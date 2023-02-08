The Mercedes-Benz CLE was once again spied on the road. The car is shown in heavy camouflage to hide almost all of its key exterior styling. The CLE is a new range in the Mercedes lineup that’s designed to consolidate the coupe and convertible models of the C-Class and E-Class. The video from walkoARTvideos here features the coupe variant of the series. Based on the single louver on its front grille, we are looking at the Benz version of the car.

3 DAYS AGO