Alien Reveals The Creation of the First Xenomorph-Android Hybrid
The Alien franchise's core themes have always been creation and evolution - and the nightmarish ways they can go wrong. In every Alien movie there have been two main ways that humans have faced the terorror of creation: the nightmarish Xenomorph aliens, which can evolve to mimic the traits of any lifeform they infect, and ...
PlayStation Plus Subscribers Loving New Free GTA-Style Game
PlayStation Plus subscribers on PS4 and PS5 seem to be loving February's free PS Plus games, and, in particular, Mafia: Definitive Edtion. If you're yearning for GTA 6, there aren't many games to hold you over. With the new Saints Row being a bust, there really is only GTA 5 and Mafia: Definitive Edition. There ...
Alien Franchise May Be Reinventing the Queen in a Surprising Way
The upcoming, sixth issue of Marvel's Alien has seemingly given readers a first look at a brand-new kind of Xenomorph queen -- one spinning out of the events of the first five issues of the comic, as well as lore established in 2012's Prometheus. The cover for Alien #6, which is due in stores on ...
Team Fortress 3: Will We Ever See A Sequel?
"Team Fortress 2" launched all the way back in 2007, making it older than some fans enjoying it today. Despite its age, the competitive shooter is still going strong, with a consistent player base and no sign of its popularity waning. Naturally, this raises questions about the possibility of a sequel.
Where To Find The Platinum Watch In Persona 3 Portable
While some "Persona" fans are waiting for "Persona 6," others are busy trying to take on the third game in the series. "Persona 3 Portable," which is slightly different from "Persona 3 FES," came to Xbox Series consoles, PlayStation 4, Switch and PC in 2023, bringing the game to modern consoles. Now, players get to do things like work on Elizabeth's quests all over again.
How To Play Overwatch 2's Text-Based Dating Sim (And How Long It Takes To Beat)
The third season of "Overwatch 2" is starting on February 7, and there is a lot of new content being added to the game, both at the start of the new season and during the weeks that follow. Players will be able to fight for dominance across the new Antarctica Control map that was first showcased in Mei's "Rise and Shine" cinematic; they'll be able to collect new Asian Mythology-themed skin — and those who complete the Premium Battle Pass will even have the opportunity to unlock a new Mythic Amaterasu Kiriko skin. On top of all that, the PachiMarchi challenge is returning in March alongside some new "One-Punch Man" themed skins and cosmetics, giving fans tons of collectibles to gather. All of that adds up to a pretty decent amount of content to keep players invested in Blizzard's team-based battle royale –- but there's a particularly special event coming one week after the season's launch.
New Xbox Deal Giving Away Free Games
A new Xbox store deal is giving away free games, but of course, there is a catch. The Xbox store isn't exactly known for its sales or deals. While Steam remains the king of sales and deals, the PlayStation Store and Nintendo eShop are slowly but surely closing the gap. The Xbox store, not so ...
Tears Of The Kingdom Trailer 2 Gets The Comparison Nintendo Probably Wasn't Expecting
Nintendo just showcased a ton of new stuff that it has planned for 2023 during its recent Direct. Several new titles were announced, while other games that fans already knew were coming got some new trailers. There were plenty of great announcements for Nintendo fans to drool over in the presentation, but the crown jewel of the show was arguably the new trailer for "The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom" – the open world sequel to "Breath of the Wild." This new trailer featured a moody version of the Kingdom of Hyrule, shrouded in dark clouds and narrated with tense voiceovers from both Ganondorf and Zelda.
Psychonauts 3: Will We Ever Get A Sequel?
For "Psychonauts" fans, it's hard to believe that the long wait for "Psychonauts 2" is over. Even more difficult to believe, perhaps, is that the long-anticipated sequel is now more than a year old. Thanks to a tweet from the title's art director, we know that "Psychonauts 2" holds the title of developing studio Double Fine's best-selling game, and with all that success, fans could be wondering if there are plans on the table for a third adventure within the imaginative and wacky world of "Psychonauts."
Why GTA 5's Lamar Wasn't Playable In Story Mode
Fans of the story mode in "Grand Theft Auto 5" are likely familiar with Lamar Davis, main character Franklin Clinton's wisecracking best friend and fellow Families gang member who is an important figure in both the base game and "Grand Theft Auto Online." What many might not know is that Lamar was actually meant to have a much more prominent role in "GTA 5" towards the latter stage of the game where he'd actually be playable.
Is Everspace 2 Steam Deck Compatible?
"Everspace 2" has enjoyed a strong start in early access, and with the game's impending full launch on the way, some may wonder if the title will include Steam Deck compatibility. Valve's Steam Deck is finally way easier to get, so new owners looking to take some spacefaring adventures on the go could be just as interested in learning whether or not "Everspace 2" will grace Valve's portable PC with its presence.
The Legend Of Zelda Tears Of The Kingdom Fans Think They Know Why Ganon's Voice Is So Familiar
It's been almost six years since "Breath of the Wild" hit shelves for the WiiU and Nintendo Switch. So understandably, "The Legend of Zelda" fans have been clamoring for any information about the upcoming sequel "Tears of the Kingdom." And during the recent Nintendo Direct livestream, fans got precisely what they wanted: a second trailer for the upcoming game. The trailer featured new environments, vehicles, and enemies. But what may be even more surprising is that Ganon seems to narrate the trailer.
Hogwarts Legacy PS5 Or Series X: Which Has Better Performance?
On top of being an immersive "Harry Potter" experience, the critically well-received and record-breaking "Hogwarts Legacy" is huge in terms of scale. The environments are lush with topographical diversity ranging from majestic castles and dark forests to lively cities that push gaming platforms to their limits. While PC gamers will have access to tools to make "Hogwarts Legacy" look its best, many players will use the Xbox Series X or PlayStation 5 to play "Hogwarts Legacy." Though not as extensive as the PC, the next-gen console versions of the game offer players great visual fidelity and cutting-edge visuals.
The Rarest Mount In Final Fantasy 14
"Final Fantasy 14" players have long joked that "fashion" is the MMO's "true endgame," and rightfully so. The title has so many different weapon, armor, and mount skins that it can be overwhelming at first glance. And because gamers have the ability to Glamour their equipment, they can always look how they want. Players sometimes cosplay as their favorite anime characters or mix and match different sets to their liking. Patch 6.3 brought even more customization options to "Final Fantasy 14."
Destiny 2: Lightfall: How The New Strand Subclass Works For Each Class
"Destiny 2" fans have been anticipating new subclasses and a new damage type to accompany them since an interesting leak in August 2022. Shortly after, it was confirmed that new subclasses were indeed coming with the "Lightfall" expansion and that these new subclasses would be built around a mysterious new Darkness power known as the Strand. Now, with "Lightfall" arriving at the end of February, Bungie is offering more details about Strand and how it will affect combat.
New Xbox Controller Comes with an Exclusive Feature
Xbox announced another new Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One controller this week with the reveal of the Stellar Shift controller, a unit that's compatible with both of those consoles as well as the PC platform. As its name suggests, this controller is part of the "Shift" collection that includes others like the Lunar Shift, ...
Hogwarts Legacy: How To Open Eye Chests
Despite the controversy, "Hogwarts Legacy" is still breaking records and critics have said the overall experience is a solid one — though SVG's Sam Watanuki may disagree. For all those who are jumping into the wizarding world, there are plenty of secrets to find, and one of the game's earliest are the large eye chests scattered around Hogwarts castle.
Is Wild Hearts Cross-Platform?
The highly-praised "Monster Hunter Rise" may now be available on both Xbox and PlayStation platforms, but it isn't alone in offering enormous, monster fighting competition to players. Koei Tecmo's "Wild Hearts" is throwing its hat in the ring. "Wild Hearts" will allow players to team up with friends online in order to take down colossal beasts known as Kemono.
How To Get Infinite Ammo In Dead Space
In the acclaimed remake of "Dead Space," ammo and resources are hard to come by. Luckily, for those who lack the patience to micromanage all of these things through the game's runtime, there is a glitch in the game that allows them to essentially build up infinite ammo through some clever trickery and exploitation. It is almost identical to a trick seen with the Detonator weapon in "Dead Space 2" in which ammo can be infinitely stocked through capacity upgrades. "Dead Space 3" also had a similar ammo farming technique.
Original Metroid Prime Developer Upset With New Switch Remaster
Before, the doors featured large clasps that met in a series of locks in the middle, giving the shields the look of a high security vault door. The newer ones eliminate most of these touches, which is apparently what spurred the complaint. Kirsch explained, "I tend to be a [bit]...
