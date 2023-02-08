Read full article on original website
NYC civil service exam: Here are the salaries for positions open in February
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The New York City civil service exam schedule is open for February, and some jobs pay more than others. The application period for exams opened on Feb. 8. Exam applications currently open include: administrative construction project manager; assistant resident buildings superintendent; associate housing development specialist;...
Dumped MTA Cleaners to Get Some Cash Back After Abrupt Firings
Workers who were dumped with next to no notice from their fill-in jobs as subway car cleaners are getting a measure of payback, THE CITY has learned.More than 70 workers who were let go at the end of last year began receiving compensation for vacation and sick days after THE CITY last month reported on how they were abruptly...
How farebeating ‘tears the social fabric’
MTA chief Janno Lieber is entirely right: Farebeating “tears at the social fabric,” wreaking damage far beyond the mere theft. Not that the thefts don’t add up: The practice cost the cash-strapped MTA an estimated $500 million last year. But it’s the more insidious impact that Lieber flagged to The Post editorial board Tuesday. First, it makes flouting the law these individuals’ first act on entering the transit system, putting them in a frame of mind to act out more. That can go all the way up to terrorizing and assaulting others, both fellow passengers and MTA workers. Or as Mayor...
The real fix for NYC affordable housing is new elected officials
There’s a difference between “affordable housing’ in woke fantasies and housing that’s actually affordable in the real world of bricks and mortar. Because advocates for long-range, massive affordable-housing programs based on socialistic pipe dreams are blowing more smoke than the stoners now stinking up every block in town. People’s Exhibit No. 1 is the damage that City Council member Kristin Richardson Jordan has done to the cause of bringing actual homes for lower-income tenants to central Harlem. A new effort to sway her is under way but in Mayor Eric Adams’ dream-world “City of Yes,” her answer is likely to be “No”...
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
‘We want him to get serious’: NYC street vendors demand action, not talk, from mayor at City Hall rally for protection
Street vendors in New York are tired of waiting upon City Hall for help. So they gathered on the steps of the city legislature Thursday along with advocates to call upon the Adams administration to ensure their right to work with dignity and stability. The rally attendees marched on Sept....
rew-online.com
Changes to Rent-Stabilized Housing Laws Can Bring Thousands of Vacant Affordable Units Online, Unlock Over $1 Billion in Economic Activity
A new report by the Community Housing Improvement Program (CHIP) released today highlights the steep costs of owning and operating rent-stabilized units in New York City. In recent years, a combination of rising operating costs, supply chain issues, and regulatory changes has made maintaining rent-stabilized properties in New York City nearly impossible and brought the system to the brink. When long-term tenants leave rent-stabilized apartments – the vast majority of which were built before 1974 – property owners are routinely left with upwards of $75,000 in necessary renovations. But current regulations make it financially infeasible to make these upgrades, leading to the current situation in which tens of thousands of units are vacant and unavailable for rent.
Help Wanted: Young urban farmers for $1,800 per month, no experience necessary
Green City Force event at Bayview Houses Farm in Brooklyn, Sept. 23, 2016. Young adults living in NYC public housing can apply now for Green City Force, a six-month training program for green economy jobs. [ more › ]
Vaccination mandate lifted for NYC employees, but disputes continue
NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City’s requirement that all of its employees be vaccinated came to an end on Friday. Reaction to the change was met with frustration and anger by many of the nearly 1,800 workers who had lost their jobs because they refused to get a COVID-19 shot, and they now face […]
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
‘Pivot and shift’ to Plan B: Randalls Island tent city in infancy as Mayor Adams fends of critics of migrant shelter relocation
It was déjà vu all over again Tuesday as the city began constructing a tent migrant center on Randalls Island to replace the one they initially sought to open on flood-prone ground at the Bronx’s Orchard Beach. A coalition of city agencies such as the Department of...
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Legal Aid Society files lawsuit against city for wrongfully terminating Harlem building from housing program
The Legal Aid Society has officially filed a second lawsuit on behalf of five Harlem tenants that were going to be homeowners through a program that they say the tenants were wrongly terminated from. The tenants of 206 West 120th Street enrolled in the Tenant Interim Lease (TIL) Program in...
Harlem tenants face eviction after rental assistant program did not make payments
NEW YORK -- Some tenants at a Harlem apartment building are facing eviction after getting notices saying they're months, if not years, behind on rent. But they thought it was being paid by the city's rental assistance program."This is the letter I received regarding taking me to court," said Jasna Willie. "'You're landlord is suing you for nonpayment of rent.'"Willie was living in a homeless shelter with her daughter until a city program helped her move into a apartment on the 2300 block of Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard two years ago. Willie, 27, was told her rent would be subsidized. Everything...
Hochul faces an ‘uprising’ over her plan to build new housing in NYC suburbs
The governor is pushing a plan to mandate more housing in the counties she lost in the last election.
Homelessness, Housing and Hotlines in Hell’s Kitchen are All on DA Bragg’s To-Do List
It’s been an undeniably eventful first year in office for Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who became the first person of color elected to the position in 2021 after a highly competitive contest. In addition to pursuing large-scale targets like the Trump Organization, the District Attorney has announced wide-ranging housing, mental health and homelessness support […] The post Homelessness, Housing and Hotlines in Hell’s Kitchen are All on DA Bragg’s To-Do List appeared first on W42ST.
cityandstateny.com
Opinion: Reduce the size and scope of the NYPD and DOC
This week, controversy engulfed the City Council’s Progressive Caucus, of which I am a member. At issue: the caucus’ decision to tighten itself up from a label anyone can claim regardless of their policy positions, their record as legislators, or even their attendance at caucus meetings – into a coherent political unit based on shared beliefs. Several of my colleagues who don’t share one of these beliefs, that we should “reduce the size and scope of the NYPD and Department of Correction,” understandably chose to leave the caucus.
NYC doctor lied about treating COVID in attempt to ‘look better’
A Queens doctor used “a tragedy to make herself look better” when she exaggerated her work at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, state documents show. Dr. Malini Rao, an anesthesiologist who was on probation for an earlier disciplinary action, told a state investigator in 2020 that she was treating coronavirus patients at Northwell Health hospitals in April and May of that year during the start of the pandemic. But Rao, 47, worked only a handful of shifts at Glen Cove and Syosset hospitals on Long Island before she was axed on April 13, 2020, when a supervisor found out about the...
Queens mom: NYC schools ignore parents unless they parrot the teacher union
A Queens mother of a New York City schoolchild explains how frustrated she is by the Department of Education and the teachers union because neither listens to parents. She’s keeping her anonymity to prevent retribution against her or her child. Last week, I received multiple robo-texts from the New York City Department of Education encouraging me, a public-school parent, to “run for a seat on an Education Council.”That might be tempting — if they weren’t so performative. Community Education Councils are New York’s equivalent of school boards, except they have no real teeth nor influence. A CEC’s only actual power is to...
$1 billion will be spent on housing migrants in New York
According to a recent proposal, New York state taxpayers would pick up one-third of the estimated $1 billion annual cost of New York City’s migrant crisis under the record $227 billion budget plan that was released this week by by Gov. Kathy Hochul.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
City proposes complete redesign of Third Ave on Upper East Side
City transportation officials on Wednesday night unveiled a proposal to overhaul Third Avenue between 59th and 96th streets on the Upper East Side, converting some of the five northbound motor vehicle lanes with bus, bike and pedestrian-oriented infrastructure. The Department of Transportation, in redesigning the corridor, intends to replace two...
cityandstateny.com
Exclusive: Leader of NYC jails oversight board resigning in protest
New York City Board of Correction Executive Director Amanda Masters is resigning from the oversight board, after the Department of Correction escalated tensions with the board by limiting its access to video from jails. According to multiple sources familiar with her decision, Masters has told people she is resigning and...
Misdemeanor Leads Man to ICE Rather Than NYPD in Sanctuary City
Aleksy Raspoutny is worried about what is going to happen after his stint on Rikers Island is over at the end of the year. He fears he will be handed over to the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents — contrary to New York’s sanctuary city policy — when his 364-day sentence is up at the end of December. The...
