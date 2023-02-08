Read full article on original website
Ramirez: Companies want to see cohesion when they come to a city; Brownsville is providing it
BROWNSVILLE, TEXAS – Something special is likely to happen when a city, two different economic development corporations, a university and the private sector come together on a project. This is the opinion of Helen Ramirez, Brownsville’s new city manager. By way of an example, she cited a new partnership...
Funeral of RGV icon Frank Boggus takes place in Harlingen on Saturday, Feb. 11
HARLINGEN, Texas – The funeral of Rio Grande Valley icon Frank Boggus takes place 10 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 11, at Wesley United Methodist Church, 1406 East Austin, Avenue, Harlingen. A reception will take place immediately following the funeral service at Boggus Ford, Harlingen. Boggus died Feb. 4, 2023, aged...
Video: Villalobos explains why broadband connectivity was not mentioned in McAllen State of the City
MCALLEN, Texas – McAllen Mayor Javier Villalobos made no mention of broadband connectivity in his 2023 State of the City address, held Jan. 8 at the McAllen Convention Center. This stood in stark contrast to his neighboring mayor, Pharr’s Ambrosio Hernandez. In his State of the City address on...
Brownsville’s bilingual prowess helps it edge Silicon Valley in battle to land software company
BROWNSVILLE, Texas – Eduardo Cerda says he chose to launch the U.S. component of his Monterrey-based manufacturing data software company in Brownsville, rather than Silicon Valley, in part because the city is totally bilingual. Cerda is the founder of Future SQC Software. The company is part of the Global...
McAllen purchases 1,288 acres of farmland for industrial development
MCALLEN, Texas – The City of McAllen has purchased 1,288 acres of farmland northwest of its city limit boundary in readiness for projected industrial and commercial development. Details were unveiled to the public for the first time by McAllen City Commissioner Joaquin “J.J.” Zamora in a video produced for...
