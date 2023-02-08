Education Foundation’s fundraising efforts boosted by $25,000 contribution by corporate partners

Read full article on original website
Santa Monica Daily Press
Providence Saint John’s and the Saint John’s Health Center Foundation provide $2 million in grants to local nonprofit groups caring for those in need
Living the Providence tradition of outreach to the under-served, Providence Saint John’s Health Center and the Saint John’s Health Center Foundation recently provided grants totaling more than $2 million to 33 programs across the Westside. The funding services the most vulnerable – those who experience homelessness, abused women,...
Santa Monica Daily Press
From the street to housing: homeless outreach efforts in Downtown Santa Monica
Following this year’s annual Homeless Count on Jan 25 and in anticipation of the results in May, over the next few months the Santa Monica Daily Press will be taking a closer look at the efforts currently in place in the City to address homelessness. Through a series of articles, we’ll explore the network of available services, what’s working and what’s not, and what ideas are out there to better address the crisis going forward. Once a person falls into homelessness, the journey out is long and arduous. Through this series we’ll show what that journey looks like in Santa Monica: from the street to housing. This week, we’re focusing on outreach – the act of engaging individuals living on the street with the goal of connecting them to services – beginning with Downtown Santa Monica, the epicenter of the City’s homelessness crisis.
Santa Monica Daily Press
Santa Monica ranked #2 amongst cities for sustainability startup funding
According to a new analysis, Santa Monica ranks #2 amongst US cities for sustainability startup funding, with an average of $154.3million raised. Salt Lake City took the number one spot with $204.6million. The research was conducted by Promoleaf, a Utah-based advertising service company using data collected by the US Census Bureau and Crunchbase, a privately-owned business research institute.
Santa Monica Daily Press
Homelessness is the top priority for city officials
Santa Monica residents should expect the city to focus on homelessness and safety in the coming year but other projects big and small may be put on the back burner due to potential budget constraints according to this year’s State of the City. City Manager David White and Mayor...
Santa Monica Daily Press
Council to debate a state of emergency over homelessness
The regional push to treat homelessness as an official state of emergency will reach Santa Monica City Council at their Feb. 14 meeting. Several agencies including Culver City, County of Los Angeles, City of Los Angeles, and Long Beach have taken similar actions recently in an effort to free up funds and cut red-tape associated with the ongoing humanitarian crisis.
Santa Monica Daily Press
Barker Hangar’s historic role in the heritage of Santa Monica Airport
In the second of a series of features on the future of Santa Monica Airport, we look at one of the most iconic local business enterprises currently based there, the historic Barker Hangar. This unassuming semicircular structure is located just over half way along Airport Avenue, on the left hand...
Santa Monica Daily Press
Pacific Park’s Ferris Wheel Named One Of ‘The Romantic Places for Couples in Los Angeles’
The Pacific Park Ferris wheel has been listed as a top spot for romance in national publications including USA Today and Westways. Angelenos can enjoy a romantic ride on a 90-foot-tall Ferris wheel daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. The Pacific Wheel’s 174,000 LED lights are mounted on the Ferris wheel’s structure including the 40 spokes and two hubs and the seasonal display for this month will include love themed images. The world’s only solar-powered Ferris wheel’s lighting system features 16.7 million color value combinations while the programming and display software presents imaging up to 24 frames per second to display dynamic, custom, computer-generated lighting entertainment. For additional information and hours of operation, call 310-260-8744, visit www.pacpark.com, follow on Instagram and Twitter: @pacpark and Like at Facebook: facebook.com/pacificpark.
Santa Monica Daily Press
Los Angeles has a chance to prove California can both reform police and reduce crime
Politics likes to force false choices: Clean environment or a healthy economy? National security or personal privacy? Safe communities or police reform?. That last one – the assumption that police reform and crime reduction are antithetical ideas – is baked into the national debate over the role and oversight of police. As is often the case, it’s being debated in Los Angeles, and the record that’s being made here may guide others.
