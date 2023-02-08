24-year-old Omar Obregon-Cuebas was charged with public intoxication on February 4th by Officer Matthew Johnson of the Clarksville Police Department. A citizen called 911 to report a drunk near the Sango Walmart, who was reportedly driving all over the road, and nearly hit another vehicle before pulling into the Walmart parking lot. The officer arrived and located Omar, who was exiting his blue Toyota Corolla. Omar admitted to drinking White Claws and stated he was too drunk to be driving and just wanted to go home. The officer transported him to booking, where he was charged with public intoxication.

CLARKSVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO