Hudson, OH

Cleveland News - Fox 8

Valentine’s Gift Boxes

Cheese & chocolate for Valentine’s Day! Grandpa’s Cheesebarn has locations in Ashland, Norton & Fairlawn.
ASHLAND, OH
Soup Four The Soul

Soup for the soul! Edwins Restaurant is located on Shaker Square in Cleveland.
CLEVELAND, OH
Here comes the sun! Warmer temps will follow

CLEVELAND (WJW) — We’re kicking off today colder with clouds around. Temperatures out the door are in the 20s on Saturday morning, and lake effect clouds are expected to linger for a couple hours. Lots of sunshine is expected this afternoon. A quiet weekend is ahead, with sunshine...
CLEVELAND, OH
Show Info: February 9, 2023

Pamper your feet! Cipok Shoe Co. is located on Bell Street in Chagrin Falls. Packing tips from a pro! Learn more about the Cleveland Traveler here. Free photos for those with cancer! For more information, visit Gemini Photography online. Ginger & Honey. Honey-based skincare! Shop from Ginger & Honey on...
CLEVELAND, OH
Let infrared energy kick up your workouts at HOTWORX

HOTWORX is a unique fitness studio and gym that uses infrared heat to help you get a more intense workout in less time. Located in Avon, this unique fitness studio lets you experience Hot Yoga, Pilates, Barre, Cycle, HIIT workouts and more with virtually-instructed workouts. https://www.hotworx.net/studio/avon?fbclid=IwAR3kxBag3tL-Hi4beRXNcCdgV6vriWP3KPkbdVrkWzKbtdfmSsCj1HMLsqY.
AVON, OH
Downtown Cleveland Indoor Golf Simulator gives golfers a place to practice

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — West Bank Golf Club is the first and only Indoor Golf Simulator in downtown Cleveland. Located in the West Bank of the Flats, the course and clubhouse offer a challenging golf experience for every skill level as well as refreshments in a relaxing bar atmosphere. Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton visited the unique facility and takes us on a tour. Click here to learn more about West Bank Golf Club.
CLEVELAND, OH
Kenny practices his swing at Cleveland's only indoor golf simulator

Golfers who live in or near downtown Cleveland now have a place to practice their swing! West Bank Golf Club is the first and only indoor golf simulator located on the West Bank of the Flats. Fox 8's Kenny Crumpton practiced his swing while checking out the facility. https://www.westbankgolfclub.com/
CLEVELAND, OH
Wind alerts! Has NE Ohio hit a new temperature record?

CLEVELAND (WJW) – The National Weather Service has issued a high wind warning for Crawford, Erie, Huron, Ottawa, Richland and Sandusky counties on Thursday through 10 p.m. Expect 20 to 30 mph winds with gusts up to 60 mph. A wind advisory has been issued for Ashland, Ashtabula, Carroll,...
STARK COUNTY, OH

