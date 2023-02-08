Read full article on original website
Manufacturing company Webco topped off their Star Center in Sand Springs
Local manufacturing company, Webco topped off their star center office in Sand Springs on Friday.
Cherokee Nation to Disperse Limited Supply of Heirloom Seeds Beginning Feb. 24
TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — The Cherokee Nation will begin dispersing a limited supply of heirloom seeds on Feb. 24 to tribal citizens who are interested in growing traditional Cherokee crops. “The Cherokee Nation seed bank is a vital link to our Cherokee homeland and helps us preserve pieces of our...
Rural Oklahoma town small business owners claim outrageous spike in Summit Utility bills
Small businesses in the city of Canton claim they’ve been experiencing extremely high utility rates recently.
Tulsa skateboarding community urges city to relocate skate park
The future of one of Tulsa’s only public skate parks is uncertain. The park, on the west side of the Arkansas River, has been closed for three years.
Rising Insulin Costs: Oklahoma Experts Weigh In
The cost of Insulin has increased 600 percent in 20 years. President Joe Biden told Americans he wants to cap insulin at $35 a month for everyone. Oklahoma healthcare experts say there are many factors contributing to the problem. Some things never change. While others adjust with each passing day.
City of Tulsa leaders announce plans for $609M capital funding package
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa City Council joined Mayor G.T. Bynum at City Hall Wednesday to announce their plan to renew the city's next capital improvement package. The package must be approved by voters over the summer. The total package would be around $609 million, but leaders say...
Explore Oklahoma’s Most Haunted Cemetery
The Sooner State certainly isn't lacking when it comes to scary ghost stories and haunted locations. However, there are places in Oklahoma that stand out as truly terrifying and this is definitely one of them. LEARN MORE ABOUT OKLAHOMA'S MOST HAUNTED CEMETERY BELOW. Jesse Creek Cemetery in Bartlesville, OK. is...
Broken Arrow woman finds job, purpose through local staffing agency for people with disabilities
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — A tailored staffing agency is helping people with disabilities in Green Country find meaningful work and purpose. Laurie Winiecke works as a houseman at a Hilton Garden Inn in Broken Arrow. She vacuums the hallways, dusts the blinds, strips the beds and empties the trash cans.
Oklahoma Tobacco Helpline Offers FREE Support for Oklahomans Ready to Be Through With Chew
PRYOR — Through With Chew Week, Feb. 19-25, is an initiative to reduce the use of smokeless tobacco in Mayes County and across the state and nation. In support of the event, the Oklahoma Tobacco Helpline reminds Oklahomans of the dangers of smokeless tobacco and offers free help to quit.
Visit the Mystical ‘Healing Rock’ of Oklahoma
There's a strange and mystical rock formation in N.W. Oklahoma that for well over a hundred years has been rumored to heal the sick and injured. People travel from all over the state and Nation to visit 'Healing Rock.'. SCROLL DOWN FOR MORE DETAILS ABOUT OKLAHOMA'S 'HEALING ROCK'. You'll find...
Tulsa Task Force tackles homelessness
The City of Tulsa’s Housing, Homelessness and Mental Health Task Force is holding a public meeting
'Sarah’s Hippie House' in Broken Arrow goes viral
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — You've likely heard of Minimalism, where less is more, but have you heard about Maximalism?. It's a hot design trend adding more color, texture, and fun to your home decor. A Broken Arrow home has swiftly become a well-known Maximalist masterpiece. "We call it Sarah's...
Tulsa Doctor Devastated After Family Members Killed In Turkey Earthquake
A doctor in Tulsa is from Turkey and is desperately worried about her friends and family back home. Dr. Mehtap Yurt said this week has been filled with heartbreak and devastation. Dr. Yurt said after the earthquake, some of her extended family members were killed and her sister was in...
41 file for office in Cherokee Nation
TAHLEQUAH – Following a four-day filing period that ended Feb. 9, 41 hopefuls spent between $1,000 and $2,500 each to run for office in the Cherokee Nation’s June 3 General Election. “I think it went very smooth,” Election Commission Chairman Rick Doherty said, “and I think our staff...
New Olive Garden Restaurant Opening This Fall
The chain’s new location has reportedly been long-awaited by locals. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:ScrapeHero.com, TulsaWorld.com, and PostlandCourier.com.
'Never took a sick day in seven years': Oklahoma teacher moms and the realities of no paid maternity leave
On a chilly Saturday morning in February, 11-week-old Luke Myers gleefully gurgled and grunted at his mother sitting next to him on the couch. That mom, Karli Myers, holds dear time like this with her baby. Karli Myers is a first-time parent and an English teacher at Sapulpa High School....
First College in Oklahoma
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - On this day more than 130 years ago the first college in the state opened it’s doors. Indian University in Tahlequah, began classes on February 9, 1880, with three students. In 1885, The school moved to its current location in Muskogee. In 1910, the school was renamed Bacone College in honor of Almon C. Bacone, the founder and first president of the school. According to the The Encyclopedia of Oklahoma History and Culture the purpose of the school was to provide Christian education for American Indians. Between 1883 and 1907 forty-three graduates received either bachelor’s or master’s degrees. By 1893 there were 703 students in a system of one college and six preparatory schools in the Cherokee, Creek, Choctaw, Seminole, Wichita, and Kiowa nations.
Check Out the Dillard’s Clearance Center In Bartlesville, Oklahoma
I know a lot of us in Southwest Oklahoma are missing the Dillard's in the former Central Mall. When Dillard's announced it was closing its Lawton location in 2020, my heart broke. And it was a bit of a shock because I thought Dillard's was by far the most popular store in Central Mall; I guess I was wrong.
Oklahoma Man's Coffee Run Goes Awry With $4,500 Charge
"I felt disbelief. I don't have that kind of money sitting around to just play with."
More than one Oklahoman in Chenoweth Super Bowl ad
Oklahomans talking about a Super Bowl advertisement featuring Broken Arrow native Kristen Chenoweth might be surprised to learn she isn’t the only Oklahoman in the commercial.
