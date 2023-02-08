Read full article on original website
Drug deal gone wrong leads to 2 arrests in Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Two Terre Haute men have been arrested with one charged with armed robbery and kidnapping among other charges after police say they tried to rob a person trying to purchase marijuana from them. According to Indiana State Police, the incident occurred on Wednesday, Feb....
Annapolis man arrested, charged with dealing meth
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — An Annapolis man has been arrested and charged with dealing methamphetamine in Parke County. According to Parke County Sheriff Jason Frazier, deputies found William “Willy” Crowder, 30, hiding in a residence on Melon Road at a Kingman address in rural Parke County around 3 p.m. Wednesday. The Sheriff said Crowder was wanted on a Parke County warrant for dealing meth.
Driver arrested after 14 grams of meth found in vehicle
WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — According to a post made by the Washington Police Department, a woman was arrested after WPD found around 14.6 grams of methamphetamine in the vehicle she was operating. On Tuesday, Feb. 7, after a driver had committed multiple traffic violations, WPD stopped the driver, identified...
Update: Wanted Terre Haute fugitive captured
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: According to the Terre Haute Police Department, James Williams has now been captured. The department thanked the public for their help in finding him. Original: The United States Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force is asking for the public’s help in finding a Terre Haute...
Former IN pastor convicted of fraud, denied post-conviction relief
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — After Vaughn Reeves Sr., a former Sullivan pastor who was sentenced to 9 counts of security fraud, filed a petition for post-conviction relief last year, the request has been denied. According to Indiana State Attorney Stan Levco who acted as one of the state’s...
Tactical Recovery offers addiction help for veterans and first responders
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO-WAWV) — For a number of months, Deborah Hodson has been preparing for the launch of Tactical Recovery. She’s the director of this program which will help veterans and first responders deal with many issues caused by trauma and difficult situations. The effort is personal...
Sullivan school district receives IDOE counseling grant
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Recently announcing the recipients of the Comprehensive School Counseling Grant, the Indiana Department of Education (IDOE) has awarded a total of 5 million in funding to be allotted to various schools in southern Indiana, including Sullivan County. Out of the 26 school districts receiving...
Local organization recognizes volunteers and supporters
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Over 300 guests joined a local organization to recognize its volunteers and supporters. United Way of the Wabash Valley’s annual meeting was held at the Terre Haute Convention Center. The purpose of the meeting was to reflect on what the organization has done in the past year and to recognize those who have worked hard for their community.
TH Humane Society will build a low cost vet clinic
Terre Haute, Ind. (WAWV/WTWO) — The Terre Haute Humane Society (THHS) plans to build a new, low-cost vet clinic in Terre Haute. There is a void in low cost spay and neutering as well as vaccinations throughout the Valley. The THHS hopes to fill that need to provide a service and keep more pets home and healthy.
Fourth graders step into the shoes of historic African American figures
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — An event celebrating Black History Month returned Thursday to a local elementary school. The African American Interactive Wax Museum was held at Benjamin Franklin Elementary school in Terre Haute. The program has fourth graders learn about, and dress up as, various African American historical...
Goin’ 2 The Hoop Scoreboard 2-10-23
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Goin’ 2 The Hoop has got you covered on several basketball games across the Wabash Valley. Here is a list of games we will cover tonight. Scores will be updated as we get them. Indiana Games. Terre Haute South – 78 at West...
‘I see nothing but growth in the future’: Terre Haute Airport Director announces retirement
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Executive Director of the Terre Haute Regional Airport announced his plans to retire this week. Jeff Hauser says he plans to retire by the end of the year. He says his reason for announcing the move so early is so that the Airport Board has time to search for a new director.
‘Every moment you’ve just got to cherish’: Basketball player’s cancer battle
MONTGOMERY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Daviess County community and beyond are rallying behind a former Barr-Reeve basketball star after an unexpected and devasting cancer diagnosis. Hagen Knepp was just a few months into his freshman year at Grace College, still playing basketball, when things took a turn. “It was...
