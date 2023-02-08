Read full article on original website
wevv.com
EPD: Man arrested after stabbing brother with screwdriver
An Evansville man is behind bars after stabbing his brother with a screwdriver, according to authorities. Deputies say they were sent to a home on the 2300 block of Westbrook Blvd on Friday around noon for domestic assault. The reporter told authorities the victim came to his home and said...
14news.com
EPD: Shots fired at E. Illinois St. in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say they were dispatched to a shots fired call on East Illinois Street on Friday night. According to police, officers were called to the 600 block of East Illinois Street sometime after 10 p.m. on Friday night in response to shots fired. Officials say...
wevv.com
Police: 17 pounds of marijuana, $70K, rifle found in Evansville home with young child
An Evansville man was arrested on neglect and drug dealing charges Thursday morning after police said they found 17 pounds of marijuana, about $70,000 cash, and an AK-47 style rifle in a home with a young child. Tags. Indiana. An Evansville man was arrested on neglect and drug dealing charges...
14news.com
Police: 17lbs of pot, $74K in cash found during search warrant
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man is facing drug and neglect charges after police say they found more than 17 pounds of marijuana. 33-year-old Markus Hall was arrested Thursday at a home in the 1100 block of S. Bedford Ave. Police reports show officers had a search warrant and...
Car Thief Jumps from Moving Car – Plays ‘Hide and Seek’ with Indiana Police
One suspect believed to have stolen a black Mercedes thought he could evade authorities in Southern Indiana. Spoiler: He failed. On Wednesday evening, Evansville Police Department's third shift Motor Patrol unit took to the streets to locate black Mercedes that had been stolen and was reportedly in the area. In a post shared on Facebook, the department detailed the evening as its events unfolded.
wevv.com
EPD: Officers find shell casings after shots fired call on E. Illinois St.
Authorities are investigating after finding multiple shell casings during a shots-fired run. Officers say they were sent to a home in Evansville on the 600 block of E. Illinois St. on Friday between 10:00 and 12:00 p.m. for shots fired. Officers detained multiple people for questioning, according to a police...
wevv.com
Scales, gun, pills and meth found on Evansville man in traffic stop, police say
An Evansville man is behind bars in Posey County, Indiana, after police say they caught him with drugs and a gun. Officers with the Mt. Vernon Police Department made the arrested early Friday morning. MVPD says officers saw an SUV speeding just before 1 a.m. Friday, pulling the driver over...
wevv.com
Identity released of 85-year-old man hit and killed by driver at Evansville Dollar General
Authorities have released the identity of a man who was tragically struck and killed by a driver at a Dollar General store in Evansville. According to the Vanderburgh County Corner's Office, the man who died was 85-year-old John H. Elpers of Evansville. Elpers was ran over by a driver after...
wevv.com
Woman suffers fractured pelvis after intoxicated driver crashes into her car, police say
According to authorities, an Evansville man has been arrested after crashing his car while driving under the influence. Evansville authorities say they found multiple vehicles stopped in the intersection at US 41 and St. George Rd. on Friday around 4:30 a.m. Authorities say there was a blue Mitsubishi SUV in...
wevv.com
Evansville man accused of bailing from stolen car, running from police for hours
Police say an overnight incident landed an Evansville man behand bars on multiple felony and misdemeanor charges. According to the Evansville Police Department officers had been looking for a stolen black Mercedes. EPD says officers saw the vehicle and tried to pull the driver over, but that the driver bailed out of the car as it was moving and then ran away.
wevv.com
Man taken into custody after stabbing in Vanderburgh County
One man was taken to the hospital and another man taken into custody after a Friday stabbing. The Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to a stabbing in an area of Westbrook Drive off of Wimberg Road Friday. The 911 caller told dispatchers that a neighbor had ran to his house, saying that he had been stabbed by his brother.
Evansville Police warn of CenterPoint scam call
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Police Department (EPD) says it has been brought to its attention that someone is calling local residents and posing as an employee of CenterPoint Energy. Police say the scammer seems to be targeting elderly individuals and is trying to get personal information. EPD says the number that is being […]
wevv.com
Man arrested after pulling gun on group at Pike County gas station, sheriff says
An Indiana man is facing charges after authorities say he pulled a gun on a group of people in Pike County. The Pike County Sheriff's Office says it happened back on Feb. 2. PCSO says deputies were called to investigate an incident where a man had pulled a gun on a group of people at a gas station in Petersburg. During their investigation, the sheriff's office says deputies discovered that the gun was pulled over some kind of disagreement between the man and the group.
wevv.com
Total of seven car v. person cases reported in Evansville in 2023, two of them fatal
"Car vs. Person" or "Hit and Run's", a headline that seems to be reoccurring. Several cases in Evansville were reported throughout 2022 and the same can be said for 2023. According to Sgt. Anna Gray, 7 people have been hit by a car since January 1. Two of those cases were fatal.
wevv.com
EPD warns of scammer posing as CenterPoint Energy employee
Police in Evansville, Indiana are warning community members of a new utility scam. The Evansville Police Department issued a warning on Friday, explaining that a scam caller was targeting local residents by claiming to be with CenterPoint Energy. According to EPD, the scammer seems to be targeting elderly victims and...
14news.com
Daviess Co. Sheriff’s Office makes arrest in months-long theft, burglary investigation
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Daviess County Sheriff’s Office deputies say they’ve made some arrests in a months-long investigation into several connected burglaries and thefts. The sheriff’s office says it started in May of last year. Authorities found stolen items at 28-year-old Nicholas Small’s home on Tamarack Road....
Two arrests made after string of Daviess County burglaries
Detectives with the Daviess County Sheriff's Office say they have been investigating a series of related burglaries and thefts that took place throughout Daviess County from mid 2022 to January 2023.
Man wanted by Evansville Police for faking sick note
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Detectives are now investigating after police say a man faked a sick note to avoid going to court. According to police, the Vanderburgh Superior Court received a note from an offender for “Exposure to COVID”. Court officials say the note was given to the court as an excuse after the man […]
Man sentenced in Gibson County child molesting case
(WEHT) - A man convicted in a Gibson County child molesting case from 2020 was sentenced to 38 years in prison.
14news.com
Police: Man on moped hit by car in Henderson
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Dispatch confirms that authorities responded to a crash involving a moped and car on Wednesday evening. This happened along the 1800 block of North Green Street. Dispatch says the call originally came in around 5:32 p.m. HPD officers told 14 News that a man was heading...
