Read full article on original website
Related
Conservatives angry about school ‘indoctrination’ are telling on themselves
The rightwing governor of Florida, Ron DeSantis, and his administration recently blocked a proposed black studies course for advanced placement high school students, as well as announced policies that would inhibit state universities from teaching programming about racial diversity, equity and inclusion or so-called “critical race theory”. These moves follow on the heels of Florida’s “don’t say gay” legislation, last year, restricting teachers from discussing sexual orientation.
AI and the Collapse of Societal Trust | Opinion
The signals legacy elites traditionally used to communicate their status will become nearly meaningless.
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Lays Out How Twitter Changed Its Own Rule To Accommodate Trump
"So much for bias against the right-wing on Twitter," Ocasio-Cortez said during a Republican-led hearing about alleged Twitter censorship.
Phys.org
QAnon is spreading outside the US. A conspiracy theory expert explains what that could mean
The name crops up all over the place, but many people have no real understanding of what QAnon is, or why an estimated 22% of Americans accept one of its core beliefs: that some kind of political "storm" is coming and that violence could be necessary to achieve it. In...
Conspiracy Theorists Think Walkable Cities Are Really Open-Air Prison Dystopias Now
To many urbanites, a short commute and having your grocery shop, favorite bar, and library branch all within walking distance are markers of a higher quality of life. But recent attempts to reduce commute times to 15 minutes and make cities more walkable have led to waves of weird conspiracy theories about an encroaching police state that must be stopped at all costs.
Romney Breaks With Top Republicans, Insists Chinese Balloon Crisis Was ‘Skillfully’ Handled
In a break from major Republican players, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) told CNN Thursday the U.S. made the right call in waiting to shoot down the Chinese surveillance balloon until it was over the Atlantic Ocean Saturday. “Was everything done 100 percent correctly? I can’t imagine that would be the case of almost anything we do. But I came away more confident,” Romney told CNN’s Chief Congressional Correspondent Manu Raju. “I believe that the administration, the president, our military and intelligence agencies, acted skillfully and with care. At the same time, their capabilities are extraordinarily impressive.” U.S. defense officials waited to shoot the balloon to prevent falling debris from hurting people on the ground, Biden told reporters last week. Meanwhile, Romney’s fellow Republicans are slamming Biden for not shooting down the balloon sooner, with Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) telling CNN the U.S. should have never let the surveillance mechanism even enter the country. Read it at @mkraju
DeSantis’ Teenage Girl Problem.
Former President Trump has a lot to say about people and it seems it isn’t always backed up with hard facts. In an interview with Fox News early last year, Trump warned Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) against running for president in 2024 and threatened him with the release of unflattering information.
DeSantis Stuns the Nation as He Fires Back at Donald Trump Directly
Photo byPhoto 122725423 / Desantis © Joe Tabb | Dreamstime.com. DeSantis is slowly losing his cool with Donald Trump. It seems like the former US president sees Florida Governor as a direct threat to his upcoming campaign.
I have seen race hate in the US and UK and the message is the same: no one is free until we are all free
I came to London more than 30 years ago to protest against the vicious murder of 15-year-old Rolan Adams. He and his younger brother were waiting at a bus stop when they were chased by a gang of white teenagers, many yelling racial epithets. Adams was stabbed in the neck with a butterfly knife and died.
Attention, neo-Nazi white supremacists: You and your beliefs are not welcome in Fresno | Opinion
Opinion by Marek Warszawski: “Go peddle your racism elsewhere. Preferably at the bottom of a mine shaft.”
Jemele Hill claims Black people can 'carry water' for White supremacy: 'You're stuck on faces'
Former ESPN host Jemele Hill insisted on Twitter that Black people can support White supremacy with regards to the police beating of Tyre Nichols.
China's spy balloon was more than it seemed
U.S. officials are revealing more information about the Chinese spy balloon shot down over the weekend, saying it was part of a fleet that make up a large-scale global surveillance system.
Fears Putin is readying MAJOR Satan-2 nuke missile launch on exact date to ‘get the world’s attention’ over Ukraine
VLADIMIR Putin is feared to be readying the launch of the catastrophic Satan-2 nuke missile in a chilling message to the West. The major new test launch is set to coincide with the Kremlin's massive offensive planned in days. Hundreds of thousands of soldiers are gearing up for the push,...
Conservatives Say They Love America. So Why Are They So Scared Of Its History?
How ironic that critics of “wokeness,” who mock people needing safe spaces, are trying to create their own safe space by omitting "negative" history.
Disguised as a Black Man for 30 Days: A White Reporter's Journey Through Racism
As we observe Black History Month, it is critical to remember the past, reflect on the experiences of those who lived during the Jim Crow era and work toward a more just future.
'Pan-Africanist' professor seeks destruction of 'White' American economy through a 'political revolution'
Professor Melina Abdullah, who works at California State University, called for the destruction of White capitalist America on numerous occasions.
Refinery29
American History Has Been Whitewashed, But The 1619 Project Wants You To Know The Truth
Welcome to If You Know, You Know, the corner of the internet celebrating the most interesting people and dissecting phenomena within our rich diaspora. Those who get it, get it, and those who don't...well, why are you in our business?. Look at your social media timelines, your news programs, even...
Professor lambasts White people as 'damaging' who need to dismantle their 'Whiteness'
Emily Drew, an Oregon professor with a academic expertise in racism said that White people were 'damaging' to people of color.
A Woman Cooked Macaroni and Cheese for Her 'Asian' In-Laws, Which They and Her Husband Thought Was 'Disrespectful'
No one story can fully capture the Asian American experience. In reality, Asian Americans' daily lives are shaped by many different things, like where they were born and their connection to their family heritage. Because of these elements, lived experiences vary from person to person. And sometimes, like in the story you're about to read, some Asian Americans might find it hard to relate to American culture and food.
A study finds that religious scriptures do cause believers to support violence and extremism
Religious beliefs and practices have been a major influence on human societies for hundreds of years. These beliefs shape the way people think and act. However, it should be noted that religion is a double-edged sword. This is because although religion can motivate people to do good deeds, it can also brainwash people to support violence and extremism.
Vice
Brooklyn, NY
120K+
Followers
24K+
Post
60M+
Views
ABOUT
VICE is the definitive guide to an uncertain world.https://www.vice.com/
Comments / 2