Versatile freshman Seldon gives Vols potential ‘to do some really fun stuff’ on offense
Cameron Seldon was listed as a wide receiver when he signed with Tennessee in December and played that position at the All-American Bowl last month, but his position is a little ambiguous as he starts his career with the Vols as one of their early enrollees. Ranked a top-100 overall player and one of the best athlete prospects in the 2023 class by 247Sports, Seldon is expecting to start out at running back, he told GoVols247 last month before officially joining the program. Regardless of if he stays in the backfield, shifts out to receiver or plays both during his time at Tennessee, offensive coordinator Joey Halzle said the Vols see the potential “to do some really fun stuff” with a player with a unique skill set like Seldon.
Watch: The Postgame Live - Heels Shoot Clemson Out of the Smith Center
The Inside Carolina crew gets together for The Postgame podcast to break down North Carolina's game against Clemson on Saturday. Get the Inside Carolina Podcast: Apple Podcasts (iTunes) | YouTube | Google Podcasts | Spotify.
IN PHOTOS: ESPN's College Gameday for Auburn-Alabama basketball
Saturday is a matchup of Auburn and Top 5 Alabama at Neville Arena and with that comes ESPN's College Gameday, but this time it's for basketball. This was the third trip for the program to Auburn since Pearl has been the coach of the Tigers and the exposure is huge as Auburn's program continues to grow. Check out some of the photos from Saturday's visit ahead of the 1 p.m. start time on ESPN.
Alabama offers Top247 2025 QB George MacIntyre
Brentwood (Tenn.) Academy Top247 2025 quarterback George MacIntyre tells 247Sports that Alabama is the latest to offer.New offensive coordinator Tommy Rees gave the 6-foot-5,
Colorado football: Deion Sanders shares 'blueprint' for recruiting different positions
Colorado announced Deion Sanders as head coach on Dec. 3, and in less than two months, the Pro Football Hall of Famer and his first-year Buffaloes staff quickly assembled the football program's best recruiting class in 247Sports history. Sanders' inaugural class in Boulder finished No. 21 in the 2023 recruiting rankings, while his transfer portal class is ranked No. 4. With 44 total newcomers, the Buffaloes have undergone more change than any team this offseason as they look to turn the page on last season's 1-11 finish.
Country’s No. 6 RB names Final 6 schools, details why Ohio State made the cut
The Ohio State staff was on the road recruiting during their bye week in mid-October. However, not all of their recruiting work that week was done on the road. Ohio State running backs coach Tony Alford extended a scholarship offer to San Antonio (Texas) Veterans Memorial running back James Peoples over the phone that week.
Chiefs owner reacts to troubling Patrick Mahomes news
Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes will not be 100 percent against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII. Chiefs owner Clark Hunt became the latest franchise official to confirm that Mahomes will remain hobbled in the biggest game of the season. “The great thing is Patrick’s a very fast healer, and he was Read more... The post Chiefs owner reacts to troubling Patrick Mahomes news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Pittsburgh Steelers First Round Pick Found Dead
It’s never fun when someone passes away, especially someone you’ve looked up too and if your a fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers this death might hit you a little harder. A former Pittsburgh Steelers safety John “Paul” Martha died Saturday in Pittsburgh. He was 80-years-old. Martha...
Auburn basketball's Bruce Pearl backhands 'desperate' comment during Alabama-Florida game
Auburn basketball has lost four of its last five heading into this weekend's showdown with Alabama, but Tigers coach Bruce Pearl doesn't feel his team is "desperate" — a term suggested by the ESPN broadcast crew during Alabama's win over Florida this week. "I have a really good team...
Two former Pittsburgh Steelers’ players die on the same day
One of them was an was an All-American at Pitt before he was drafted to the Steelers
Vanderbilt vs. Tennessee basketball: Jerry Stackhouse puts win among career's best, credits Rick Barnes' squad
Vanderbilt pulled a major upset on Wednesday as Tyrin Lawrence hit the buzzer-beating 3-pointer to knock off in-state rival Tennessee. The Commodores pulled back to .500 and took some pressure off coach Jerry Stackhouse in the process, earning him his first win over the Volunteers or Kentucky in his tenure at the helm in Nashville.
Georgia wide receiver RaRa Thomas provides update on status with Bulldogs
In the time since Georgia wide receiver RaRa Thomas was arrested on Jan. 23 on a felony charge of false imprisonment and a misdemeanor charge of family violence, little besides the arrest report has come out about Thomas’ situation. On Friday, Thomas posted on social media showing he is in fact still with the Bulldogs.
Four-star wing Jalen Shelley talks recent Louisville offer and SEC recruitment
Earlier this week, Frisco (Texas) native Jalen Shelley picked up an offer from Lousiville. A 6-foot-7 versatile small forward with great long-term tools, Shelley says he was impressed with Kenny Payne’s background and the conversation they had. “It was a good conversation between Coach Payne and I,” Shelley said....
Details on ‘One-in-a-Million’ WR Recruit David Washington
Among roughly three dozen prospects offered by Notre Dame over the last 30 days, wide receiver David Washington stood out to Irish Illustrated. Out of Arbor View High School in Las Vegas, the six-foot, 185-pound junior shows outstanding route running talent within a polished, eye-popping skill set. In several ways, he may draw comparisons to Notre Dame 2023 receiver signee Rico Flores given his hard-charging style and well-rounded nature.
Resetting the 2024 Texas A&M recruiting board on defense
Breaking down Texas A&M's big board on defense in the 2024 cycle. © 2005-2023 CBS INTERACTIVE ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. CBS Sports is a registered trademark of CBS Broadcasting Inc.
Michigan State readies for first meeting with Ohio State
Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo previews the Spartans' trip to Ohio State for the first of two matchups against the Buckeyes.
Big Ten basketball power rankings: Indiana skyrockets, Ohio State plummets
Mathematically speaking, the race for the Big Ten Championship is not over, but it certainly feels like it. Following Rutgers' loss to Indiana Tuesday, Purdue now holds a full three-game lead on the rest of the league with seven conference games remaining. "How can’t you play when each game matters...
Hawkeyes in the NBA: Keegan Murray breaks franchise rookie record, Luka Garza records NBA career-high
In a day that consisted of two major trades in the NBA, former Iowa basketball players Keegan Murray and Luka Garza also deserved their share of publicity for the performances they put together on Wednesday, Feb. 8. Starting with Murray, the rookie out of Cedar Rapids, Iowa finished with 10...
Cleveland Browns: Receiver Solved, Now Defense #BrownsMockDraftCountdown Day 19, 2/9/23
We're back in the mean mock streets of the OBR! Thanks for joining us. This has been a fun first week of full mock drafts with free agency included as we aim to give you the best look at all the possible scenarios the Browns can chase in order to get things back on track and make a playoff run in 2023. Yesterday we made a trade for Daron Payne. Today we get even spicier as it involves a player-for-player swap. In order to read Jack's decisions and have this mock make more sense, click here!
Can surging Razorbacks avoid letdown against Mississippi State?
Even in February, Eric Musselman and his Arkansas Razorbacks continue to experience firsts as a group. One came in Tuesday night's demolishing of Kentucky in Rupp Arena, and the next challenge for the Hogs will be to recalibrate following an emotional road win and avoid a letdown in this weekend's showdown with Mississippi State.
