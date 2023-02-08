"Pokémon FireRed" and "LeafGreen," two of the best Pokémon games of all time, could have had even more content if Nintendo hadn't discontinued the Game Boy Advance eReader. Many consumers think of eReaders as tablets with electronic reading capabilities like the Kindle. However, the GBA eReader was an attachable peripheral for the GBA that unlocked new features to games with eReader functionalities. These eReaders were bulky contraptions that plugged into the top port of the GBA and scanned eReader cards that users could run through the center of its body. The eReader logo looked similar to Internet Explorer, but really it was just meant to symbolize the special cards that you could scan.

