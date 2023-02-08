ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EPD: Man arrested after stabbing brother with screwdriver

An Evansville man is behind bars after stabbing his brother with a screwdriver, according to authorities. Deputies say they were sent to a home on the 2300 block of Westbrook Blvd on Friday around noon for domestic assault. The reporter told authorities the victim came to his home and said...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

EPD: Shots fired at E. Illinois St. in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say they were dispatched to a shots fired call on East Illinois Street on Friday night. According to police, officers were called to the 600 block of East Illinois Street sometime after 10 p.m. on Friday night in response to shots fired. Officials say...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Police: 17lbs of pot, $74K in cash found during search warrant

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man is facing drug and neglect charges after police say they found more than 17 pounds of marijuana. 33-year-old Markus Hall was arrested Thursday at a home in the 1100 block of S. Bedford Ave. Police reports show officers had a search warrant and...
EVANSVILLE, IN
My 1053 WJLT

Car Thief Jumps from Moving Car – Plays ‘Hide and Seek’ with Indiana Police

One suspect believed to have stolen a black Mercedes thought he could evade authorities in Southern Indiana. Spoiler: He failed. On Wednesday evening, Evansville Police Department's third shift Motor Patrol unit took to the streets to locate black Mercedes that had been stolen and was reportedly in the area. In a post shared on Facebook, the department detailed the evening as its events unfolded.
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

wevv.com

Man taken into custody after stabbing in Vanderburgh County

One man was taken to the hospital and another man taken into custody after a Friday stabbing. The Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to a stabbing in an area of Westbrook Drive off of Wimberg Road Friday. The 911 caller told dispatchers that a neighbor had ran to his house, saying that he had been stabbed by his brother.
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

wevv.com

Man arrested after pulling gun on group at Pike County gas station, sheriff says

An Indiana man is facing charges after authorities say he pulled a gun on a group of people in Pike County. The Pike County Sheriff's Office says it happened back on Feb. 2. PCSO says deputies were called to investigate an incident where a man had pulled a gun on a group of people at a gas station in Petersburg. During their investigation, the sheriff's office says deputies discovered that the gun was pulled over some kind of disagreement between the man and the group.
PIKE COUNTY, IN
wevv.com

EPD warns of scammer posing as CenterPoint Energy employee

Police in Evansville, Indiana are warning community members of a new utility scam. The Evansville Police Department issued a warning on Friday, explaining that a scam caller was targeting local residents by claiming to be with CenterPoint Energy. According to EPD, the scammer seems to be targeting elderly victims and...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Man wanted by Evansville Police for faking sick note

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Detectives are now investigating after police say a man faked a sick note to avoid going to court. According to police, the Vanderburgh Superior Court received a note from an offender for “Exposure to COVID”. Court officials say the note was given to the court as an excuse after the man […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Police: Man on moped hit by car in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Dispatch confirms that authorities responded to a crash involving a moped and car on Wednesday evening. This happened along the 1800 block of North Green Street. Dispatch says the call originally came in around 5:32 p.m. HPD officers told 14 News that a man was heading...
HENDERSON, KY

