CoinDesk
Bitcoin Exchange LocalBitcoins Set to Close This Month, Citing Crypto Winter
Learn more about Consensus 2023, CoinDesk's longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3.
CoinDesk
‘A Paternalistic and Lazy Regulator’: What the SEC-Kraken Staking Settlement Means for Crypto
'A Paternalistic and Lazy Regulator': What the SEC-Kraken Staking Settlement Means for Crypto

On this edition of the "Weekly Recap," NLW goes over the latest front in the crypto wars. On Thursday, the Securities and Exchange Commission announced a $30 million settlement with Kraken over their staking-as-a-service program. The move is rumored to be part of a much larger offensive against crypto involving numerous government offices.
CoinDesk
Bankrupt Crypto Lender BlockFi Takes Two-Thirds Loss to Settle Bitcoin Miner Bitfarms' Debt
Bankrupt Crypto Lender BlockFi Takes Two-Thirds Loss to Settle Bitcoin Miner Bitfarms' Debt

Bitcoin mining firm Bitfarms (BITF) agreed to settle its remaining $21 million of debt withbankrupt lender BlockFi for a single cash payment of $7.75 million, according to a Thursday press release. The miner has...
CoinDesk
Bankrupt Crypto Lender Celsius Seeks to Raise $14M From Bitmain Mining Vouchers
Bankrupt Crypto Lender Celsius Seeks to Raise $14M From Bitmain Mining Vouchers

Bankrupt crypto lender Celsius Network is hoping to raise more than $14 million by selling discount vouchers for mining company Bitmain before they expire as it seeks to restore funds to creditors. The deal...
CoinDesk
SEC's Gensler Warns Crypto Firms to Comply With Rules After Settlement with Kraken
SEC's Gensler Warns Crypto Firms to Comply With Rules After Settlement with Kraken

"The Hash" panel weighs in as U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chair Gary Gensler is warning other platforms to "take note" of crypto exchange Kraken's move to halt its staking service in the country and cough up a $30 million fine. This comes as SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce issued a public dissent to her agency's latest enforcement action. Plus, a closer look at PayPal's bitcoin holdings. And, a popular song released by Rihanna offered as a non-fungible token (NFT) through a Web3 music startup.
CoinDesk
Crypto Exchange C3 Raises $6M to Offer FTX Alternative
Crypto Exchange C3 Raises $6M to Offer FTX Alternative

Decentralized cryptocurrency exchange C3 raised $6 million in a seed funding round led by Two Sigma ventures, the investment arm of traditional finance quantitative trading firm Two Sigma, according to apress release. C3 positions...
CoinDesk
Crypto Markets Analysis: Ether Pulls Even With Bitcoin in Year-to-Date Performance
Crypto Markets Analysis: Ether Pulls Even With Bitcoin in Year-to-Date Performance

Ether has matched bitcoin in year-to-date performance because ETH's' supply continues to decline. The two largest cryptocurrencies by market value have each gained about 38% this year, spearheading a wider cryptocurrency market...
CoinDesk
IRS Seeks Court Approval to Identify Kraken Crypto Customers
IRS Seeks Court Approval to Identify Kraken Crypto Customers

The U.S. Internal Revenue Service has filed a court document seeking permission to enforce a summons for information against the Kraken crypto exchange and its subsidiaries. The IRS filed a court petition to enforce...
CoinDesk
PayPal Held $604M of Customers' Crypto as of Year-End 2022
PayPal Held $604M of Customers' Crypto as of Year-End 2022

PayPal (PYPL) held a total of $604 million of bitcoin (BTC), ether (ETH), litecoin (LTC) and bitcoin cash (BCH) for its customers as of Dec. 31,according to its annual report to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
CoinDesk
The Future of Financial Planning Lies in AI and Blockchain
The Future of Financial Planning Lies in AI and Blockchain

The integration of blockchain and artificial intelligence (AI) technology in financial planning and portfolio construction holds immense potential for efficiency, accuracy and security in the industry. The use of blockchain and AI in this...
CoinDesk
Coinbase Product Head Departs for a16z Crypto
Coinbase Product Head Departs for a16z Crypto

Surojit Chatterjee, who served as the chief product officer for cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase (COIN), has joined venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz (a16z) as an executive in residence for its crypto unit, according to a tweet.
CoinDesk
Crypto Protection Firm Coincover Raises $30M
Crypto Protection Firm Coincover Raises $30M

Coincover, a provider of protection and insurance for digital assets, has raised $30 million in a funding round that will go toward hiring, product updates and pursuing partnerships. The round was led by Silicon Valley investment firm Foundation Capital, according to a press release.
CoinDesk
Bitcoin Drops Below $22K as Kraken Agreement to Close US Crypto Staking Operations Spooks Investors
Bitcoin Drops Below $22K as Kraken Agreement to Close US Crypto Staking Operations Spooks Investors

Bitcoin dipped below $22,000 Thursday and was recently down nearly 4% over the past 24 hours amid a wider market decline that largely followed news that crypto exchange giant Kraken had agreed to shut its U.S. cryptocurrency staking operations to settle charges with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
CoinDesk
First Mover Asia: Kraken Crypto Staking Settlement Bedevils Markets as Bitcoin Lingers Below $21.9K
First Mover Asia: Kraken Crypto Staking Settlement Bedevils Markets as Bitcoin Lingers Below $21.9K

Good morning. Here's what's happening:. Prices: Bitcoin swung below $22K after crypto exchange Kraken agreed to sunset its crypto staking operations; altcoins fell, although liquid staking tokens were an exception. Insights: Whales...
CoinDesk
15 Ways to Stay Sane While Trading Crypto
This is not a guide of how to trade crypto. This is not about how to make money, how to invest or where to find alpha. But if you’ve dabbled in crypto trading? Then you know this one thing: It can be all-consuming. When your money is on the line, suddenly you’re checking the prices more than you check social media, you obsess about the charts, and even your dreams are filled with candlesticks and Elliot Waves.
CoinDesk
JPMorgan Says Ethereum’s Shanghai Upgrade to Raise Staking Toward Proof-of-Stake Blockchain Average
JPMorgan Says Ethereum's Shanghai Upgrade to Raise Staking Toward Proof-of-Stake Blockchain Average

Ethereum'sShanghai upgrade, scheduled for mid-March, will raise the blockchain's staking ratio in the medium term, JPMorgan (JPM) said in a research report Wednesday. There is plenty of room for the 14% ratio...
CoinDesk
Three Arrows Capital Founders Launch Exchange Where You Can Trade 3AC Bankruptcy Claims
Three Arrows Capital Founders Launch Exchange Where You Can Trade 3AC Bankruptcy Claims

Zhu Su and Kyle Davies, the founders of failed crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital (3AC), have teamed with the co-founders of crypto exchange CoinFlex on thecreation of Open Exchange, touting it as the "world's first public market place for crypto claims trading and derivatives."
CoinDesk
DeFi Giant MakerDAO Integrates Blockchain Data Provider Chainlink for DAI Stablecoin
DeFi Giant MakerDAO Integrates Blockchain Data Provider Chainlink for DAI Stablecoin

MakerDAO, one of the largest decentralized finance (DeFi) platforms, successfully onboarded blockchain data provider Chainlink's smart contract automation into its Keeper system that maintains the stability of Maker's DAI stablecoin, Chainlink Labs said Thursday.
