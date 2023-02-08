ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘A Paternalistic and Lazy Regulator’: What the SEC-Kraken Staking Settlement Means for Crypto

On this edition of the "Weekly Recap," NLW goes over the latest front in the crypto wars. On Thursday, the Securities and Exchange Commission announced a $30 million settlement with Kraken over their staking-as-a-service program. The move is rumored to be part of a much larger offensive against crypto involving numerous government offices.
SEC's Gensler Warns Crypto Firms to Comply With Rules After Settlement with Kraken

"The Hash" panel weighs in as U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chair Gary Gensler is warning other platforms to "take note" of crypto exchange Kraken's move to halt its staking service in the country and cough up a $30 million fine. This comes as SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce issued a public dissent to her agency's latest enforcement action. Plus, a closer look at PayPal's bitcoin holdings. And, a popular song released by Rihanna offered as a non-fungible token (NFT) through a Web3 music startup.
Crypto Exchange C3 Raises $6M to Offer FTX Alternative

Decentralized cryptocurrency exchange C3 raised $6 million in a seed funding round led by Two Sigma ventures, the investment arm of traditional finance quantitative trading firm Two Sigma, according to apress release. C3 positions...
IRS Seeks Court Approval to Identify Kraken Crypto Customers

The U.S. Internal Revenue Service has filed a court document seeking permission to enforce a summons for information against the Kraken crypto exchange and its subsidiaries. The IRS filed a court petition to enforce...
PayPal Held $604M of Customers' Crypto as of Year-End 2022

PayPal (PYPL) held a total of $604 million of bitcoin (BTC), ether (ETH), litecoin (LTC) and bitcoin cash (BCH) for its customers as of Dec. 31,according to its annual report to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
The Future of Financial Planning Lies in AI and Blockchain

The integration of blockchain and artificial intelligence (AI) technology in financial planning and portfolio construction holds immense potential for efficiency, accuracy and security in the industry. The use of blockchain and AI in this...
Coinbase Product Head Departs for a16z Crypto

Surojit Chatterjee, who served as the chief product officer for cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase (COIN), has joined venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz (a16z) as an executive in residence for its crypto unit, according to a tweet.
Crypto Protection Firm Coincover Raises $30M

Coincover, a provider of protection and insurance for digital assets, has raised $30 million in a funding round that will go toward hiring, product updates and pursuing partnerships. The round was led by Silicon Valley investment firm Foundation Capital, according to a press release.
Bitcoin Drops Below $22K as Kraken Agreement to Close US Crypto Staking Operations Spooks Investors

Bitcoin dipped below $22,000 Thursday and was recently down nearly 4% over the past 24 hours amid a wider market decline that largely followed news that crypto exchange giant Kraken had agreed to shut its U.S. cryptocurrency staking operations to settle charges with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
15 Ways to Stay Sane While Trading Crypto

This is not a guide of how to trade crypto. This is not about how to make money, how to invest or where to find alpha. But if you’ve dabbled in crypto trading? Then you know this one thing: It can be all-consuming. When your money is on the line, suddenly you’re checking the prices more than you check social media, you obsess about the charts, and even your dreams are filled with candlesticks and Elliot Waves.
Three Arrows Capital Founders Launch Exchange Where You Can Trade 3AC Bankruptcy Claims

Zhu Su and Kyle Davies, the founders of failed crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital (3AC), have teamed with the co-founders of crypto exchange CoinFlex on thecreation of Open Exchange, touting it as the "world's first public market place for crypto claims trading and derivatives."
DeFi Giant MakerDAO Integrates Blockchain Data Provider Chainlink for DAI Stablecoin

MakerDAO, one of the largest decentralized finance (DeFi) platforms, successfully onboarded blockchain data provider Chainlink's smart contract automation into its Keeper system that maintains the stability of Maker's DAI stablecoin, Chainlink Labs said Thursday.
