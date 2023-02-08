Read full article on original website
Jay Leno Test Drives the Mercedes-AMG G63 4×4 Squared
In one of the recent contents produced by Jay Leno’s Garage, the titular host of the show featured a review of the Mercedes-AMG G63 4×4 Squared wherein he also spent time behind its wheel. Leno was all-praises to this version of the iconic SUV and called it “pretty amazing”.
Ultra-Luxurious Mercedes-Maybach GLS Gets a Facelift
It’s been more than three years since the Mercedes-Maybach GLS was unveiled. Now, a new spy video suggests that the ultra-luxurious SUV is already due for a facelift. In the new spy shot released by walkoARTvideos, a prototype version of the Maybach GLS can be seen waiting at a stop light and then merging into traffic. The luxury SUV sports zebra camouflage wraps concealing some of its parts.
2024 Mercedes-Benz CLE Coupe Spied On The Road
The Mercedes-Benz CLE was once again spied on the road. The car is shown in heavy camouflage to hide almost all of its key exterior styling. The CLE is a new range in the Mercedes lineup that’s designed to consolidate the coupe and convertible models of the C-Class and E-Class. The video from walkoARTvideos here features the coupe variant of the series. Based on the single louver on its front grille, we are looking at the Benz version of the car.
Mercedes-Maybach S580e Plug-In Hybrid Launched
The ultra-luxurious Mercedes-Maybach division just launched its first hybrid model. The new Mercedes-Maybach S580e is the fruition of the Mercedes-Maybach Vision 6 showcased at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance back in 2016. However, it is heavily based on the Mercedes-Benz S580e. The plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) is powered by a powerful inline-six engine and it’s complemented by a vast array of luxury elements.
Tesla cut the price of its electric cars in half over five years, and it might do it again
Tesla has managed to cut the price of its electric cars in half over five years, and it might do it again with its next-generation vehicle platform. Much has been said of Tesla’s prices lately. Despite its high prices, Tesla has attracted some non-luxury buyers over the years who...
