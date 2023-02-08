Read full article on original website
Related
Santa Monica Daily Press
Council to debate a state of emergency over homelessness
The regional push to treat homelessness as an official state of emergency will reach Santa Monica City Council at their Feb. 14 meeting. Several agencies including Culver City, County of Los Angeles, City of Los Angeles, and Long Beach have taken similar actions recently in an effort to free up funds and cut red-tape associated with the ongoing humanitarian crisis.
beverlypress.com
Beverly Hills extends renter protections
As COVID-19 cases have dropped in Los Angeles County, the city of Beverly Hills is ending some of the emergency regulations adopted during the pandemic while extending protections for renters. The council’s decision comes as Gov. Gavin Newsom prepares to end California’s COVID-19 state of emergency on Feb. 28.
NBC Los Angeles
LA Council Votes to Remove Gender References From City Code
The City Council today called for the drafting of an ordinance that would remove all references to gender from the city's municipal code. Council President Paul Krekorian's motion cites at least 200 instances in the city code that presumes the gender of city officials and members of the public to be male.
2urbangirls.com
Former LA County Sheriff discusses rise in homeless as Skid Row Housing Trust teeters on brink of insolvency
Former Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva continues to shed light on the homeless industrial complex that is plaguing LA County. The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors have pledged an additional $609 million towards homeless initiatives while taxpayer funds continue to be pilfered and mismanaged which results in the homeless numbers trending up.
beverlyhills.org
CITY OF BEVERLY HILLS, CITY OF GLENDALE AND ARMENIAN COMMUNITY MEET IN GLENDALE AND PLEDGE TO UNITE AGAINST HATE
LEADERS FROM THE CITY OF BEVERLY HILLS, CITY OF GLENDALE AND ARMENIAN COMMUNITY MEET IN GLENDALE AND PLEDGE TO UNITE AGAINST HATE. Beverly Hills, CA – Beverly Hills Mayor Lili Bosse, City Manager Nancy Hunt-Coffey, and Police Chief Mark Stainbrook traveled to Glendale on Friday to meet with Glendale City representatives and leaders from the local and national Armenian community to discuss the recent anti-Armenian flyers that were distributed in the City of Beverly Hills.
orangejuiceblog.com
Ethics Complaint Filed Against Mari Barke!
Mrs. Barke’s apparent failure to disclose any reportable income contradicts her sworn statements about her employment history and public records. Mrs. Barke holds herself out as an ESL teacher, a profession which she swore under the penalty of perjury that she engaged in when she first sought office, in order to fight off a lawsuit challenging her right to use that designation on the ballot. Public information (including Federal Elections records, public websites, and LinkedIn profiles) indicates that she is a consultant and/or paid staff member with the California Policy Center, a conservative think tank located in Santa Ana, whose mission is to influence education policymakers such as Barke herself. Yet Mrs. Barke has not reported any income from working as teacher, consultant, or executive.
Former vaporizer company employee settles labor lawsuit
A tentative settlement has been reached in a lawsuit against a vaporizer designer and manufacturer by a former employee who alleged he was wrongfully fired in 2019 from the Torrance-based company.
pasadenanow.com
Judge Dismisses LA County Workers’ Suit Over Vaccine Mandate
A judge Tuesday dismissed a lawsuit by five Los Angeles County workers who sued their employer, alleging that the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for county workers is unconstitutional. Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Gail Killefer heard arguments on a motion by county attorneys to toss the case, then briefly took the...
Mayor Bass issues executive directive aimed at using city property for housing
Mayor Karen Bass signed an executive directive on Friday aiming to maximize the use of city-owned property for housing. This is the third executive directive that Bass has issued since taking office.
californiaglobe.com
LA County Board Of Supervisors Passes Package Of New Firearm Ordinances
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors passed several gun control measures on Tuesday in response to several recent mass shootings in the County including the Monterey Park shooting that left 11 dead last month. Two ordinances are expected to come into law soon:. Prohibition of the sale of .50-caliber...
Residents fight to stay in homes meant to be demolished for failed 710 Freeway extension
A failed freeway expansion and a battle over housing only partly sum up the fight over hundreds of homes that were supposed to be destroyed for the 710 Freeway expansion."We are not disposable," said resident Martha Escudero. "We deserve housing."Escudero stood alongside fellow residents and activists fighting to stay in their homes in El Sereno. These homes have been forsaken and locked in limbo for decades because of the failed plans to expand the 710 Freeway from the Port of Long Beach to Pasadena. "This is where I belong," said Escudero. "I'm going to be in El Sereno forever."This is the...
Burglary tourism on the rise in Southern California: OCSD
Southern California law enforcement agencies are focusing on the trend of burglary tourism, where thieves travel internationally to the U.S. to burglarize homes, then return to their home country. The Orange County Register reported that these groups are often comprised of Chilean or Colombian nationals who operate as “‘Lanzas Internacionales,’ or international thieves in the […]
Laist.com
LA Mayor Bass On Kevin De León’s Refusal To Resign And Unhoused People Sleeping On Public Transit
Dear reader, we're asking you to help us keep local news available for all. Your tax-deductible financial support keeps our stories free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood. Topline:
sac.media
West Covina City Council meeting marred by racial remarks once again
On Tuesday Feb. 7 the West Covina City Council convened for a meeting that was blighted by hate speech as NAACP members urged the Council to take action, while concerned residents scored a victory on campaign finance rules. As the meeting got underway with public comments, first on the podium...
Lawsuit alleges new deputy 'gang' forming in LA County Sheriff's Department
A new lawsuit alleges some Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputies are forming a new "gang" in the department's East L.A. station.
Santa Monica Daily Press
Homelessness is the top priority for city officials
Santa Monica residents should expect the city to focus on homelessness and safety in the coming year but other projects big and small may be put on the back burner due to potential budget constraints according to this year’s State of the City. City Manager David White and Mayor...
citywatchla.com
Councilmember Hugo Soto-Martinez Benches Errant Field Deputy
DEEGAN ON LA—It’s happened again…a staffer publicly embarrassed their LA City Councilmember boss. This time, it’s an automobile incident that’s causing a collision between the anti-LAPD sentiments of Councilmember Hugo Soto-Martinez (CD13) and what looks like a sense of entitlement by a Soto-Martinez deputy expecting special service from the LAPD.
2urbangirls.com
Professor must turn over teaching curriculum in lawsuit against former DA, late husband
LOS ANGELES – Attorneys for the estate of the late husband of former Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey can have access to the Cal State Los Angeles teaching curriculum of a Black Lives Matter member who along with two colleagues allege they suffered emotional distress when confronted at gunpoint by Lacey’s spouse in 2020, a judge ruled Tuesday.
Bass appoints deputy mayor for business, economic development
Mayor Karen Bass appointed Rachel Freeman, senior vice president for real estate at Tejon Ranch Company, as the new deputy mayor for business and economic development. Freeman will be tasked with overseeing the city’s economic and business agenda, along with land use, trade and tourism. She will also have oversight over the Los Angeles World Airports and Port of Los Angeles‘ nonsafety operations.
Mayor Karen Bass appoints deputy mayor of public safety, 2 police commissioners
Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass announced two appointments to the Board of Police Commissioners on Tuesday, along with a deputy mayor of public safety.
Comments / 0