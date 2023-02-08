ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tiger of the Game: Green does it all in College Station

By Taylor Jones
 3 days ago
Tuesday’s game between Auburn and Texas A&M was a back-and-forth affair with 17 lead changes.

However, foul trouble was a major concern for Auburn. The Tigers committed 27 personal fouls on Tuesday, and Texas A&M was able to turn that into 39 trips to the free-throw line. The Aggies would connect on 31-of-39 attempts from the stripe, which played a role in their 83-78 win over the Tigers.

Despite the tough loss, there were several bright spots in the game. Johni Broome recorded his ninth double-double of the season by scoring 18 points and securing 10 rebounds while Allen Flanigan and Jaylin Williams each scored 12 points for the Tigers.

Out of all of the notable performances on Tuesday night, Wendell Green Jr.’s efforts stood out the most. Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl shared his thought’s on Green’s performance following the game.

“I have so much confidence in Wendell. He is one of the very best small guards in the country. I don’t know if there is a guard in our country under 6-0 that is better than Wendell Green,” Pearl said during the postgame interview with Andy Burcham of the Auburn Sports Network. “He is an incredible competitor, he makes plays on both ends of the floor.”

Following the game, the staff at Auburn Wire, as well as Auburn fans on Twitter, cast their vote for the game’s most valuable player, and the results were unanimous. Here’s a look at why Auburn Wire writers Taylor Jones, J.D. McCarthy, and River Wells, as well as Auburn fans, chose Wendell Green Jr. as their Tiger of the Game following Auburn’s loss to Texas A&M.

Taylor Jones: Wendell Green Jr.

Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Green ended the night with 20 points, which was the highest on the team. It was the fourth time this season that Green has reached the 20-point mark, and the first since he scored 23 against Ole Miss on Jan. 10.

J.D. McCarthy: Wendell Green Jr.

Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

Not only did Green lead the team in scoring, but he was also instrumental in spreading the wealth. He led the team in assists with six, which puts him at 105 for the season. With his six assists against Texas A&M, he has now recorded 100-or-more assists in three-straight seasons.

River Wells: Wendell Green Jr.

Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

Green held his own defensively as well. He ended the night tied for third on the team with four boards. Green was also able to record a steal in the game.

Green now has 41 steals on the season, and 82 total rebounds on the season.

Fan Vote: Wendell Green Jr.

Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

In a close vote, Wendell Green Jr. edged Johni Broome by winning 45% of the vote.

Cast your vote for your “Tiger of the Game” by visiting Auburn Wire on Twitter following every game.

Leaderboard

Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Here is a look at how many Tigers have earned a “Tiger of the Game” vote this season:

