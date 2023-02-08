Read full article on original website
Women’s Ice Hockey: Jarvis records first career goal, No. 1 Buckeyes beat St. Thomas 6-1The LanternColumbus, OH
Anthony Yoerg Brewing Company (1849 - 1952)The Streets of St. PaulSaint Paul, MN
William Lucas and the Accidental Drive Over the Smith Avenue High Bridge (January 23, 1962)The Streets of St. PaulSaint Paul, MN
Nina Clifford (1848 - 1929)The Streets of St. PaulSaint Paul, MN
The Bucket of Blood SaloonThe Streets of St. PaulSaint Paul, MN
River Falls Journal
Letter: Thank bus drivers
February 13-17 is Wisconsin School Bus Driver Appreciation week. This week provides us with the opportunity to recognize the many hardworking and dedicated drivers in our community. The remarkable bus driving team at the School District of River Falls consists of 50 drivers who transport over 2,400 students per year....
WEAU-TV 13
New emergency shelter in Dunn County breaks ground Thursday
MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) - An emergency shelter to help people struggling with homelessness in Menomonie and Dunn County is another step closer to reality. A groundbreaking ceremony took place Thursday at Stepping Stones of Dunn County for the new 20-bed shelter. Padraig Gallagher, the executive director of Stepping Stones, said...
2 teenage boys dead, 2 others in unknown condition after St. Paul crash
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Four teenagers were involved in a fatal crash in St. Paul late Friday night.According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash happened after 11 p.m. along Highway 61 north of Lower Afton Road.A Nissan Maxima was said to be traveling at fast speeds when it veered off the road, rolled and went airborne. The vehicle crashed in the tree line, striking a number of trees.Investigators say that the car came to rest about 40 to 50 feet from the main roadway.The driver, a 16-year-old boy, was taken to Regions Hospital with unspecified injuries. There were three...
River Falls Journal
Black History Month at UW-River Falls
As Angel Riley scanned the audience at the Feb. 1 Black History Month kickoff event at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls, she was grateful for not only the number of attendees, but at how many white faces were gathered there. Riley, a freshman at the university who is Black, said...
tourcounsel.com
Eden Prairie Center | Shopping mall in Minnesota
The Eden Prairie Center is a mall located in Eden Prairie, Minnesota. It has been managed by Jones Lang LaSalle as of 2020. It is anchored by JCPenney, Kohl's, Target, Von Maur and Scheels Sporting Goods. The mall was developed in 1976 by Homart Development Company and originally had wood...
redlakenationnews.com
University of Minnesota says it will return forestry land to Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa
The University of Minnesota says it plans to return thousands of acres of forest land that were seized from the Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa more than a century ago. "This is the right time to talk about repatriation of this land, returning it to Fond du...
The List: Jason’s Favorite Pizza in the Twin Cities
Food critic ranks the 30-plus best slices in the metro and beyond. This won’t be controversial, right? The post The List: Jason’s Favorite Pizza in the Twin Cities appeared first on Minnesota Monthly.
Where’s the best pizza in Minnesota? Jason DeRusha gives his top 25 spots
With National Pizza Day arriving once again, the debate of “Where’s the best pizza spot in Minnesota?” is as hot as ever. Where do Minnesotans and Jason DeRusha think you can get the best slice?
publicnewsservice.org
WI 'Chicken Toss' Event Renews Animal Exploitation Concerns
Later this month, a western Wisconsin town will hold an annual celebration including an event known as a "chicken toss." Animal rights advocates say it is an example of entertainment across the country that comes at the expense of defenseless creatures. A key attraction at Ridgeland's Pioneer Days festival involves...
fox9.com
North Minneapolis Walgreens to close, leaving few places to get prescriptions filled
North Minneapolis will soon lose one of its two neighborhood pharmacies. The news comes the same week the community learned it will also lose one of its few options for fresh groceries. The "closing" sign on the door is one people on the north side didn't see coming.
River Falls Journal
Anneliese Michels
Our beloved mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt and friend, Anneliese Michels passed away peacefully on February 2, 2023 at The Gardens Memory Care in River Falls WI. Following a lengthy battle with dementia at the age of 86. She will be lovingly remembered by her daughter, Manuela Fox (Mervyn); grandchildren, Travis Fox (Katherine), Tammy Pemberton (Robert), Matthew Fox (Shannon); great grandchildren, Paige Klein (Nick), Alex King, Mariah Fox, Kaiya Fox, Mason Fox, Madison Fox, Blake Fox, Aries Fox, Micah Fox, Bailey, Shaylyn and Mikayla; great-great granddaughter Alice Klein and second great-great grandchild due in May; brother, Helmut (Georgine) Stockl; sister-in-law, Crystal Stockl as well as numerous relatives and friends. She will also be dearly missed by her friends and caregivers at The Garden’s Memory Care and Hospice. She was predeceased by her loving husband of 60 years, (Gerald); brother, (Manfred); sister (Isolde); brother-in-law (Sep) and her parents: (Anton and Anna Stockl). Anneliese was an avid gardener and loved the outdoors. She painted beautiful oil paintings and made stained glass windows until her dementia overtook her. Her loving smile and kind heart will never be forgotten. Cremation services provided by Cremation Society of Minnesota. Her final resting place will be beside her husband at Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Spooner, Wisconsin. Internment and Celebration of Life to be held in spring.
redlakenationnews.com
MnDOT clears homeless encampment at Lake Street and Hiawatha Avenue
Minnesota Department of Transportation officials closed an encampment of homeless people living near the intersection of Lake Street and Hiawatha Avenue Tuesday morning. Crews arrived at 9 a.m. to clear out an estimated 35 to 40 people. Notice of the closure was posted Monday at 9 a.m., Jake Loesch, MnDOT spokesman, said in an email.
Body Found at Minnesota Transit Center Opens Murder Investigation
Newport, MN (KROC-AM News)- The discovery of a body at a Minnesota transit center has initiated a murder investigation. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to a medical call at the Newport Transit Center, which is about eight miles south of St. Paul, shortly before 11 a.m. Monday. A news release says deputies found a dead man slumped over behind the wheel of an SUV.
Late Night Fatal Crash in Minnesota Involved Carload of Teenagers
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Patrol responded to a fatal crash involving a carload of teenagers late last night in the Twin Cities. The State Patrol crash report states that a 16-year-old boy was driving the car at a high rate of speed along Highway 61 on the eastern edge of St. Paul when the vehicle veered off the roadway, rolled, and went airborne into a tree line before landing on its wheels about 50 feet east of the highway. The crash was reported shortly after 11 PM near the Canadian Pacific Railway railyard about a mile and a half south of I-94.
KARE
Prescott Public Works employee dies after helping stranded motorist
PRESCOTT, Wis. — The community of Prescott, Wisconsin is grieving after losing a beloved city employee who died helping a stranded driver Monday night. The Pierce County Sheriff's Office says the accident happened just before 8:00 p.m. Monday on State Road 35 near Prescott, Wisconsin. Officials say 49-year-old Douglas...
willmarradio.com
Convicted kidnapper to be sentenced in Glenwood Thursday
(Glenwood MN-) A Big Lake man will be sentenced this afternoon for kidnapping a child in Pope County last March. 22-year-old Beningo Alvarez-Gutierrez pleaded guilty to kidnapping last November for a March 17th incident in which he allegedly entered the home of a rural Westport woman and took her 2-year-old child. Alvarez-Gutierrez later abandoned the boy in the garage of a friend north of Paynesville, who found the tot unharmed sitting in a booster seat. He will be sentenced by Judge Melissa Listug at 1 p.m. Today.
tourcounsel.com
Burnsville Center | Shopping mall in Burnsville, Minnesota
Burnsville Center is located in Burnsville, Minnesota. It is one of the larger enclosed malls in Minnesota with 100 stores on 3 floors and approximately 1,100,000 square feet (100,000 m2). The mall opened in 1977 with three anchor stores, Sears (closed in 2017), Dayton's (became Marshall Fields in 2001, now Macy's since 2006), and Powers Dry Goods (became Donaldson's in 1985, Carson Pirie Scott in 1987, Mervyn's in 1995, Steve & Barry's in 2004, and now split between a former Gordman's on the first level and Dick's Sporting Goods on the second level since 2009) as anchors.
Minnesota Food Called The Best in the America
Go ahead and give yourself a pat on the back, Minnesota. Because a well-known food critic has called this Minnesota food the best in America!. Living here in Minnesota, we're used to being ranked near the top of several national lists, right? Our health care, education, and general quality of life are all routinely top-ranked here in the North Star State.
MnDOT clears encampment near Lake and Hiawatha
MINNEAPOLIS -- State officials cleared an encampment near Hiawatha Avenue and Lake Street on Tuesday.The Minnesota Department of Transportation said the area, near a highway right-of-way, is not a safe place to live. MnDOT officials say service providers have visited the site regularly over the past several weeks to share information on shelters.Ultimately, MnDOT cleared the area on Tuesday. MnDOT says they offered secure storage options for people's personal belongings. They also say they gave the people on site information about local organizations that support people experiencing homelessness. As of Feb. 5, the Hennepin County's Adult Shelter Connect had 56 shelter beds available.
River Falls Journal
River Falls boys drop buzzer beater to Rice Lake
Rice Lake hit a 3-pointer with 1.5 seconds remaining to hand River Falls a 55-52 defeat in Big Rivers Conference boys basketball action Friday night in River Falls. The game-winning shot came after the Wildcats fought back from a six-point deficit with five minutes remaining to take a 48-47 lead following a 3-pointer by Josh Godden and two Joey Butz free throws with 3:47 remaining.
