kisswtlz.com
Three Injured in Frankenmuth House Fire
Fire crews from Frankenmuth and Bridgport Township were dispatched to a house fire Tuesday night in the 5000 block of S. Reimer Rd. Officials say the fire began in the kitchen, causing significant damage to the single family home. Two occupants of the house were taken to a local hospital for smoke inhalation and a firefighter suffered a minor injury after breaking through the floor.
WNEM
Crews respond to string of fires on Flint’s east side
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) – The Flint Fire Department has responded to a string of fires on the city’s east side over the past week, Flint Fire Department Battalion Chief Stratman said. The two most recent fires happened Wednesday morning. A vacant commercial building on Franklin Road caught fire...
abc12.com
Oakland County man electrocuted in plumbing accident
An Oakland County man has died after an electrical accident in an apartment in Detroit. Fire crews say a man was working in the Russell Woods Apartments on Webb and LaSalle Tuesday Night.
Teen identified in fatal Lansing house fire
The Lansing Fire Department has identified the person who died on Monday morning in a house fire
kisswtlz.com
abc12.com
Saginaw man, 39, killed in early morning pileup on U.S. 10 in Bay County
MONITOR TWP, MI — Police have confirmed a Saginaw man was killed in an early morning six-vehicle pileup on U.S. 10 in Bay County’s Monitor Township. The first crash on the freeway occurred about 6:40 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8, when a westbound 2003 Dodge Dakota struck a guardrail on the overpass near Interstate 75. The Dakota’s 39-year-old driver was ejected and suffered fatal injuries.
That's the way the concrete crumbles: 'Super pothole' on I-696 causes flat tires on nearly a dozen vehicles in Oakland County
One driver pulled off to the side of the freeway soon turned into several and then almost a dozen vehicles dealing with flat tires after a gigantic crack on I-696 opened up in Oakland County on Wednesday morning.
Boys would have survived if Flint firefighters had searched burning home, new court filing says
FLINT, MI – The mother of two boys who died after having been left inside a burning home in Flint is seeking $50 million from the city, a new court filing says. Crystal Cooper, the mother of the late Lamar D. and Zyaire Mitchell, filed the amended complaint in Genesee Circuit Court on Tuesday, Feb. 7, alleging that former Flint firefighters Daniel Sniegocki and Michael Zlotek were responsible for their deaths.
fox2detroit.com
abc12.com
Former Flint police chief pleads to illegal gambling charge
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A retired Flint police chief faces prison time after he pleaded no contest to a charge of operating an illegal gambling facility. The Michigan Attorney General's Office says 70-year-old Bradford Barksdale pleaded no contest to one felony count of gambling violations and one misdemeanor count of reckless use of a firearm.
16-month-old found in ditch lived in ‘deplorable’ conditions prior to death, police report says
MT. MORRIS TWP., MI – Weeks prior to his body being found in a ditch along a Genesee County road, a 16-month-old boy spent many of his nights sleeping in a closet on the second floor of a house in disrepair. The living situations in the Mt. Morris Township...
WNEM
Saginaw Township man charged with shining laser at police helicopter
SAGINAW, MI — A local man has been charged with a felony for allegedly shining a laser at a Michigan State Police helicopter several months ago. Saginaw Township police on the afternoon of Feb. 2 arrested Eric M. Oertel, 44, on a warrant issued three days prior. The next day, Oertel appeared in Saginaw County District Court for arraignment on one count of directing a beam of light or energy at a flying police vehicle.
kisswtlz.com
Man Dies in Arenac County Ice Incident
An Arenac County man is dead after the UTV he was in fell through the ice last Friday. Emergency responders were called to Forest Lake in Moffatt Township for reports of a person who fell through the ice around 3:00 p.m. They found an enclosed side-by-side with only the front wheels and bumper visible above the water. The driver of the vehicle had managed to escape call for help, but the passenger was still trapped inside.
WILX-TV
One dead, one injured after shooting in Moores Park
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - One man is dead and a teen is injured after a shooting in Moores Park. At around 7:20 p.m. on Sunday, The Lansing Police Department said they responded to a shooting in Moores Park at Osband and Lenore Avenues. An 18-year-old man was shot in his car and later died in the hospital.
Mount Pleasant man shot by police after allegedly aiming BB gun at them faces federal charges
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI — Over the weekend, a Mount Pleasant man allegedly drew a BB gun resembling an authentic firearm and pointed it at police. Officers responded by shooting the man once in his chest, and having survived the wound, he’s now facing criminal charges in federal court.
kisswtlz.com
