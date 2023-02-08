ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is the Water Bureau Just Guessing at My Bill?

I haven’t seen anyone reading my water meter reader in ages. Indeed, it’s so overgrown it’s hard to believe anyone could read it. Is the Water Bureau just guessing at my bill? And if they’re charging me for something they don’t know for sure that I used, isn’t that just stealing? —Recently Mugged Liberal.
Wrongful Death Lawsuit Filed In Hillsboro Murder Case

What began as a civil stalking lawsuit has become a $10 million accusation of wrongful death after Kenneth Fandrich, 56, was found dead Jan. 31 in a parking garage on the Intel campus where he worked. The defendant, Steve Milner, 55, was arrested by Hillsboro police and charged with Fandrich’s...
