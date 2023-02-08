ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cory, IN

Comments / 0

Related
985theriver.com

Drug deal gone wrong leads to 2 arrests in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Two Terre Haute men have been arrested with one charged with armed robbery and kidnapping among other charges after police say they tried to rob a person trying to purchase marijuana from them. According to Indiana State Police, the incident occurred on Wednesday, Feb....
TERRE HAUTE, IN
985theriver.com

Annapolis man arrested, charged with dealing meth

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — An Annapolis man has been arrested and charged with dealing methamphetamine in Parke County. According to Parke County Sheriff Jason Frazier, deputies found William “Willy” Crowder, 30, hiding in a residence on Melon Road at a Kingman address in rural Parke County around 3 p.m. Wednesday. The Sheriff said Crowder was wanted on a Parke County warrant for dealing meth.
PARKE COUNTY, IN
985theriver.com

Driver arrested after 14 grams of meth found in vehicle

WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — According to a post made by the Washington Police Department, a woman was arrested after WPD found around 14.6 grams of methamphetamine in the vehicle she was operating. On Tuesday, Feb. 7, after a driver had committed multiple traffic violations, WPD stopped the driver, identified...
WASHINGTON, IN
985theriver.com

Update: Wanted Terre Haute fugitive captured

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: According to the Terre Haute Police Department, James Williams has now been captured. The department thanked the public for their help in finding him. Original: The United States Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force is asking for the public’s help in finding a Terre Haute...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
985theriver.com

Former IN pastor convicted of fraud, denied post-conviction relief

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — After Vaughn Reeves Sr., a former Sullivan pastor who was sentenced to 9 counts of security fraud, filed a petition for post-conviction relief last year, the request has been denied. According to Indiana State Attorney Stan Levco who acted as one of the state’s...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, IN
985theriver.com

Sullivan school district receives IDOE counseling grant

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Recently announcing the recipients of the Comprehensive School Counseling Grant, the Indiana Department of Education (IDOE) has awarded a total of 5 million in funding to be allotted to various schools in southern Indiana, including Sullivan County. Out of the 26 school districts receiving...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, IN
985theriver.com

Local organization recognizes volunteers and supporters

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Over 300 guests joined a local organization to recognize its volunteers and supporters. United Way of the Wabash Valley’s annual meeting was held at the Terre Haute Convention Center. The purpose of the meeting was to reflect on what the organization has done in the past year and to recognize those who have worked hard for their community.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
985theriver.com

TH Humane Society will build a low cost vet clinic

Terre Haute, Ind. (WAWV/WTWO) — The Terre Haute Humane Society (THHS) plans to build a new, low-cost vet clinic in Terre Haute. There is a void in low cost spay and neutering as well as vaccinations throughout the Valley. The THHS hopes to fill that need to provide a service and keep more pets home and healthy.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
985theriver.com

Fourth graders step into the shoes of historic African American figures

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — An event celebrating Black History Month returned Thursday to a local elementary school. The African American Interactive Wax Museum was held at Benjamin Franklin Elementary school in Terre Haute. The program has fourth graders learn about, and dress up as, various African American historical...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
985theriver.com

Goin’ 2 The Hoop Scoreboard 2-10-23

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Goin’ 2 The Hoop has got you covered on several basketball games across the Wabash Valley. Here is a list of games we will cover tonight. Scores will be updated as we get them. Indiana Games. Terre Haute South – 78 at West...
TERRE HAUTE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy