Los Angeles County, CA

Santa Monica Daily Press

Council to debate a state of emergency over homelessness

The regional push to treat homelessness as an official state of emergency will reach Santa Monica City Council at their Feb. 14 meeting. Several agencies including Culver City, County of Los Angeles, City of Los Angeles, and Long Beach have taken similar actions recently in an effort to free up funds and cut red-tape associated with the ongoing humanitarian crisis.
SANTA MONICA, CA
beverlypress.com

Beverly Hills extends renter protections

As COVID-19 cases have dropped in Los Angeles County, the city of Beverly Hills is ending some of the emergency regulations adopted during the pandemic while extending protections for renters. The council’s decision comes as Gov. Gavin Newsom prepares to end California’s COVID-19 state of emergency on Feb. 28.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
NBC Los Angeles

LA Council Votes to Remove Gender References From City Code

The City Council today called for the drafting of an ordinance that would remove all references to gender from the city's municipal code. Council President Paul Krekorian's motion cites at least 200 instances in the city code that presumes the gender of city officials and members of the public to be male.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Former LA County Sheriff discusses rise in homeless as Skid Row Housing Trust teeters on brink of insolvency

Former Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva continues to shed light on the homeless industrial complex that is plaguing LA County. The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors have pledged an additional $609 million towards homeless initiatives while taxpayer funds continue to be pilfered and mismanaged which results in the homeless numbers trending up.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
beverlyhills.org

CITY OF BEVERLY HILLS, CITY OF GLENDALE AND ARMENIAN COMMUNITY MEET IN GLENDALE AND PLEDGE TO UNITE AGAINST HATE

LEADERS FROM THE CITY OF BEVERLY HILLS, CITY OF GLENDALE AND ARMENIAN COMMUNITY MEET IN GLENDALE AND PLEDGE TO UNITE AGAINST HATE. Beverly Hills, CA – Beverly Hills Mayor Lili Bosse, City Manager Nancy Hunt-Coffey, and Police Chief Mark Stainbrook traveled to Glendale on Friday to meet with Glendale City representatives and leaders from the local and national Armenian community to discuss the recent anti-Armenian flyers that were distributed in the City of Beverly Hills.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
orangejuiceblog.com

Ethics Complaint Filed Against Mari Barke!

Mrs. Barke’s apparent failure to disclose any reportable income contradicts her sworn statements about her employment history and public records. Mrs. Barke holds herself out as an ESL teacher, a profession which she swore under the penalty of perjury that she engaged in when she first sought office, in order to fight off a lawsuit challenging her right to use that designation on the ballot. Public information (including Federal Elections records, public websites, and LinkedIn profiles) indicates that she is a consultant and/or paid staff member with the California Policy Center, a conservative think tank located in Santa Ana, whose mission is to influence education policymakers such as Barke herself. Yet Mrs. Barke has not reported any income from working as teacher, consultant, or executive.
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
pasadenanow.com

Judge Dismisses LA County Workers’ Suit Over Vaccine Mandate

A judge Tuesday dismissed a lawsuit by five Los Angeles County workers who sued their employer, alleging that the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for county workers is unconstitutional. Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Gail Killefer heard arguments on a motion by county attorneys to toss the case, then briefly took the...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Residents fight to stay in homes meant to be demolished for failed 710 Freeway extension

A failed freeway expansion and a battle over housing only partly sum up the fight over hundreds of homes that were supposed to be destroyed for the 710 Freeway expansion."We are not disposable," said resident Martha Escudero. "We deserve housing."Escudero stood alongside fellow residents and activists fighting to stay in their homes in El Sereno. These homes have been forsaken and locked in limbo for decades because of the failed plans to expand the 710 Freeway from the Port of Long Beach to Pasadena. "This is where I belong," said Escudero. "I'm going to be in El Sereno forever."This is the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Burglary tourism on the rise in Southern California: OCSD

Southern California law enforcement agencies are focusing on the trend of burglary tourism, where thieves travel internationally to the U.S. to burglarize homes, then return to their home country. The Orange County Register reported that these groups are often comprised of Chilean or Colombian nationals who operate as “‘Lanzas Internacionales,’ or international thieves in the […]
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
sac.media

West Covina City Council meeting marred by racial remarks once again

On Tuesday Feb. 7 the West Covina City Council convened for a meeting that was blighted by hate speech as NAACP members urged the Council to take action, while concerned residents scored a victory on campaign finance rules. As the meeting got underway with public comments, first on the podium...
Santa Monica Daily Press

Homelessness is the top priority for city officials

Santa Monica residents should expect the city to focus on homelessness and safety in the coming year but other projects big and small may be put on the back burner due to potential budget constraints according to this year’s State of the City. City Manager David White and Mayor...
SANTA MONICA, CA
citywatchla.com

Councilmember Hugo Soto-Martinez Benches Errant Field Deputy

DEEGAN ON LA—It’s happened again…a staffer publicly embarrassed their LA City Councilmember boss. This time, it’s an automobile incident that’s causing a collision between the anti-LAPD sentiments of Councilmember Hugo Soto-Martinez (CD13) and what looks like a sense of entitlement by a Soto-Martinez deputy expecting special service from the LAPD.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Professor must turn over teaching curriculum in lawsuit against former DA, late husband

LOS ANGELES – Attorneys for the estate of the late husband of former Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey can have access to the Cal State Los Angeles teaching curriculum of a Black Lives Matter member who along with two colleagues allege they suffered emotional distress when confronted at gunpoint by Lacey’s spouse in 2020, a judge ruled Tuesday.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
HeySoCal

Bass appoints deputy mayor for business, economic development

Mayor Karen Bass appointed Rachel Freeman, senior vice president for real estate at Tejon Ranch Company, as the new deputy mayor for business and economic development. Freeman will be tasked with overseeing the city’s economic and business agenda, along with land use, trade and tourism. She will also have oversight over the Los Angeles World Airports and Port of Los Angeles‘ nonsafety operations.
LOS ANGELES, CA

