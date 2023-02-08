Read full article on original website
Chuck Appling
3d ago
so he's a tax dodger too besides a recidivist aka repeat offender big game/ elk poacher ....yeah he's been busted and convicted twice in Oregon for elk poaching
Reply(1)
7
Trevor Hayes
3d ago
still inn owes me a pair of pants and my wallet after they let someone into my room without approval and my items were stolen.they denied anything was wrong but also wouldn't let us talk to the person who unlocked my door
Reply
3
let's go Brandon2
3d ago
You should see how many IRS agents owe back taxes... you actually be surprised.
Reply(1)
6
Related
oregoncapitalinsider.com
Oregon lawmakers told microchip industry needs tax breaks
A top executive of Microchip Technology and a Gresham economic development official were among those who urged state lawmakers to continue local property tax breaks for business investment. They spoke Monday, Feb. 6, as the Senate Finance and Revenue Committee considered bills to renew enterprise zones and long-term rural enterprise...
Love of rare liquor lands Oregon officials in criminal probe
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Department of Justice is opening a criminal investigation into allegations that senior officials in the state’s alcohol regulatory agency violated ethics laws by diverting rare, sought-after bourbons for personal use, the state attorney general said Friday. The officials said they were paying...
opb.org
With Oregon schools’ deadline looming, pop-up clinics get kids immunized
Enrique Campos did not want a shot. The shaggy haired boy wailed in his mother’s arms while she calmly rubbed his shoulder and murmured into his hair. After the nurse at the free vaccination clinic in East Portland finished checking and double checking that he had the right shot and the right arm, the needle went in. Told it was over, Enrique, 7, stopped crying. His sisters clapped. The boy looked up sheepishly, his face streaked with tears. The anticipation had been worse than the pinch.
focushillsboro.com
Changes To Rv Park Stay Rules Are Proposed By An Oregon Law
Some RV park operators have lobbied for looser restrictions that treat them like landlords, arguing that it should be simpler to evict tenants. According to current Oregon law, renters of RV lots for more than 45 days are considered tenants. This implies that the landlord-tenant laws govern your relationship with the lot owner.
KDRV
IRS & Oregon say 2022 $600 OTAP checks are not taxable income
SALEM, Ore. – Oregon’s revenue department says today Oregonians who received $600 One-Time Assistance Payments (OTAP) last June don’t owe taxes on those payments. Oregon Department of Revenue (ODR) Director Betsy Imholt said today, “Based on the language in the legislation creating the payments, we have always believed that they were not taxable to Oregon. The IRS clarified today that Oregonians who received the payments will not owe federal taxes on them, as well.”
Oregon's Whiskey Ring Shows Perils of State Liquor Control
Over 150 years after the infamous "Whiskey Ring" scandal during the Ulysses S. Grant administration, Oregon is the latest state to have its own whiskey scandal. In today's world of ever-expanding whiskey obsession, it is increasingly clear state governments are violating public trust when it comes to managing alcohol supply.
This City in Oregon Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Oregon was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
IRS says 2022 Oregon stimulus payments aren’t taxable income
Oregonians who received a pandemic relief payment from the state in 2022 can now file their tax returns, the IRS said, and don’t need to report the $600 check as taxable income. The federal agency earlier this month asked tax filers in Oregon and at least 18 other states...
KVAL
Oregon bill looks to change tenant rules for RV park stays
SALEM, Ore. — Some RV park owners are asking lawmakers to ease up on regulations that consider them to be landlords, saying it should be easier to get those leasing a lot to leave. Currently, if you rent an RV lot for more than 45 days, Oregon law considers...
Oregon officials lose their job after keeping rare Pappy Van Winkle bourbon for themselves
SALEM, Ore. — A thirst for rare bottles of bourbon appears set to have cost the executive director and other top officials of Oregon’s liquor and marijuana regulating agency their jobs. An internal investigation by the Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission, obtained by The Associated Press via public...
Oregon AG Ellen Rosenblum announces criminal investigation into OLCC
Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum announced Friday that the Department of Justice is opening a criminal investigation into OLCC over ethical violations related to the purchase of liquor by some staff members.
‘It’s a nightmare:’ Oregon workers file lawsuit over payroll issues
Thousands of Oregon workers have been impacted by the state's new payroll system, claiming that there are serious issues with paychecks.
Oregon witness says sphere moved at 'unnatural speed'
An Oregon witness at Warrenton reported watching a sphere-shaped object moving at “unnatural speed” at 9:05 p.m. on March 7, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
KXL
Oregon’s Democrat Government Is Drunk On Power, And Stolen Booze
The arrogance of government employees here in the Northwest never fails to astound me…and now, we learn they’re Poaching the Pappy down at the state liquor warehouse. Oregon had a corrupt politician named Kitzhaber, forced to resign after we learned he let his girlfriend run a business out of the Governor’s office and take pay for play.
rmef.org
RMEF Supports Oregon Constitutional Amendment Declaring Right to Fish and Hunt
The Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation added momentum to an effort to declare a constitutional right for Oregon citizens to hunt and fish. If successful, House Joint Resolution 5 will place an amendment to the Oregon Constitution on the 2024 ballot. In part, the resolution reads as follows: Residents of this...
Insider chosen to lead Oregon Department of Environmental Quality
Leah Feldon’s stint filing in as director of the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality was made permanent Friday. The state’s Environmental Quality Commission voted unanimously to move her from interim director to the head of the agency over one other final candidate: emergency manager and former Oregon congressional candidate Jamie McLeod-Skinner. The five governor-appointed members […] The post Insider chosen to lead Oregon Department of Environmental Quality appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
Study: Oregon serves most expensive cheese pizzas in U.S.
According to MarketWatch Oregon has the highest average price for a large cheese pizza in the United States.
WWEEK
Is the Water Bureau Just Guessing at My Bill?
I haven’t seen anyone reading my water meter reader in ages. Indeed, it’s so overgrown it’s hard to believe anyone could read it. Is the Water Bureau just guessing at my bill? And if they’re charging me for something they don’t know for sure that I used, isn’t that just stealing? —Recently Mugged Liberal.
oregonbusiness.com
Industry Veteran: Oregon Poised to Become a World Leader in Manufactured Homes
Rising West Coast demand and mass timber production make Oregon an ideal market for factory-built homes – but it needs more factories first. Coming from a tech startup, Greg Howes was shocked by the inefficiencies he saw in the construction market when he entered the mass timber industry 15 years ago.
As Sherwood resident's rent skyrockets, she wonders if Oregon can still be home
When Jessica Israel received notice that her rent at Cannery Row Apartments would go up, she wasn’t surprised. What did surprise her was the steepness of the increase: 32% from what she had been paying. “Actually, I was thinking, 'OK, gosh, it might go up like $200,' which is still a lot of money extra per month, but when I saw the actual increase, I was just floored,” Israel said. ...
Comments / 25