Motley Fool

3 Dividend Stocks Near Their 52-Week Lows to Buy Right Now

A more normal 2023 should allow Medtronic's stock to recover and rally in the months ahead. Public Storage's business could thrive in a year when consumers may be looking to downsize. Kroger is a solid dividend stock as it awaits approval of its merger with Albertsons. You’re reading a free...
NASDAQ

1 Stunning Growth Stock Set to Soar by 2,700%, According to Cathie Wood

In 2020, it seemed that Cathie Wood's stock picks couldn't miss. Her flagship Ark Innovation ETF rocketed upward by 149% for the year, turning her into a Wall Street star. Then, the bottom dropped out of the tech sector, and the fund that once seemed invulnerable plummeted, falling 77% from its peak. Wood is undeterred, however. She's been doubling down on her strategy of buying the most disruptive and innovative companies out there. She notes that previous bear markets have yielded remarkable opportunities for investors with a long-term mindset.
Motley Fool

Got $5,000? Buy These 2 Stocks and Hold Until Retirement

With the S&P 500 off to a good start this year, investors might be more optimistic now. Costco operates a lucrative membership-based model that is due for a price increase. Nike's inventory glut should work itself out; the company's brand remains as powerful as ever. You’re reading a free article...
Motley Fool

3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy With $300 Right Now

Bear markets allow long-term investors the opportunity to pounce on high-quality businesses at discount. Buying stakes in these three industry-leading stocks would be a smart way to put $300 to work. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
CNBC

Here’s how much money you’d have if you invested $1,000 into McDonald's 10 years ago

McDonald's customers are still "lovin' it" despite cutting back on restaurant spending due to inflation. For the fiscal fourth quarter, McDonald's reported earnings per share of $2.59 on $5.93 billion in revenue. That compares with earnings per share of $2.45 on $5.68 billion of revenue Wall Street expected, according to Refinitiv.
dailyhodl.com

Bitcoin Could Scale Into Staggering $30,340,000,000,000 Market, According to ARK Invest’s New Crypto Forecast

A new forecast by Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest predicts that Bitcoin (BTC) will scale into a staggering multitrillion-dollar market. The research paper, which is spreading through crypto Twitter after being shared by Bitcoin advocate DocumentingBTC, expands on Wood’s prediction that the crypto king will have a massive price tag of at least $1 million by the end of 2030.

