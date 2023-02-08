ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, MI

kisswtlz.com

Three Injured in Frankenmuth House Fire

Fire crews from Frankenmuth and Bridgport Township were dispatched to a house fire Tuesday night in the 5000 block of S. Reimer Rd. Officials say the fire began in the kitchen, causing significant damage to the single family home. Two occupants of the house were taken to a local hospital for smoke inhalation and a firefighter suffered a minor injury after breaking through the floor.
FRANKENMUTH, MI
WNEM

Crews respond to string of fires on Flint’s east side

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) – The Flint Fire Department has responded to a string of fires on the city’s east side over the past week, Flint Fire Department Battalion Chief Stratman said. The two most recent fires happened Wednesday morning. A vacant commercial building on Franklin Road caught fire...
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

Mother of boys killed in Pulaski Street fire files $50 million lawsuit

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The mother of two boys who died after their house caught fire on Pulaski Street in Flint last spring filed a lawsuit on Wednesday, seeking $50 million. Crystal Cooper filed the lawsuit in Genesee County Circuit Court against the city of Flint, Flint Fire Department Sgt. Daniel Sniegocki and firefighter Michael Zlotek.
FLINT, MI
kisswtlz.com

Woman Sues Flint Fire Department, City Over Death of Sons

A woman whose two sons died in a Flint house fire last May is suing the city, the Flint Fire Department and two firefighters for their deaths. On May 28, 2022, 12-year-old Zyaire Mitchell and his 9-year-old brother Lamar Mitchell died from injuries suffered in the Pulaski Street fire. Firefighters conducting an initial sweep of the home missed the boys, who were discovered six minutes later by other firefighters. Sgt. Daniel Sniegocki and firefighter Michael Zlotek resigned from the department following the incident.
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

Six-vehicle crash leaves one person dead on U.S. 10

BAY COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - One person is dead after a six-vehicle crash Wednesday morning on U.S. 10 in Bay County. The crash happened around 6:40 a.m. on the U.S. 10 overpass near I-75 in Monitor Township. Michigan State Police say a total of six vehicles were involved. Investigators say...
BAY COUNTY, MI
The Saginaw News

Saginaw man, 39, killed in early morning pileup on U.S. 10 in Bay County

MONITOR TWP, MI — Police have confirmed a Saginaw man was killed in an early morning six-vehicle pileup on U.S. 10 in Bay County’s Monitor Township. The first crash on the freeway occurred about 6:40 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8, when a westbound 2003 Dodge Dakota struck a guardrail on the overpass near Interstate 75. The Dakota’s 39-year-old driver was ejected and suffered fatal injuries.
BAY COUNTY, MI
The Flint Journal

Boys would have survived if Flint firefighters had searched burning home, new court filing says

FLINT, MI – The mother of two boys who died after having been left inside a burning home in Flint is seeking $50 million from the city, a new court filing says. Crystal Cooper, the mother of the late Lamar D. and Zyaire Mitchell, filed the amended complaint in Genesee Circuit Court on Tuesday, Feb. 7, alleging that former Flint firefighters Daniel Sniegocki and Michael Zlotek were responsible for their deaths.
FLINT, MI
fox2detroit.com

1 dead after 6 vehicle chain-reaction crash on US-10 near I-75

BAY COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 39-year-old man died in a chain-reaction crash Wednesday morning near Bay City. Michigan State Police said a Saginaw man was driving a Dodge Dakota west on US-10 when he lost control on the I-75 overpass in Monitor Township around 6:40 a.m. and hit the guardrail. The driver of a Dodge Ram then hit the Dakota, followed by a Hummer, and a Volvo. Two other drivers also crashed while trying to avoid the other crashes, making for a total of six vehicles involved.
BAY CITY, MI
abc12.com

Former Flint police chief pleads to illegal gambling charge

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A retired Flint police chief faces prison time after he pleaded no contest to a charge of operating an illegal gambling facility. The Michigan Attorney General's Office says 70-year-old Bradford Barksdale pleaded no contest to one felony count of gambling violations and one misdemeanor count of reckless use of a firearm.
FLINT, MI
The Saginaw News

Saginaw Township man charged with shining laser at police helicopter

SAGINAW, MI — A local man has been charged with a felony for allegedly shining a laser at a Michigan State Police helicopter several months ago. Saginaw Township police on the afternoon of Feb. 2 arrested Eric M. Oertel, 44, on a warrant issued three days prior. The next day, Oertel appeared in Saginaw County District Court for arraignment on one count of directing a beam of light or energy at a flying police vehicle.
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
kisswtlz.com

Man Dies in Arenac County Ice Incident

An Arenac County man is dead after the UTV he was in fell through the ice last Friday. Emergency responders were called to Forest Lake in Moffatt Township for reports of a person who fell through the ice around 3:00 p.m. They found an enclosed side-by-side with only the front wheels and bumper visible above the water. The driver of the vehicle had managed to escape call for help, but the passenger was still trapped inside.
ARENAC COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

One dead, one injured after shooting in Moores Park

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - One man is dead and a teen is injured after a shooting in Moores Park. At around 7:20 p.m. on Sunday, The Lansing Police Department said they responded to a shooting in Moores Park at Osband and Lenore Avenues. An 18-year-old man was shot in his car and later died in the hospital.
LANSING, MI
kisswtlz.com

Questions Surround Officer Involved Shooting in Mt. Pleasant

The Saginaw Chippewa Tribal Police Department has not provided any details about an officer involved shooting that took place Saturday night. Tribal police say they were pursuing a suspect they believed had a firearm in the area of Brown and Pickard streets. The suspect was shot by a tribal officer near the Belle Tire store around 6:30 P.M. He was taken to a local hospital where he is listed in stable condition.
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI

