Bowling Green Police Department provides update on van investigation
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Bowling Green Police Department has released an update concerning an investigation into an incident involving a van. On Thursday, Feb. 9 shortly after 8 a.m., the Bowling Green Police Department says it responded to a report of an attempted abduction in the area of Bent Tree Avenue in Bowling Green.
whvoradio.com
Woman Injured In Dawson Springs Road Crash
A woman was injured when her vehicle collided with a deer on Dawson Springs Road in Christian County Friday night. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say an SUV was northbound when it collided with a deer around the 21-mile marker causing the vehicle to run off the road. The driver...
whopam.com
Woman injured in KY 115 accident
A woman was taken to a local hospital following a single vehicle accident Friday morning on KY 115 in Christian County. It happened just after 7 a.m. and Hopkinsville Fire & EMS Lt. Payton Rogers says the patient was taken by ambulance to Tennova Health Hospital in Clarksville. The Christian...
whopam.com
HPD: CCHS student had machete, brass knucks in vehicle on campus
A Christian County High School student was arrested Thursday for allegedly having a machete, brass knuckles and knives inside his vehicle that was parked in the school parking lot. Hopkinsville Police Captain Rico Rodriguez says a school resource officer was conducting a safety sweep of the facility when he observed...
WSMV
Friends, neighbors react following fatal Hendersonville shooting
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Hendersonville Police filled the 100 block of Cole Court Wednesday afternoon after a 21-year-old man was shot and killed there. “My dad came in saying he heard five shots go off,” Kaylee Boak, who lives nearby, said. “It sounded like fireworks. My mom came downstairs and yelled at us to lock the doors.”
Hopkinsville teen charged with stealing 2 vehicles
A Hopkinsville teen was arrested for stealing two vehicles in the Crofton area on Monday.
School bus hit by fleeing suspect in Donelson
The crash happened while Metro police detectives were running surveillance on Stewarts Ferry Pike.
WSMV
Metro Nashville warns homeowners of deed scams
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Officials are warning homeowners to be weary of deed scams in the Nashville area. Local homeowners have been receiving mail falsely claiming that the deed to their property has been transferred and recorded, according to Nashville Davidson County Register of Deeds Karen Johnson. Johnson said in...
whvoradio.com
Woman Injured In Friday Morning Pembroke Crash
A wreck on Pembroke Oak Grove Road sent a Christian County woman to the hospital Friday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say Tiffany Smith was southbound when she lost control in a curve causing the car to run off the road and overturn. She was treated and transported by Hopkinsville EMS to Tennova Healthcare, in Clarksville, for injuries.
WKRN
1st newborn surrendered in KY Safe Haven Baby Box
There are three Sumatran tigers at the Nashville Zoo, Frances, Felix, and the newly acquired Anne. She will be making her debut to the public in the future. TN House GOP fights with democratic lawmaker who wore Dashiki on floor. Thief steals car with dog inside in Illinois, crashed …
whvoradio.com
Name Released In Hopkinsville Fatal Shooting
Authorities have released the name of a man that was found deceased on Breathitt Street in Hopkinsville after a report of shots fired Wednesday night. Hopkinsville Police say they received several calls of shots fired just after 11 pm and found 43-year-old Tony Burse of Hopkinsville partially in the roadway with several gunshot wounds.
whopam.com
Man injured in Logan County accident dies
A man injured January 31 in a weather-related accident in Logan County has died from his injuries. An obituary for 25-year old Keaton Wesley Oberhausen of Russellville says he died Wednesday at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville. The crash happened in the 2200 block of Franklin Road around 6:20...
Fourth Suspect Identified in Hendersonville Fatal Shooting
UPDATE: A fourth suspect in this fatal shooting has been identified as 31-year-old Woodrow Sales Jr, according to Fox17. He is wanted for first degree murder and evading arrest. From Hendersonville Police On February 8, 2023, at approximately 1:22pm the Hendersonville Police Department received a call of shots fired in the 100 block of Cole […] The post Fourth Suspect Identified in Hendersonville Fatal Shooting appeared first on Sumner County Source.
wkdzradio.com
Princeton Man Flown To The Hospital After Christian County Crash
A Caldwell County man was injured in a single-vehicle wreck on Princeton Road in Christian County Friday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say Josh Steeley was northbound when he lost control of his vehicle causing it to run off the road and hit an embankment. He was treated at...
1 dead, 3 arrested after Hendersonville shooting, pursuit
A man was killed in a shooting in Hendersonville Wednesday afternoon and three suspects have been taken into custody, with a fourth suspect still on the loose.
clarksvilletoday.com
Omar Obregon-Cuebas avoids DUI by getting out of car at Walmart
24-year-old Omar Obregon-Cuebas was charged with public intoxication on February 4th by Officer Matthew Johnson of the Clarksville Police Department. A citizen called 911 to report a drunk near the Sango Walmart, who was reportedly driving all over the road, and nearly hit another vehicle before pulling into the Walmart parking lot. The officer arrived and located Omar, who was exiting his blue Toyota Corolla. Omar admitted to drinking White Claws and stated he was too drunk to be driving and just wanted to go home. The officer transported him to booking, where he was charged with public intoxication.
WBKO
Man arrested in Logan Co. on drug, gun, false ID, and other charges
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Wednesday, Feb. 8, a Logan County Sheiff’s Deputy made a traffic stop on a vehicle on the 68/80 Bypass in the area of Orndorff Mill Rd. The deputy said the driver provided an ID that belonged to someone else and was later identified as 45-year-old Eric S. Covington of Dunmor.
clarksvillenow.com
UPDATE: Hazelwood Road back open after large tree removed
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A large tree has fallen across Hazelwood Road, and it will cause traffic problems in the area this morning, according to Clarksville Police. Hazelwood is closed between Man of War Boulevard and Heather Drive. It is unknown when the road will be reopened, according...
fox17.com
West Nashville homeowner says man was trying to get inside her home in broad daylight
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A homeowner says a man tried to get inside her West Nashville home in broad daylight. Neighbors say the area surrounding Love Circle Park is usually very quiet, but after neighbors saw a video on Nextdoor, they say they are going to add more security.
WSMV
Overturned semi spills load, closes interstate in Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville commuters were treated to a major backup in the East Bank on Friday morning. A tractor-trailer overturned on I-24 East, between the Main Street and Spring Street exit ramps, and spilled its load all over the interstate around 7:15 a.m. TDOT and Metro Nashville Police...
