Healthgevity launches healthy-aging muscle-support supplement featuring Nuritas’s newly GRAS PeptiStrong ingredient
PeptiStrong comprises peptides derived from fava bean, with studies showing it can help reduce skeletal muscle atrophy and increase muscle regeneration, according to Nuritas. Healthy-aging-products brand Healthgevity has introduced a new supplement called Longevity to support healthy aging and muscles. The product features PeptiStrong, an ingredient recently launched by Nuritas (Ireland), which uses artificial intelligence to discover new peptide ingredients.
Thyme in the Middle Ages
Fun fact ! In the Middle Ages, the English used thyme in food as an antimicrobial to prevent it from spoiling too fast. In the Middle Ages, the English used thyme in food as an antimicrobial to prevent it from spoiling too fast. Source: https://sites.google.com/a/georgetown.edu/urban-herbs/thyme.
Sports nutrition and the road to recovery
Recovery is becoming a major component of physical fitness, and personal wellness, creating opportunity for nutraceutical manufacturers. No matter how much you enjoy your regular basketball pick-up game or your Sunday golf outing, you may not have a lot in common with the likes of Luca Doncic or Lydia Ko when it comes to athleticism. There are some aspects, though, where the playing field is level—particularly when it comes to sports recovery.
