Good morning, and happy Super Saturday. All right, so basically the only thing Super Saturday means is we only have one more day of waiting. All the talking and arguing and discussing and prognosticating is almost over. At 5:30 p.m. CT tomorrow, we finally get to see the Chiefs play the Eagles in Super Bowl LVII to determine whether Kansas City is about to become a dynasty or if Philadelphia might be about to begin one.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 19 HOURS AGO