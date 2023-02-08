Read full article on original website
Related
Agent: The Overhyped Rockstar Game That Was Never Released
Since the turn of the millennium, Rockstar Games has been at the forefront of gaming and has released numerous classic titles. Be it "Grand Theft Auto 5," "Red Dead Redemption 2," or "Bully," Rockstar has a laundry list of hits that have proven to be extremely popular and borderline timeless over the years. However, for every classic that the New York-based company has churned out over the years, there are several games the company has developed that gamers will never have a chance to play. "Agent" is one of those games.
As Red Dead Redemption 2 continues to smash Steam records three years after release, Take-Two admits expectations have been exceeded
The cowboy game continues to sell like hotcakes
Nintendo will charge $70 for Switch games on "case-by-case basis"
Tears of the Kingdom's $70 price won't be the standard
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Hogwarts Legacy’ players awkwardly ask developers to let them make their characters more white
One half of the world is currently advocating Hogwarts Legacy while the other half tries to boycott it, but amidst the maelstrom of controversy that afflicts everything that has to do with the Wizarding World these days, a few players are realizing something off-putting about the game’s character creator.
New Red Dead Redemption 2 Update Is Big News for Red Dead Online Players
A new Red Dead Redemption 2 update has been released by Rockstar Games via PC, PS4, and Xbox One. What the first update to the game in 2023, and the first since September 2022, does, we don't know. While Rockstar Games has released the patch notes for the update, the patch notes in question don't ...
There's an Xbox game that costs $2,000 right now
An Xbox game currently shows a price of CAN$2,500 ($2,000). Presumably, it is an error, but we can't say for sure.
Hogwarts Legacy becomes biggest single-player game ever on Twitch
First day of early access sets a new record.
Konami's New Nintendo Switch and PS4 Stealth Release Costs Just 99 Cents
During yesterday's Nintendo Direct presentation, a number of new video games were revealed for Nintendo Switch, and some of them even released that same day. Obviously Metroid Prime was the biggest of these, but Konami also released WBSC eBaseball Power Pros, the latest in the company's popular baseball franchise. The title was announced yesterday, and ...
PlayStation unveils Hogwarts Legacy PS5 controller designed by artists who worked on the game
The DualSense controller has been designed specifically for the game
New Xbox Deal Giving Away Free Games
A new Xbox store deal is giving away free games, but of course, there is a catch. The Xbox store isn't exactly known for its sales or deals. While Steam remains the king of sales and deals, the PlayStation Store and Nintendo eShop are slowly but surely closing the gap. The Xbox store, not so ...
Most Pokemon Fans Couldn't Unlock A Lot Of FireRed/LeafGreen Content Because Of The eReader
"Pokémon FireRed" and "LeafGreen," two of the best Pokémon games of all time, could have had even more content if Nintendo hadn't discontinued the Game Boy Advance eReader. Many consumers think of eReaders as tablets with electronic reading capabilities like the Kindle. However, the GBA eReader was an attachable peripheral for the GBA that unlocked new features to games with eReader functionalities. These eReaders were bulky contraptions that plugged into the top port of the GBA and scanned eReader cards that users could run through the center of its body. The eReader logo looked similar to Internet Explorer, but really it was just meant to symbolize the special cards that you could scan.
Call of Duty 2023 May Reportedly Be Modern Warfare 3
A lot of new details about this year's Call of Duty have leaked online and it may actually be a direct continuation of the Modern Warfare series. For 20 years, there's been a new Call of Duty game/experience of some kind every single year. There have been rumors that Activision was planning to skip 2023 ...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Hogwarts Legacy’ players on PC brace for impact as their worst fears may have been confirmed
We’re a few days away from the official release of Hogwarts Legacy, the highly-anticipated but controversial video game that promises unfettered access to the fictional school as one of its students. There’s a problem though, one that’s fairly common for games like this: the PC version is apparently terrible.
3 Nintendo DS RPGs Getting Remastered for Nintendo Switch
Three classic role-playing games from the Nintendo DS are now confirmed to be returning on Nintendo Switch in the form of a new remastered collection. In recent years, the Switch has become a new home for a vast number of titles from older Nintendo platforms such as the Wii, Wii U, and occasionally the DS. ...
New Xbox Controller Comes with an Exclusive Feature
Xbox announced another new Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One controller this week with the reveal of the Stellar Shift controller, a unit that's compatible with both of those consoles as well as the PC platform. As its name suggests, this controller is part of the "Shift" collection that includes others like the Lunar Shift, ...
Original Metroid Prime Developer Upset With New Switch Remaster
Before, the doors featured large clasps that met in a series of locks in the middle, giving the shields the look of a high security vault door. The newer ones eliminate most of these touches, which is apparently what spurred the complaint. Kirsch explained, "I tend to be a [bit]...
Is Everspace 2 Steam Deck Compatible?
"Everspace 2" has enjoyed a strong start in early access, and with the game's impending full launch on the way, some may wonder if the title will include Steam Deck compatibility. Valve's Steam Deck is finally way easier to get, so new owners looking to take some spacefaring adventures on the go could be just as interested in learning whether or not "Everspace 2" will grace Valve's portable PC with its presence.
itechpost.com
[RETRO GAMING] Do You Remember the Xbox Game Scarface: The World is Yours
Successful movie tie-in video games are few and far between, but they are well worth people's money, unlike most of their ilk, such as E.T., Aliens: Colonial Marines, Catwoman, and more recently, Marvel's Avengers. Scarface: The World Is Yours is one such successful movie tie-in video game that did its...
wegotthiscovered.com
Parents beg ‘Hogwarts Legacy’ developers to fix their biggest problem with the game
Amidst controversies surrounding the motives behind playing Harry Potter‘s newest game, Hogwarts Legacy, there is a particular gripe that has been bothering parents online, and no, it has nothing to do with transphobia or antisemitism. As some users have pointed out on Reddit, Hogwarts Legacy has an ongoing technical...
Nintendo Responds to Fan Concerns Over Future $70 Switch Games
Nintendo has released new messages responding to fan concerns about future Switch games being $70. Within the past day, Nintendo confirmed that its biggest release of 2023, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, would retail for $69.99. And while this is a price that has become somewhat common on PlayStation 5 and Xbox ...
SVG
3K+
Followers
7K+
Post
585K+
Views
ABOUT
SVG dives into the ever-expanding gaming industry to give you the stories behind your favorite franchises and breaking video game news.https://www.svg.com/
Comments / 0