against at least three Metro Detroit Walmart stores that authorities believe may be part of “a larger effort to disrupt the retailing giant.”
People couldn't ignore what was happening at Girl Scouts event in Detroit
Kashya Baldwin enjoys a snow day just as much as the next kid. When Baldwin, a sixth grader at River Rouge STEM Academy, was asked whether her school had canceled any days following a recent winter storm, the words “Oh yeah!” flowed from her lips, ending in a broad smile.
1 dead in 6-vehicle pileup on U.S. 10 in Bay County
MONITOR TWP, MI — A traffic pileup on U.S. 10 in Bay County has claimed the life of one person. The crashes began about 7 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8, on the U.S. 10 overpass above Interstate 75 in Monitor Township. About six vehicles were involved, said Michigan State Police Lt. Kimberly Vetter.
